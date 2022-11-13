Strictly Come Dancing: week eight results – as it happened

8.01pm GMT

See you next week in Blackpool!

And that’s Week 8 done and dusted – thanks again to Hollie for standing in yesterday, and to all of you for joining in and being lovely down below, Next week we’re off to the Vegas of the North for the long-awaited return of BLACKPOOL WEEK – so pack your glittery bags and do your sprung floor strengthening exercises for a dance extravaganza.

Kick off is at 7.45pm, so I’ll see you then! Now, who’s driving the bus?

Tony and Katya take to the floor for their final dance, to I Got You Babe by Sonny and Cher. Cue giant pile-on!

Worth noting that by this point it was 10.55pm and we’d been in the studio for the best part of six hours. SO TIRED.

I do get why Tony wouldn’t put himself through the dance-off, though - if he’s hurt, there’s a risk he’d do an (even) worse job second time round, which isn’t how you want to leave the show. And let’s face it, he was DEFINITELY leaving the show.

Bit of an anti-climax, though. Still, please enjoy this fun section where Katya tries to speak and Tony consistently talks over her.

Dance off time!

Or not, as it turns out. Tony has decided to leave the competition due to injury, so Tyler is through. We didn’t get any more information on this last night, but presumably he’ll share the details on It Takes Two tomorrow.

In case you hadn’t twigged, we’re going back to Blackpool next week. Basically it’s like the normal show, but with giant props, mad costumes and superfluous backing dancers.

So who is joining Tyler and Dianne in the dance-off? Hamza and Jowita are off to Blackpool, along with Will and Nancy, Helen and Gorka and (EEK SO MUCH TENSION) Ellie and Johannes!

Which means TONY AND DIANNE in the bottom two. I have to confess I was surprised – I thought the fandom might take him to Blackpool. A foregone conclusion of a dance-off, surely?

Time for a musical interlude, courtesy of Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Zak Abel performing their single Same Boat, in front of a tiny wind farm.

I loved this performance last night, and got quite caught up in whether I could make Amy’s dress from an old bedsheet. Also can we please acknowledge Nikita’s commitment to Backstreet Boys-style 90s hair curtains. Soft furnishings all round.

So who is safely through to next week’s Blackpool Tower Ballroom extravaganza? Molly and Carlos are safe, along with Kym and Graziano and Fleur and Vito.

First couple in the bottom two: TYLER AND DIANNE. It definitely wasn’t his best dance, totally agreed with Craig on the lack of shaping and Spanish line. Quite enjoyed the flaming rhombus though.

Last night on Strictly: fabulous dancing, SO much crying.

Highlights: Fleur’s Samba, Molly’s Rumba, Hamza doing Afrobeat (also JOWITA you absolute queen), Tyler’s sparkly harness and 22 mentions of Blackpool (I hope you were all suitably sloshed).

Lowlights: Fleur’s Christmas tree dress, tens being dished out like Quality Streets, emotional dehydration. Also Tess’s pink dress/black boots combo, which looked just as awful in real life. Individually: yes. Together: absolutely not, are you MAD?

TESS AND CLAUDIA DRESS WATCH: Tess in respectful black (there are flares down below, obviously), and Claudia trying on her Year 5 school uniform.

And we’re off! Tonight’s opening pro dance is a moving Remembrance Day tribute to Queen and country, complete with men in tails and gorgeous poppy dresses. ‘I Vow To Thee My Country’ is such a beautiful hymn, so many goosebumps.

Imagine watching this (twice) after the emotional rollercoaster of last night’s live show. I was a HUSK.

Tonight’s Countryfile Casual Weatherperson is the delightful Ben Rich in nicely-fitting red plaid and a tidy beard.

Roll up those sleeves, Ben. Forecast is forearmed and all that. Also it’s still September out there, get your wrists out.

There’s a Countryfile tea towel! You can wipe your dishes with John Craven’s face. Or if you prefer, there’s the usual calendar. You can pay by cheque. Honestly can’t remember the last time I paid for anything by cheque.

Why are they cooking on Countryfile? There are loads of cooking shows – I want hedge laying and oinking pigs.

Did you all play Blackpool bingo last night? Feel free to continue this evening, but only if you’re not working tomorrow because it’s going to be A LOT.

Also if you’re still pottering around doing Sunday jobs, do NOT miss the beginning of tonight’s show. It’s the opening pro dance we’ve been waiting for all season…

Obviously I know the outcome of tonight’s results shenanigans because (SPOILER ALERT) it was recorded last night, but I promise not to tell.

Kick off is at 7.20, so please join me then!

SUNDAY NIGHT RESULTS SHOW UPDATE!

Hello all, it’s Heidi back again after my jaunt to Strictly last night. Huge thanks to Hollie for being a brilliant supply teacher and keeping the class in order – I’m now back on my liveblog sofa all the way to Christmas.

My friend Rob and I had a lovely time in Elstree last night - my hands hurt from clapping out of time. I then got in my car and drove 120 miles home, so finally got to bed about 2am. But worth every minute – I’ve been to a Strictly recording lots of times and it never gets old.

We had a great view from the front row of the top tier, opposite the judges. You’re not allowed to stand up there which is both a blessing (not endlessly leaping to your feet like a whack-a-mole) and a curse (stiff knees).

P.S. Thank you for being such great company in the comments – it was a daunting task stepping into such big, sparkly shoes! But what a blast!

That’s it for tonight!

There were tears, fires, a Christmas tree dress and about 600 mentions of Blackpool. I wouldn’t expect anything less. Thanks for joining me tonight – you’ll be relieved to hear that Heidi is back for tomorrow’s results show. I’m off to finish the Biscoff! x

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal do their couple’s choice

Hamza Yassin. Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC/PA

Right, that was the final straw – I am crying. How beautiful and fun and soulful was that?! Like Anton said: “You are sunshine, you are joy.”

They have broken us ALL with that video from his family.

Scores:

Craig: 8 (WHAT?!)

Motsi: 10

Shirley: 10

Anton: 10

HAMZA TIME (but yes, still definitely not talking favourites)

8.08pm GMT

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu waltz in!

Nancy Xu and Will Mellor. Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC/PA

Oh god, Will was just about holding back a deluge of tears on the dancefloor there. Bless him. Motsi was literally lost for words! But Craig couldn’t help making a dig, saying there were moments he lost his “swing and sway”.

Scores:

Craig: 9

Motsi: 10

Shirley: 10

Anton: 9

Fleur East and Vito Coppola do the samba!

Fleur East and Vito Coppola. Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC/PA

That was hot hot hot but Fleur’s dress is not not NOT. Yeesh. Nevertheless, I understand Motsi’s tears of joy – that was super! The best samba Shirley has seen.

Scores:

Craig : 9 (boo! hiss!)

Motsi: 10

Shirley: 10

Anton: 10

Heidi watch!

10 points awarded to whoever can spot her …

7.51pm GMT

It’s Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu !

Carlos Gu and Mollie Rainford. Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC/PA

To quote Motsi: “This is how we rumba!” Craig said it was “quality” and Shirley called it “exquisite”. I’m VERY excited about these two darlings …

Scores:

Craig: 9

Motsi: 9

Shirley: 10 (woo! the first of the night!)

Anton: 9

Tony Adams and Katya Jones do the jive!

Tony Adams and Katya Jones. Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC

I’ll probably regret admitting this: I like that Tony is still here! But even a roly-poly wasn’t enough to impress Craig at this point, who called it a “technical disaster”.

Scores:

Craig: 4

Motsi: 6

Shirley: 7

Anton: 7

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez do the salsa!

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez. Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC

God, I love Gorka. Anyway … Very harsh comment from Craig about Helen looking like she’s wearing a neck brace – eek! But everyone else seemed to enjoy it. I also learned a lot from Shirley’s lesson on how to be “quicker and slicker”. Noted.

Scores:

Craig: 8 (surprising!)

Motsi: 8

Shirley: 8

Anton: 8

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima. Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC

A beautiful sentiment behind Kym’s American Smooth. Craig thought it was “simple and gorgeous” but Motsi said that, while it showed a vulnerability, there was a bit of a nervous energy.

I think I’ve got something in my eye …

Score:

Craig: 8

Motsi: 7

Shirley: 8

Anton: 8

It’s Tyler West and Dianne Buswell!

Tyler West & Dianne Buswell. Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC/PA

Now that was a fiery Paso! But did it rely too much on the theatrics? Anton was impressed, but Craig really wasn’t. Shirley described it as “exquisite” in parts, while Motsi called it “impressive”.

Scores:

Craig: 6

Motsi: 8

Shirley: 8

Anton: 9

Wowzer, I hope Heidi is sat at a safe distance!

First up, Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe!

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radabe. Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC

Well that was nice start (the Charleston is my favourite, if you care to know). Anton said Ellie “could be a musical theatre star”, Craig thought it could be “a little bit sharper” and Motsi said “this is your dance”.

Scores:

Craig: 7

Motsi: 8

Shirley: 8

Anton: 8

Dress watch!

Tess really does enjoy a knee boot – even when they are absolutely the worst possible choice *shudder*. Very into Claudia’s one-shoulder sequins though.

Blackpool mention less than a minute in! Nice.

Strictly Bingo!

First lesson of the night: half a jar of Biscoff in 15 minutes is definitely too much Biscoff ...

Right, I’m going to keep tonight’s bingo very simple – I think “any mention of Blackpool” is going to provide more than enough sips of whatever you’re drinking, right? Plan those loo breaks now.

It’s week 8!

Hello and welcome to this week’s Strictly liveblog! Heidi’s watching the show IRL tonight (woo!), so I’m your supply teacher for the evening. Lucky you!

Did you read our gorgeous interview with the very lovely Hamza earlier this week? Apparently, he only has one down day a year – and I 100% believe that. I’m obsessed. (Ahem, not that I’m naming favourites here ... )

Anyway, we’re past the halfway point, it’s the week before Blackpool and there is no distracting theme – the pressure is ON tonight. Join me at 6.55pm for the start of the show.

Until then, I’m off to eat some Biscoff spread out of the jar with a spoon (hey, it’s Saturday night!).

