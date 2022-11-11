Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in November
These three stocks crushed the market in 2022. All are in positive territory compared to the S&P 500's 21% decline, and I think they have room to run. Here's why agricultural science company Corteva (NYSE: CTVA), advanced materials specialist Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and electrical products producer nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are suitable investments today.
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NEO
In trading on Tuesday, shares of NeoGenomics Inc (Symbol: NEO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.49, changing hands as high as $11.99 per share. NeoGenomics Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
NVR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of NVR Inc. (Symbol: NVR) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $4468.75, changing hands for $4510.99/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Let's find out.
NASDAQ
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
NASDAQ
AMD Stock Investors Received Bullish News on Monday
Today's video focuses on two bullish pieces of news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The first deals with analysts at UBS and Baird upgrading the stock rating and price target. The second is a data center GPU win in Europe. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Where To Invest $100,000 Today
There’s a cheeky expression on Wall Street that says the best time to invest is “yesterday,” followed by “today.” The principle behind this axiom is that the longer you can keep your money invested, the more you can benefit from the power of compound interest.
NASDAQ
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
NASDAQ
Malaysia Stock Market Set To End Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, slipping more than 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,450-point plateau although it's predicted to stop the bleeding on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian...
NASDAQ
Get Ready to Sell Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA) Into Strength
If immediacy bias represents an upside catalyst for publicly-traded securities, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) deserves special attention. Against both wider fundamentals as well as company-specific tailwinds, BABA stock appears poised for significant gains following a rough year. However, the damage that its home nation of China inflicted regarding its zero-COVID policy may be too much for Alibaba to overcome. Thus, investors should consider selling BABA stock into strength.
NASDAQ
How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks Trading Near Highs in November and Beyond
Stocks eventually closed lower Monday, giving up earlier gains to start the week. The drop followed a big week for the stock market that included a historic one-day surge following the release of October’s consumer price index data that pointed to signs of cooling inflation. The market bounced back...
NASDAQ
Diversified Royalty Stock (TSE:DIV): Should You Buy Its 8.5% Dividend?
Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV), which owns royalties in companies like Mr.Lube and Air Miles, has been in the news recently for a few reasons. Earlier today, it announced that it is raising about C$40 million through a common share offering (compared to the C$30 million originally announced yesterday). It's raising these funds at a share price of C$2.80. As a result, the stock finished around that level today, falling by 7.79%. Additionally, yesterday, DIV increased its dividend by 2.1% to C$0.24 per share, effective at the start of 2023. This brings its forward dividend yield to about 8.5%, making the stock worth considering.
NASDAQ
With A Strong Vegas Business And A Possible Recovery In Macau, What's Next For MGM Stock?
MGM Resorts stock (NYSE: MGM) has gained about 19% over the last month (21 trading days) considerably outperforming the S&P 500 which remains up by about 9% over the same period. The recent rally is being driven by a couple of factors. Although the company’s Q3 2022 earnings came in below estimates, revenues expanded by a solid 26% versus last year, driven by a strong performance in Las Vegas, which remains the company’s principal market. While gambling activity has picked up in the strip as Covid-19 issues appear largely behind the U.S., MGM also benefited from its acquisition of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Aria and Vdara. Moreover, recently China has eased certain Covid-19 restrictions, reducing quarantine times for tourists from other countries. This could help MGM’s Macau operations which have taken a considerable hit over the last two years, impacted by frequent lockdowns and travel restrictions.
NASDAQ
Up 29% Over The Past Month, What's Next For SAP Stock?
SAP (NYSE:SAP), a market leader in enterprise application software and also one of the biggest analytics and business intelligence companies, has seen its stock rise by close to 29% over the past month (about 21 trading days). While the broader technology indices have fared well in recent weeks, following cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data for the month of October, there are a couple of factors driving SAP stock higher. Although SAP’s earnings for the third quarter were weaker than expected, with operating profit coming in roughly flat year-over-year at 1.24 billion euros ($1.28 billion) due to higher R&D spending and selling costs, demand is expanding despite a mixed economic environment. The company’s closely watched cloud business saw revenue expand by 38% to 3.29 billion euros ($3.41 billion), with overall revenue growing by 15% to 7.84 billion euros ($8.12 billion). SAP indicated in September that it would raise prices on maintenance of software installation to offset rising costs and this could partly help to protect margins in the current environment.
NASDAQ
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy on Low Inflation Data
The broader equity indices has witnessed a short-term rally in the past week despite the fourth successive 75 basis point rate hike by the Fed with better-than-expected inflation data. Latest data showed that the producer price index rose 0.2% in October against broad-based expectations of a 0.4% increase. This fueled investor sentiments as it portrayed a slowdown in inflation that had soared in the post-pandemic era as supply chains could not keep up with pent-up demand. As the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation, markets await definite cues to the future rate hike program and its likely impact on the economy.
NASDAQ
Down 68% From Its 52-Week High, Is Revolve Group Stock a Buy?
The market inched toward a recovery last week as data suggested inflation is slowing down. It had its best one-day gain in two years on Thursday after the data was released, with many stocks finally feeling some love. It's still down for the year, however. The S&P 500, a broad...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN)?
The iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN) was launched on 01/20/2010, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to...
NASDAQ
Upstart Stock Is Down 95%, But Is It Time to Buy?
Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has proven hypersensitive to the broader economic environment this year, amid rapidly rising interest rates. The company uses an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven algorithm to help banks originate loans, although Upstart also sells some of the loans to investors. But the worse the economy has performed, the more challenged that business model has become.
NASDAQ
Up 58% in 6 Months, Is InMode Stock Still a Bargain Buy?
One of the tricks to bargain buys is that they tend to stop being bargains once enough people notice. On that note, shares of the Israeli medical aesthetics company InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) are up by more than 58% in the last six months, despite the market being flat and concerns about rising interest rates ravaging similar growth stocks.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Invitae Rose 11% on Tuesday
Shares of medical genetics testing company Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) rose 11% on Tuesday. The stock is still down more than 76% so far this year. Invitate didn't have any announcements on Tuesday, though it is presenting research this week in Nashville, Tennessee, at the National Society of Genetic Counselors conference. The stock is up more than 59% so far this month after the company announced its third-quarter earnngs on Nov. 8. Invitae reported revenue of $133.5 million, up 16.7%, year over year. More importantly, there was progress toward profitability, at least sequentially.
