EPA Releases Improved Safeguards To Ensure Oil & Gas Operators Monitor & Stop Climate-Warming Methane Leaks

New Mexico Secretary Of State And AG Issue Statement On Potential Disruptions To County-Level Election Certification Process
SANTA FE — Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Attorney General Hector Balderas issued the following joint statement today to warn the public about the potential for disruptions to the election certification process during county commission meetings this week:. “This week, New Mexico’s County Commissions are playing their...
State EDD Responds To Recent Reports On LEDA Funding
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD) released the following statement in response to recent reporting about the LEDA (Local Economic Development Act) funding:. The Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) reported that of the 101 LEDA projects under evaluation from 2016 through 2021, 33 of those projects...
FEMA Seeks Public Comment For Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Rule
WASHINGTON, D.C. — FEMA has published an Interim Final Rule in the Federal Register implementing the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act Nov. 14 and is now seeking public comment on this Interim Final Rule. The public comment period will run from Nov. 14, 2022, through Jan. 13,...
Programs Empower New Mexicans To Earn While They Learn As Part Of National Apprenticeship Week
ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued a proclamation recognizing Nov. 14-20, 2022 as National Apprenticeship Week, commending the proven, industry-driven training model providing a critical talent pipeline that can train and build up our workforce. The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) encourages employers...
Courts: New Helpline Offers Civil Legal Assistance To New Mexicans Of Modest Means
SANTA FE — A newly launched telephone service offers free legal assistance on civil matters to moderate income New Mexicans. The Modest Means Helpline is the collaborative effort of the New Mexico Access to Justice Commission, the Administrative Office of the Courts and the State Bar of New Mexico and the State Bar Foundation.
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas Announces Historic Google Settlement Over Location Tracking Practices
ALBUQUERQUE – New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas today announced that New Mexico, along with 39 other attorneys general, has reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in the...
New Mexico Caregivers Invited To Alzheimer’s Association Conference ‘A Better Tomorrow’
ALBUQUERQUE — The Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter is inviting caregivers across the state to attend its Caregiver Conference, which will be held in-person Dec. 10. This annual conference is the preeminent event covering the broad spectrum of issues surrounding dementia caregiving. The event is free of charge...
LAHS Represented In 2022 NM Girls All-Star Soccer Game
Topper athletes Tara McDonald and MacKenzie Echave represented Los Alamos High School in the 2022 New Mexico All-Star soccer game. Courtesy photo. Tara McDonald and MacKenzie Echave represented Los Alamos High School in the 2022 New Mexico All-Star soccer game played Saturday at St. Pius High School. Senior players from...
