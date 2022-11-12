ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheep Springs, NM

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Venue change sought for Gallup parade suspect trial

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of driving an SUV through a parade in Gallup wants his trial moved to another county. Investigators say Jeff Irving’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit when he drove through the International Ceremonial parade in August. Fifteen people, including two police officers, were injured. Monday, Irving’s […]
GALLUP, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy