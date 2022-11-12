[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 23, “Family.”]. “Daddy?” asks a bleary, recently-shot Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) to her stand-in parental figure Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) as he rushes her to safety. That’s how the penultimate episode of AMC’s zombie drama The Walking Dead ends. And the series finale to the long-running drama is sure to be a doozy. Almost all of the survivors are in jeopardy and surrounded by walkers — some of which have those sneaky extra abilities like weapon-wielding — after trying to take down the Commonwealth’s Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).

