The 100 greatest World Cup goals ever: 59-50

By Greg Evans
 3 days ago

From Messi and Maradona wonder strikes with some Brazilian samba flair sprinkled in between, this is our next installment of the 100 greatest World Cup goals from numbers 59-50.

59 Lionel Messi, Argentina v Nigeria, 2018

At this point, the media has run out of superlatives to describe just how good Messi is at football. Believe it or not though, there were doubts about him after Argentina failed to win their first two games of the 2018 World Cup leading to a crunch final group tie against Nigeria. Cometh the hour, cometh the man though as Messi pulled of this sublime goal by controlling a long ball over the top with two touches, leaving the defender for dead and slamming it into the opposite side of the goal. Class = permanent.

Lionel Messi Goal vs Nigeria - World Cup 2018 - English Commentary - 1080i www.youtube.com



58 Jairzinho, Brazil v England, 1970

In perhaps one of the most famous World Cup games ever which featured that Gordon Banks save and the iconic shirt swap between Pele and Bobby Moore it was just a single goal that won it for the Brazilians and what a goal it was. Brazil work the ball wide in order to try and break down the resolute England defence. When the ball falls to Pele he cooly lays it off to Jairzinho who unleashes it into the top corner

JAIRZINHO - against england 1970 www.youtube.com


57. Ronaldo, Brazil v Ghana 2006

Here’s a goal you don’t see very often anymore - a deft stepover from the striker who casually takes it around the keeper before slotting it into an empty net but what else would you expect from ‘El Fenomeno.’ This goal from Ronaldo solidified him in the history books when he became the first player to score 15 World Cup goals. That record was later broken in 2014 by Miroslav Klose.


Ronaldo goal against Ghana- FIFA World Cup 2006 www.youtube.com



56. Giuseppe Giannini, Italy v USA 1990

Belissimo. That's the only word we can use to describe this goal from Italy's 1990 team. A goal worked from back to front that virtually starts at the Italian's corner flag and ends in a delightful dummy by Gianluca Vialli before Giannini lashes it home to send the Americans packing.

234 1990 Giuseppe Giannini Italy USA www.youtube.com


55. Andre Schurrle, Germany v Brazil 2014

Although it is a very famous game, there weren't many great goals in Germany's 7-1 semi-final thrashing of Brazil in 2014. However, Andre Schurrle's determination to get himself on the scoresheet saw him pull out this peach by rattling a thunderous shot from an acute angle off the underside of the crossbar giving Julio Cesar no chance.

Andre Schurrle Goal Vs Brazil www.youtube.com


54. Anatoliy Byshovets, USSR v Belgium 1970

Another classic from the 1970 tournament, here. After cutting inside and asking questions of the Belgian defence Byshovets decides to just put his foot through it and rightly so as his sweet left-footed strike sails past Christian Piot in the Belgium goal as part of a 4-1 thrashing from the USSR.

BYSHOVETS - against belgium 1970 (1-0) www.youtube.com


53 Diego Forlan, Uruguay v Germany, 2010

Diego Forlan won the Golden Ball at the 2010 World Cup and scored some exceptional goals en route to the accolade and this strike in the third-place play-off against Germany wasn’t even his best but is still very good. You rarely see these types of volleys come off but the Uruguayan maestro executed this with aplomb.

Diego Forlan Goal Uruguay v Germany 2010 World Cup www.youtube.com


52 Torsten Frings, Germany v Costa Rica, 2006

Costa Rica were given a very difficult task in the opening game of the 2006 World Cup against the much-fancied hosts, Germany however with the score at 3-2 they stood a chance of pulling off an upset. Step-forward Torsten Frings in the 87th minute whose swirling effort defied the elements and somehow ended in the side netting winning the match 4-2 for the Germans.

2006 World Cup Goals (Frings vs. Costa Rica) www.youtube.com


51. Edmilson, Brazil v Costa Rica 2002

What is it with Costa Rica conceding wonder goals at World Cups? Here they are again in 2002 on the receiving end of a very unorthodox but nonetheless impressive overhead kick from Brazilian defender Edmilson as part of a 5-2 win for the Seleção.

Edmilson vs Costa Rica World Cup 2002 www.youtube.com


50. Diego Maradona, Argentina v Greece 1994

Maradona didn't score 'normal' goals did he? Despite arguably being past his prime at USA 94 he was still selected for the Argentina squad and still managed to produce another iconic World Cup moment which is one part team goal and one part solo screamer. The Argentine great's now infamous celebration as he ran up to the television camera screaming and eyes a bulge is won of the endearing moments of 90s football. This would be the last time he would play at a World Cup and the last goal he would ever score for his country. After the 4-0 win over Greece, Maradona was sent home after failing a drug's test leaving his World Cup legacy on both a high and a low.

MARADONA - against greece 1994 www.youtube.com



Click for goals 49-40

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

