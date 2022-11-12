ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘The Walking Dead’ Boss Angela Kang Teases ‘A Lot of Danger’ in Series Finale

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 23, “Family.”]. “Daddy?” asks a bleary, recently-shot Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) to her stand-in parental figure Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) as he rushes her to safety. That’s how the penultimate episode of AMC’s zombie drama The Walking Dead ends. And the series finale to the long-running drama is sure to be a doozy. Almost all of the survivors are in jeopardy and surrounded by walkers — some of which have those sneaky extra abilities like weapon-wielding — after trying to take down the Commonwealth’s Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
A.V. Club

Former Velma Linda Cardellini thinks lesbian Velma is "great"

And so it finally came to pass in Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo! that Velma Dinkley, she of the orange sweater and not being able to see without her glasses, is indeed a lesbian. Fans celebrated in the streets (...of Twitter) when a Mystery Inc. cartoon finally managed to canonize Velma’s long-speculated sexuality. Count amongst that number an actual former Velma, Linda Cardellini of Scooby-Doo and its very heterosexual sequel, Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed.
tvinsider.com

Henry Winkler Reveals Accent Trick That Landed Him Fonz Role

Barry star Henry Winkler has opened up about how he landed the iconic role as The Fonz in Happy Days, explaining that he came up with an accent on the spot during his audition. Speaking with CNN’s Chris Wallace, Winkler told of his surprise when he was cast as the...
NEW YORK STATE
Collider

‘Doctor Sleep’ Works Because Mike Flanagan Put His Own Spin on Stephen King

On the definitive list of movies that absolutely do not need a sequel, surely Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining ranks somewhere near the top. That film’s unerring sense of bone-deep terror is both resolute and hypnotically all-encompassing in a way that can largely be attributed to the fervent meticulousness of its maker. The soul-shattering ambiguity of The Shining’s climax suggests, teasingly, that it may in fact be one of Kubrick’s most personal statements disguised as a thriller of hermetic, debilitating isolation.
tvinsider.com

Seth Rogen to Star in and Produce Showbiz Comedy Series at Apple TV+

A new Seth Rogen comedy has landed at Apple TV+ after what the streamer describes as a competitive bidding situation. The so far untitled series tracks a legacy Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to coexist. Rogen will...
tvinsider.com

‘The Resident’: Kit Faces Off With Governor, Plus Cade Gives Ian an Ultimatum (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 6 Episode 8, “The Better Part of Valor.”]. Dr. Randolph Bell’s (Bruce Greenwood) very recent past comes back to bite him in the latest episode of The Resident — but Governor Betz (Steven Culp) learns not to mess with his wife, Chastain CEO Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves).

Comments / 0

Community Policy