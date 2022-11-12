The Los Alamos League of Women Voters (LWV) will host its community event, Lunch with a Leader, this time Dinner, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 via zoom. The featured speaker is Los Alamos National Laboratory Director Thom Mason. He will be speaking about LANL’s basic research science and contributions as well as the nuclear-weapons trigger mission. Dr. Mason will explain the mission as per the federal mandate as well as what LANL/TRIAD is doing to mitigate the cultural and environmental issues related to the LANL expansion. LWV also hopes to hear what the plan is for growth of new employees.

