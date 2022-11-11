ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

gomocs.com

Women's Basketball Hosts Tennessee State Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's basketball team will play host to Tennessee State Wednesday night at The McKenzie Arena. The Mocs are 1-2 on the year while the Tigers are 2-1. GAME DAY INFORMATION. Mocs vs. Tennessee State. Time: 7:00 p.m. Site: Chattanooga, Tenn. | The McKenzie Arena. Follow...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

GAME WEEK: Mocs Talk Regular Season Finale with Media

CHATTANOOGA---The 15th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs have one last regular season test. The squad drives east into the Smoky Mountains for Saturday's tilt at Western Carolina. As we discussed yesterday, both teams have a lot on the line. It's the first time in the 47-game history between the two sides that they...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Men’s Basketball Travels to Ole Miss for Tuesday Night Tilt

CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team hits the road for the second time this season, gearing up for a non-conference matchup with SEC-member Ole Miss on Tuesday night inside The Pavilion in Oxford, Miss. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network+. Chattanooga (1-1) is coming...
OXFORD, MS
WCBD Count on 2

Smith ties three-point record as Cougars win in OT thriller

Courtesy of CofC Athletics CHARLESTON, S.C. – Reyne Smith tied the College of Charleston single game three-point record during a thrilling 92-90 overtime victory over defending A-10 champ Richmond on Monday night in TD Arena. Smith scored a career-high 29 points while sinking eight shots from behind the line. It is the most three-pointers by […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County coach says South Carolina football player killed in University of Virginia shooting wanted ‘to do great things’

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A University of Virginia football player from South Carolina who was among three people shot and killed Sunday night on campus had a “bright future” ahead of him, according to one of his former high school coaches, who called news of his death “devastating.” Wilson High School football coach Rodney […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
charlestondaily.net

Charleston, South Carolina’s Thinnest House

“The Afro-American has become heir to the myths that it is better to be poor than rich. Lower-class rather than middle or upper. Easy going rather than industrious. Extravagant rather than thrifty and athletic rather than academic.”. Right in the heart of the East side on corner of Reid and...
CHARLESTON, SC
theforgottensouth.com

South Carolina Plantation and Boarding House Along the Stagecoach Road

Koger-Murray-Carroll House | Dorchester County, SC | c. 1790. One of oldest homes in the state, the Koger-Murray-Carroll House is named for 3 of its owners who were prominent officials in state government who hosted important political figures of the day. During the antebellum years, it sat at the center of a 1,200+ acre rice plantation, where hundreds of people were enslaved. And while the home spent some years as the fanciest barn in the state of South Carolina, it was restored to an earlier condition to preserve its history.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DCSO: Hwy 17-A reopens after ‘Major’ crash

UPDATE: The roadway has reopened.— DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies say Highway 17A is closed following a “major” crash Saturday afternoon. According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, a crash happened on Highway 17A just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road. Highway 17A will be closed indefinitely while crews investigate. Limited details are available. Count […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Crews clear ‘major’ crash that closed part of Highway 17A

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says part of Highway 17A is back open after a major crash. The crash happened on the highway just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road, according to Lt. Rick Carson. That area was closed down for multiple hours Saturday...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

CCSO investigating deadly drive-by shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed one person Sunday. According to CCSO, a 16-year-old male gunshot victim was dropped off at Colleton County Medical Center early Sunday morning. Reports say the victim was dropped off by an unknown subject. The victim later died […]
WSAV News 3

Former Lowcountry teacher faces child exploitation charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A former Beaufort County teacher already in trouble with the law, now faces even more charges. Ryan Sheaffer is facing three more charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. The 33-year-old used to be a teacher at Bluffton Middle School. As part of an earlier investigation, he was already accused […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

16-year-old dies in drive-by shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a teen dead. Deputies say the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was dropped off at the Colleton County Medical Center by an unknown person and later died from his injuries. Two more...

