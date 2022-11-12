Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
‘The Walking Dead’ Boss Angela Kang Teases ‘A Lot of Danger’ in Series Finale
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 23, “Family.”]. “Daddy?” asks a bleary, recently-shot Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) to her stand-in parental figure Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) as he rushes her to safety. That’s how the penultimate episode of AMC’s zombie drama The Walking Dead ends. And the series finale to the long-running drama is sure to be a doozy. Almost all of the survivors are in jeopardy and surrounded by walkers — some of which have those sneaky extra abilities like weapon-wielding — after trying to take down the Commonwealth’s Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).
Sydney Sweeney was 'nervous' to work with Dakota Johnson after watching '50 Shades of Grey' in high school: 'She's so hot'
"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney was "nervous" to act alongside Dakota Johnson in "Madame Web" after seeing "Fifty Shades of Grey" in high school.
Matt Dillon Only Had 1 Kiss in ‘Gunsmoke, It Wasn’t With Miss Kitty Russell
'Gunsmoke' fans awaited a romance between Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Russell to unfold, but they never even kissed. But, he did have 1 kiss with another character.
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
A.V. Club
Former Velma Linda Cardellini thinks lesbian Velma is "great"
And so it finally came to pass in Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo! that Velma Dinkley, she of the orange sweater and not being able to see without her glasses, is indeed a lesbian. Fans celebrated in the streets (...of Twitter) when a Mystery Inc. cartoon finally managed to canonize Velma’s long-speculated sexuality. Count amongst that number an actual former Velma, Linda Cardellini of Scooby-Doo and its very heterosexual sequel, Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed.
James Arness Once Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episodes of All Time
Actor James Arness played Matt Dillon on 'Gunsmoke' for 20 seasons, but here's a list of his top few favorite episodes of all time.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Teams Up With 1 of Kevin Costner’s Most Famous Co-Stars in ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’ [Exclusive Clip]
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser’s new movie, ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’ will find him teaming up with one of Kevin Costner’s most famous co-stars.
Collider
'The Santa Clauses' Executive Producers Tease David Krumholtz's Pivotal Role In Sequel Series
David Krumholtz's Bernard is returning to once again help Santa Claus/Scott Calvin (Tim Allen). Speaking to TVLine, executive producers of The Santa Clauses teased Bernard's role in the upcoming Disney+ limited series. In the original 1994 film The Santa Clause, Bernard was the head elf at the North Pole, who...
tvinsider.com
‘Stranger Things’: Duffer Brothers Tease Season 5 Is a Tearjerker
Production of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is well underway, as the show’s creators, Ross and Matt Duffer teased what’s to come during a panel at Netflix’s Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 13. “We turned in the first script a couple...
tvinsider.com
Henry Winkler Reveals Accent Trick That Landed Him Fonz Role
Barry star Henry Winkler has opened up about how he landed the iconic role as The Fonz in Happy Days, explaining that he came up with an accent on the spot during his audition. Speaking with CNN’s Chris Wallace, Winkler told of his surprise when he was cast as the...
'I was a bit starstruck!' Martin Freeman reveals awkward first meeting with his idol Michael Caine when he accidentally introduced himself with the WRONG name
Martin Freeman has revealed his very awkward first meeting with his idol Michael Caine. The Sherlock actor, 51, has told how he was 'a bit starstruck' when he introduced himself to the Miss Congeniality star, 89, and even used the wrong name. Speaking on The Jonathan Ross show on Saturday...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
tvinsider.com
‘Star Trek: Prodigy’: Why Billy Campbell Was ‘Thrilled’ to Reprise ‘TNG’ Role
Billy Campbell was “thrilled” to be able to step back into Thadiun Okona’s shoes — or at least his voice — when he reprised his Next Generation character on Star Trek: Prodigy. Fans first met the “lovable rogue” in “The Outrageous Okona” in 1988, and...
Collider
‘Doctor Sleep’ Works Because Mike Flanagan Put His Own Spin on Stephen King
On the definitive list of movies that absolutely do not need a sequel, surely Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining ranks somewhere near the top. That film’s unerring sense of bone-deep terror is both resolute and hypnotically all-encompassing in a way that can largely be attributed to the fervent meticulousness of its maker. The soul-shattering ambiguity of The Shining’s climax suggests, teasingly, that it may in fact be one of Kubrick’s most personal statements disguised as a thriller of hermetic, debilitating isolation.
tvinsider.com
‘The Walking Dead’ Heads Back to the Commonwealth for One Last Walker Battle (RECAP)
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 23, “Family.”]. “Family” really has it out for the youngsters in the Walking Dead group, huh?. Not one, but two major characters suffer life-threatening injuries in the episode, and both scenes just might bring...
tvinsider.com
‘Leverage: Redemption’ Stars Talk Sophie’s Past, Parker & Hardison’s Date Night & More
One of TV’s most entertaining shows, Leverage: Redemption, returns for its second season on November 16 (with the first three episodes) on Amazon Freevee, and our favorite bad guys are back to do some good — and face their pasts. The Grifter (Gina Bellman’s Sophie Devereaux), Thief (Beth...
tvinsider.com
Seth Rogen to Star in and Produce Showbiz Comedy Series at Apple TV+
A new Seth Rogen comedy has landed at Apple TV+ after what the streamer describes as a competitive bidding situation. The so far untitled series tracks a legacy Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to coexist. Rogen will...
tvinsider.com
‘The Resident’: Kit Faces Off With Governor, Plus Cade Gives Ian an Ultimatum (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 6 Episode 8, “The Better Part of Valor.”]. Dr. Randolph Bell’s (Bruce Greenwood) very recent past comes back to bite him in the latest episode of The Resident — but Governor Betz (Steven Culp) learns not to mess with his wife, Chastain CEO Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves).
One Of Jordan Peele’s Nope Stars Reveals How They Made The Director Cry During Audition
Jordan Peele was apparently brought to tears during an audition with one of his Nope stars.
