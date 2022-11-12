Read full article on original website
GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of driving an SUV through a parade in Gallup wants his trial moved to another county. Investigators say Jeff Irving’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit when he drove through the International Ceremonial parade in August. Fifteen people, including two police officers, were injured. Monday, Irving’s […]
