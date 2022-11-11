Read full article on original website
Hollyoaks stars Emmett J Scanlan and Claire Cooper welcome second child
Former Hollyoaks stars Emmett J Scanlan and Claire Cooper have announced the birth of their second child. Taking to Instagram, Scanlan shared the news that the couple had welcomed a baby girl along with a cute picture of his newborn baby holding his hand. He captioned the post: "3 days ago we met her…. #ScanClan".
I'm a Celebrity's Chris Moyles addresses controversial BBC exit
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Chris Moyles has opened up about his controversial BBC exit to fellow campmate Matt Hancock. Moyles was the host of BBC Radio 1's breakfast show from 2004 to 2012 when he was controversially ousted from the programme and replaced by Nick Grimshaw.
Married at First Sight’s Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson announce breakup after one year of marriage
Married at First Sight USA stars Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson have announced the end of their marriage after one year together. The reality TV stars were the last remaining couple from season 14, but have now made the difficult decision to "part ways". Sharing the news with fans, Goode...
Twilight's Taylor Lautner marries fiancée Taylor Dome
Twilight star Taylor Lautner has married fiancée Taylor Dome, tying the knot in a stunning ceremony in California. The pair exchanged vows at a winery estate in front of friends and family, nearly a year to the day they became engaged. Lautner, who also starred in BBC comedy Cuckoo,...
Walking Dead season 11 puts new twist on Rick Grimes' death
The Walking Dead season 11 episode 23 spoilers follow. It's taken a while, but twenty-three episodes in, The Walking Dead's penultimate chapter is finally giving us everything we could ask for. Real tension? Check. Smart zombies that are actually scary? Check. Major character deaths? Quite possibly, although Judith's fate still hangs in the balance.
Good Morning Britain reveals weatherman's past as an EastEnders actor
Good Morning Britain viewers were treated to the revelation that their trusty weatherman was no stranger to being on screen, having acted in EastEnders from 1996 to 1999. And, like his EastEnders character Lenny Wallace, Des brings a sense of fun to everything he does, including meteorology. Richard Madeley spilled...
Friends' Jennifer Aniston announces death of her father John Aniston
Friends star Jennifer Aniston has announced the death of her father John Aniston, who died on Friday, November 11, aged 89. Aniston announced the news on her Instagram on Monday, posting a slideshow of photos of her father, including pictures of the two of them from Aniston's childhood. Aniston wrote...
EastEnders: Biggest mistakes to date.
Axing Mark Fowler & Roy Evans. Killing off Ronnie & Roxy. Axing Mark Fowler & Roy Evans. The decimation of the Older Cast over the last ten years. Every Middle Class character being portrayed as a Villian/Psycho.
Coronation Street reveals first look at Martha Fraser's shock return
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has shared a sneak peek at Martha Fraser's surprise comeback to the soap after 13 years. Played once again by Stephanie Beacham, the character is about to make a shock return to Weatherfield in an upcoming storyline. From the looks of it, it seems...
Emmerdale's Chloe Harris makes shock accusations over Al Chapman's secret lover
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Chloe Harris plays detective next week as she tries to figure out who Al Chapman was having an affair with before he died. Upcoming episodes see Chloe discover the truth about Al's betrayal when she finds out that he'd bought a house for himself and a mystery lover.
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 10 - November 15 - 9.15pm - ITV1
Slightly later start today, as we take another step towards the vote offs starting. Mike spoke about an embarrassing incident with his mother in law - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnx-fDxStI0. To the relief of many, Hancock will NOT be participating in the next trial, instead that honour will be going to George, Moyles...
Strictly's Shirley Ballas finally corrects her awkward mistake
Strictly Come Dancing brought some welcome closure to the Dianne Buswell naming drama, with Shirley Ballas proving to the world that she does know Dianne’s name. While the show primarily sets fans’ nerves on edge over numbers on scoreboards, attention was previously caught by Shirley getting Dianne’s name wrong during feedback.
Strictly Come Dancing's Tyler reveals the one change he'll make if he gets to the final with Dianne Buswell
Tyler West is prepared to make a fiery change if he makes it to the Strictly Come Dancing final. Inspired by his pro dance partner Dianne Buswell, the DJ has said that if they make it through to the end, he’ll dye his hair a bold red in her honour.
Iain MacLeod: Will he still be in charge of the show in June 2023?
We're now over four years into Iain MacLeod producing Coronation Street. He's produced over 1,150 episodes to date, which I believe is the most of any Corrie producer. I expected him to step down at the beginning of this year. With four years under his belt, do you think he'll continue to serve until at least June 2023, which will mark his fifth year with the soap?
Coronation Street films shock arrest in Bernie and Fern story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Bernie Winter lookalike plot is going to take another big turn, and thankfully it's going to be a positive one. Bernie has found herself in hot water lately, after being framed by her con woman lookalike Fern Lindon, who stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and let Bernie take the fall for it. She's been trying to clear her name, but the police think she's making Fern up.
I'm A Celebrity has a huge banner calling for Matt Hancock's axe is flown over camp
Probably be edited out of tonight's show no doubt but it is interesting. Probably be edited out of tonight's show no doubt but it is interesting. Probably be edited out of tonight's show no doubt but it is interesting. Camp mates will still see it whether it’s shown on the...
Yellowstone season 5 premiere reveals shocking twist
Yellowstone spoilers follow. Yellowstone aired a shocking twist in the premiere of season five as Kayce's season four vision comes to fruition. At the end of last season, Kayce (Luke Grimes) went on a vision quest after going through an existential crisis. He came away with the vision having seen "the end of us".
Netflix releases trailer for Robert Downey Jr's new movie about his late father
Netflix has released the trailer for Sr., a documentary about Robert Downey Jr.'s late father. Shot over three years, the film examines Robert Downey Sr.'s career as a boundary-pushing filmmaker, including his decision to pursue one final film, as well as his life and relationship with his son. Soundtracked by...
What The Crown's Princess Diana interview with Martin Bashir episode leaves out
The Crown season 5 spoilers follow. The Crown's fifth season delves deep into Princess Diana's bombshell 1995 Panorama interview for the BBC, in which she spoke candidly with reporter Martin Bashir about life as a senior royal, the breakdown of her marriage with Prince Charles and her personal struggles with bulimia, self-harm and postpartum depression.
The Walking Dead final episode deaths ranked from least likely to DEAD
The Walking Dead season 11 spoilers follow. The Walking Dead loves a bit of death. It's in the name! But after tons of faves were killed off in the first few seasons, a reluctance to keep murdering the cast seemed to set in. Suddenly, a mighty strong case of plot...
