gomocs.com
Women's Basketball Hosts Tennessee State Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's basketball team will play host to Tennessee State Wednesday night at The McKenzie Arena. The Mocs are 1-2 on the year while the Tigers are 2-1. GAME DAY INFORMATION. Mocs vs. Tennessee State. Time: 7:00 p.m. Site: Chattanooga, Tenn. | The McKenzie Arena. Follow...
gomocs.com
GAME WEEK: Mocs Talk Regular Season Finale with Media
CHATTANOOGA---The 15th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs have one last regular season test. The squad drives east into the Smoky Mountains for Saturday's tilt at Western Carolina. As we discussed yesterday, both teams have a lot on the line. It's the first time in the 47-game history between the two sides that they...
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Travels to Ole Miss for Tuesday Night Tilt
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team hits the road for the second time this season, gearing up for a non-conference matchup with SEC-member Ole Miss on Tuesday night inside The Pavilion in Oxford, Miss. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network+. Chattanooga (1-1) is coming...
Smith ties three-point record as Cougars win in OT thriller
Courtesy of CofC Athletics CHARLESTON, S.C. – Reyne Smith tied the College of Charleston single game three-point record during a thrilling 92-90 overtime victory over defending A-10 champ Richmond on Monday night in TD Arena. Smith scored a career-high 29 points while sinking eight shots from behind the line. It is the most three-pointers by […]
WCNC
Former South Carolina high school football standout killed in Virginia college shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A native of South Carolina is among those killed in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia that left three members of the football team dead. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan confirmed Monday morning Lavel Davis Jr. was shot and killed Sunday...
Florence County coach says South Carolina football player killed in University of Virginia shooting wanted ‘to do great things’
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A University of Virginia football player from South Carolina who was among three people shot and killed Sunday night on campus had a “bright future” ahead of him, according to one of his former high school coaches, who called news of his death “devastating.” Wilson High School football coach Rodney […]
live5news.com
Former Dorchester County football player among victims of deadly Virginia shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WCSC/WVIR) - Authorities have confirmed a former Woodland High School student was one of three University of Virginia students killed Sunday night in a shooting on campus. Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers, died from his injuries in the shooting, authorities said during a...
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, South Carolina’s Thinnest House
“The Afro-American has become heir to the myths that it is better to be poor than rich. Lower-class rather than middle or upper. Easy going rather than industrious. Extravagant rather than thrifty and athletic rather than academic.”. Right in the heart of the East side on corner of Reid and...
thesource.com
Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Jessica to Open Six Krystal Restaurants in South Carolina
Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica are now owners of six fast-food restaurants. Speaking with TMZ Hip-Hop, Uncle Charla revealed he received advice on owning six Krystal franchises from 2 Chainz. The new restaurants will be available in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area beginning in early 2023. One...
theforgottensouth.com
South Carolina Plantation and Boarding House Along the Stagecoach Road
Koger-Murray-Carroll House | Dorchester County, SC | c. 1790. One of oldest homes in the state, the Koger-Murray-Carroll House is named for 3 of its owners who were prominent officials in state government who hosted important political figures of the day. During the antebellum years, it sat at the center of a 1,200+ acre rice plantation, where hundreds of people were enslaved. And while the home spent some years as the fanciest barn in the state of South Carolina, it was restored to an earlier condition to preserve its history.
Group files lawsuit against South Carolina city over John C. Calhoun monument removal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group that owns Marion Square has filed a lawsuit against the City of Charleston for its removal of the John C. Calhoun monument that towered above the downtown park since the late 1890s. Formerly known as the ‘Washington Light Infantry Sumter Guards Board of Officers,’ members of the newly named […]
DCSO: Hwy 17-A reopens after ‘Major’ crash
UPDATE: The roadway has reopened.— DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies say Highway 17A is closed following a “major” crash Saturday afternoon. According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, a crash happened on Highway 17A just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road. Highway 17A will be closed indefinitely while crews investigate. Limited details are available. Count […]
WJCL
Authorities: 16-year-old dead in South Carolina, 2 drive-by shootings follow
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, and two drive-by shootings that followed. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, the injured teen was dropped off at the Colleton Medical Center early Sunday...
live5news.com
Crews clear ‘major’ crash that closed part of Highway 17A
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says part of Highway 17A is back open after a major crash. The crash happened on the highway just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road, according to Lt. Rick Carson. That area was closed down for multiple hours Saturday...
Nurses at South Carolina hospital are frustrated over pay, staffing issues
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Nurses who work at the Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center spoke out on Veteran’s Day about issues with staffing and pay that they say are negatively impacting patient care. “We honestly feel like we are just nothing,” said one nurse who wanted to remain anonymous. “We have been working mandatory […]
CCSO investigating deadly drive-by shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed one person Sunday. According to CCSO, a 16-year-old male gunshot victim was dropped off at Colleton County Medical Center early Sunday morning. Reports say the victim was dropped off by an unknown subject. The victim later died […]
Former Lowcountry teacher faces child exploitation charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A former Beaufort County teacher already in trouble with the law, now faces even more charges. Ryan Sheaffer is facing three more charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. The 33-year-old used to be a teacher at Bluffton Middle School. As part of an earlier investigation, he was already accused […]
live5news.com
Pause on Jedburg Road development after Berkeley County denies lifting moratorium
BERKELEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County unanimously voted not to lift the building moratorium along Jedburg Road. What would have been 465 new homes in this area will stay as rural land just like the residents say they wanted. Dozens of people that live on Jedburg Road clapped after the...
BCSO: Unidentified man found shot to death on Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was found shot to death early Tuesday morning, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). Around 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to Northridge Plaza in the 430 block of William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island for a report of a man down. Upon arrival, deputies […]
live5news.com
16-year-old dies in drive-by shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a teen dead. Deputies say the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was dropped off at the Colleton County Medical Center by an unknown person and later died from his injuries. Two more...
