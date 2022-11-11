MGM Resorts stock (NYSE: MGM) has gained about 19% over the last month (21 trading days) considerably outperforming the S&P 500 which remains up by about 9% over the same period. The recent rally is being driven by a couple of factors. Although the company’s Q3 2022 earnings came in below estimates, revenues expanded by a solid 26% versus last year, driven by a strong performance in Las Vegas, which remains the company’s principal market. While gambling activity has picked up in the strip as Covid-19 issues appear largely behind the U.S., MGM also benefited from its acquisition of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Aria and Vdara. Moreover, recently China has eased certain Covid-19 restrictions, reducing quarantine times for tourists from other countries. This could help MGM’s Macau operations which have taken a considerable hit over the last two years, impacted by frequent lockdowns and travel restrictions.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 12 HOURS AGO