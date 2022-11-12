ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNOW TOTALS: How much did your neighborhood get?

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
Saturday’s snow brought some accumulations of snow on mainly grassy surfaces across the region.

Here are the latest storm totals as reported to the National Weather Service Friday afternoon:

BUTLER COUNTY:

Oxford: 3.0 inches

West Chester: 1.0 inch

CLINTON COUNTY:

Wilmington: 0.5 inches

MONTGOMERY COUNTY:

New Lebanon: 2.5 inches

Vandalia: 2.3 inches

Dayton International Airport: 1.8 inches

Farmersville: 1.8 inches

Union: 1.7 inches

Clayton: 1.4 inches

Centerville: 1.3 inches

WARREN COUNTY:

W Morrow: 1.30 inches

