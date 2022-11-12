New Mexico Garden Clubs District II Will Host Dedication Of Blue Star Memorial Marker At Santa Fe National Cemetery Nov. 18

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Activities Association Sports Information Director JP Murrieta Speaks At Los Alamos High School
New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) Sports Information Director JP Murrieta visiting Los Alamos High School LAHS Monday and speaking with students studying sports literature including Eddie Gartz in Griffith Gymnasium. P. hoto by John McHale/ladailypost.com. JP Murrieta talks sports with the LAHS Hilltoppers boys and girls basketball teams Monday in...
losalamosreporter.com
Wedding Announcement: Seth Sanchez And Amanda Jo Audette
Seth Sanchez and Amanda Jo Audette were married October 22 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Santa Fe. Mandy is a freelance copywriter and marketing consultant, teaches trumpet lessons and plays trumpet with Partizani Brass Band and Pussy Rag. Seth works at Neptune and Company in Los Alamos and plays the trumpet with the Los Alamos Hillstompers. The couple is pictured here as they celebrate their wedding by parading down Barcelona Avenue with their guests and the Partizani Brass Band. Photo by Skip Wecksung.
Dozens of National Guard soldiers reunited in Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Some families are whole after some National Guard soldiers were able to return home. More than 30 soldiers reunited with their families at the Rio Rancho Readiness Center Tuesday afternoon. They served in the New Mexico Army National Guard and just finished a nine-month deployment in the Middle East. They were […]
KRQE News 13
Food, coats handed out at Mesa Verde Community Center
Healthcare provider “Western Sky Community Care” gave out 300 grocery bags to families at the Mesa Verde Community Center. The grocery bags were filled with ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal and with gift cards for turkeys. Food, coats handed out at Mesa Verde Community Center. Healthcare provider...
ladailypost.com
Op-Ed: Thank You Los Alamos Interfaith & Community
I hope this letter finds you all well. My name is Farid Sharifi and I am the programs director for Albuquerque office. With the recent burglary of our storage facility, we were devastated to learn that the perpetrators had taken so many items from our storage unit. The items that...
ladailypost.com
Weekly Fishing Report: Nov. 15, 2022
Santa Cruz Lake near Chimayo has good fishing. It was stocked Nov. 1 with 3,534 rainbow trout. There are also some big wild brown trout. The Overlook Campground is open. The lake is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday. Lake water levels are holding their own thanks to monsoon rains keeping flows in the Santa Cruz River above normal. With the cooler temperatures, the trout may be moving to shallow water.
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico’s Conservative Counties did not show up for election
The following is directly from the Secretary of State website. You can look for yourself at the Secretary of State website. In the 2022 general election there was 52% voter turnout statewide. In Lea County (Hobbs) there was 38% turnout. In Eddy County (Carlsbad and Artesia) there was 49% turnout.
New Mexico officials to hold public meeting on proposed changes to an I-25 interchange
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public meeting Thursday, November 17, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be on the proposed changes to the I-25 Raton & Clayton interchange. The interchange serves as one of three access points to the city of Raton and also connects the U.S. 64/87 […]
KRQE News 13
Storehouse New Mexico hosts Thanksgiving food drive
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico food pantry is teaming up with Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico to host a huge Thanksgiving food drive for those who need it most here in our state. The food drive will be on November 18 at the Albertsons Market,...
ladailypost.com
Champions Of Youth Ambitions Announces Annual Community Asset Awards Nominations Now Open
Champions of Youth Ambitions (C’YA) has launched its annual Community Asset Awards. Members of the public can nominate anyone of any age that lives, works or attends school in Los Alamos. They may do good deeds in the community, the state, the nation or the world. Learn more at www.cya-nm.org or check them out on Facebook at Champions of Youth Ambitions. The Spirit of the West Award seen above, was made by Richard Ronquill. The nomination process goes until Dec. 16. Courtesy/C’YA.
Albuquerque hotel revives space and wins recognition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hotel Zazz, formerly known as the University Lodge, is not only getting a new life but some recognition for the progress being made. The owners at Hotel Zazz say Nob Hill needed a boutique hotel, so they made it themselves, renovating and renaming the space into what it is now. Owner Sharmin […]
State coordinator says New Mexico likely undercounts homeless students
School districts across New Mexico are likely failing to accurately count the number of students experiencing homelessness, Dana Malone, coordinator for the state’s Education for Homeless Children and Youth Program, told New Mexico In Depth. That failure means vulnerable children probably are missing out on crucial services and being...
kunm.org
MON: Two NM House races go to automatic recounts, + More
Two NM House races go to automatic recounts - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico. Preliminary results in two races for seats in the New Mexico House of Representatives were so close that by law they must be recounted. The relative strength of the two major parties in the House remained...
Santa Fe Reporter
Hospital Officials Report Pediatric Surge
Hospital officials from the University of New Mexico, Presbyterian and Lovelace health systems said yesterday they are seeing a concerning rise in pediatric patients amid rising cases of RSV, flu and COVID-19. As noted below, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week reported higher community levels of COVID-19 in several New Mexico counties, including Santa Fe and Bernalillo. This season has thus far been significantly different for children, UNM Children’s Medical Hospital Associate Medical Officer Dr. Anna Duran said yesterday in a news conference, with COVID-19 and parainfluenza adding to the normal start of flu and RSV season. As such, UNM Hospital Associate Chief Nursing Officer Maribeth Thornton said the children’s hospital is over capacity and has created additional spaces to treat its young patients. In Santa Fe, Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center Marketing, Communications & Public Relations Director Arturo Delgado tells SFR there are currently nine COVID-19 patients. Its pediatric unit currently has one COVID-19 patient, six RSV patients and two patients with other winter illnesses. While not feeling the squeeze of other hospitals at this time, Delgado said via email “the rise in cases is concerning and we will continue to monitor the situation very closely.” Duran and other hospital leaders said children’s lack of exposure to RSV and flu for the last few years has likely created an “immunity gap” contributing to the current surge. Duran said many of the illnesses have similar and overlapping issues and not all require emergency care, but advised parents to seek emergency care for children if they show signs of respiratory distress or dehydration.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Caregivers Invited To Alzheimer’s Association Conference ‘A Better Tomorrow’
ALBUQUERQUE — The Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter is inviting caregivers across the state to attend its Caregiver Conference, which will be held in-person Dec. 10. This annual conference is the preeminent event covering the broad spectrum of issues surrounding dementia caregiving. The event is free of charge...
KRQE News 13
Corrales residents worry about possible assisted living facility opening in residential home
Corrales residents worry about possible assisted living facility opening in residential home. Corrales residents worry about possible assisted …. Corrales residents worry about possible assisted living facility opening in residential home. Food, coats handed out at Mesa Verde Community Center. Healthcare provider “Western Sky Community Care” gave out 300 grocery...
ladailypost.com
LAPS To Hold Hybrid Board Meeting Nov. 17
A Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at Barranca Mesa Elementary School, 57 Loma Del Escolar and virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Nov. 17, 2022 LAPS Board Agenda.
New, non-binary clothing line comes to New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first of its kind to come from New Mexico; a nonbinary clothing line. Not finding inclusivity in fashion is a feeling Finnegan Shepard knows all too well. “I kind of had a life of experience of constantly trying to find things that I felt comfortable in. I felt like I could […]
ladailypost.com
LANL 30-Day Demolition Notification For TA-64-0043 Added To Electronic Public Reading Room
Per regulatory requirements, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) announces new documents have been added to the LANL Electronic Reading Room. The document(s) have been submitted to fulfill one or more requirements of the Los Alamos National Laboratory:. Members of the public may view these documents and many others at LANL’s...
