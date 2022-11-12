ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

WAVY News 10

Trump jumps into 2024 race with GOP at crossroads

President Trump is mounting a comeback bid with the hope that the GOP will once again rally behind him — just as some Republicans worry nominating him for president for a third time is a recipe for failure at the ballot box. The former president announced the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign from his […]
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert – live: Adam Frisch calls for ‘deep breaths’ as votes in Colorado election still being counted

Adam Frisch has urged voters to take “deep breaths” as votes continue to be counted in Colorado in the tight race between the Democrat and MAGA Republican Lauren Boebert.Republicans are just one seat away from control of the House of Representatives, with the balance of power potentially hinging on the outcome of Ms Boebert’s race among serveral others that have not yet been decided.Ms Boebert’s race is still too close to call and it is unlikely that the outcome will be known until the end of the week – at the soonest. County clerks are waiting to process and...
COLORADO STATE

