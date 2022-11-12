SNOW TOTALS: How much did your neighborhood get?
Saturday’s snow brought some accumulations of snow on mainly grassy surfaces across the region.
Here are the latest storm totals as reported to the National Weather Service Friday afternoon:
BUTLER COUNTY:
Oxford: 3.0 inches
West Chester: 1.0 inch
CLINTON COUNTY:
Wilmington: 0.5 inches
MONTGOMERY COUNTY:
New Lebanon: 2.5 inches
Vandalia: 2.3 inches
Dayton International Airport: 1.8 inches
Farmersville: 1.8 inches
Union: 1.7 inches
Clayton: 1.4 inches
Centerville: 1.3 inches
WARREN COUNTY:
W Morrow: 1.30 inches
