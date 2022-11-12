Adam Frisch has urged voters to take “deep breaths” as votes continue to be counted in Colorado in the tight race between the Democrat and MAGA Republican Lauren Boebert.Republicans are just one seat away from control of the House of Representatives, with the balance of power potentially hinging on the outcome of Ms Boebert’s race among serveral others that have not yet been decided.Ms Boebert’s race is still too close to call and it is unlikely that the outcome will be known until the end of the week – at the soonest. County clerks are waiting to process and...

COLORADO STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO