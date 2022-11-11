Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Take on Marist in Stabler Arena Wednesday Night
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's basketball team will play their second home game of the season and first game at Stabler Arena for the 2022-23 season, as the Mountain Hawks take on Marist with game time set for 7 p.m. Lehigh leads the overall series 6-0 and won the last meeting in 2018, 78-72. Lehigh (1-2) is coming into the game after earning its first victory of the year with a 97-58 win over Division III Misericordia on Sunday at Leeman-Turner Arena inside Grace Hall. The Mountain Hawks played their first game inside Grace Hall since 1979. A balanced scoring effort saw 14 different Mountain Hawks record a point Sunday, with four of them scoring in double-figures.Keith Higgins Jr. recorded 17 points, going 6-for-9 from the field, 3-for-6 from long-distance and 2-for-2 from the free throw line. Higgins added three rebounds, two assists, one block and a steal while Tyler Whitney-Sidney also made six baskets from the floor, one 3-pointer, and both of his foul shots for his 15 points.
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Heads to Easton For 158th Edition of The Rivalry
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Coming off a thrilling, come-from-behind win over Colgate, Lehigh looks to finish its 2022 campaign on a high note as the Mountain Hawks travel to Fisher Stadium to face Lafayette in the 158th meeting of college football's most-played rivalry. A wild fourth quarter saw the lead change three times but an 11-yard touchdown pass from junior Dante Perri to classmate Eric Johnson with 22 seconds remaining lifted Lehigh to a 36-33 win over Colgate. The touchdown capped a day in which Perri threw for 424 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, while Johnson caught 10 passes for 194 yards. Senior Nate Norris led the defensive effort with 14 tackles and the game-clinching interception. Lehigh heads to Easton looking for its second straight win in The Rivalry. Lafayette enters Rivalry 158 at 3-7 overall and 2-3 in the league. The Leopards lost 45-10 at Fordham last weekend.
lehighsports.com
Four Mountain Hawks Earn CSC Academic All-District Honors
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - While the Lehigh women's soccer team wrapped up its season just a few weeks ago, the Mountain Hawks continue to earn more awards. Graduate student Erin Keefe, senior Mattie Murphy, junior Emma Roesing and sophomore Corinne Lyght were named to the CSC Academic All-District Team, announced by the College Sports Communicators on Tuesday afternoon.
lehighsports.com
Norris Tabbed as Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh sixth-year senior linebacker Nate Norris has been named Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Norris established a new career high with 14 tackles and secured the game-clinching interception late in Lehigh's 36-33 win over Colgate on Saturday. This is the...
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Football Honors Andy Coen
In April, former Lehigh Football head coach, Andy Coen, sadly lost his battle with early onset Alzheimer's disease. Coen departed Lehigh tied for the most wins in program history, and led the Mountain Hawks to 5 Patriot League titles during his 13 years as head coach. He was named Patriot League Coach of the Year twice, and went 9-4 against Lafayette. Coen mentored hundreds of all-patriot league performers, both on and off the field. Last Saturday, Lehigh football honored Coen before its game against Colgate. Defensive Backs coach Quentin Jones '18 and former assistant coach Donnie Roberts share memories of Coen and the impact he had on his players and the Lehigh community.
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Earn First Win of the Season over Misericordia Inside Grace Hall
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's basketball team used its early lead to propel them to a 97-58 victory versus Division III Misericordia University on Sunday evening. The Mountain Hawks took down the Cougars at Leeman-Turner Arena in Grace Hall, which is the first time since 1979 that it hosted a men's basketball game.
lehighsports.com
Buzzer-Beater Spoils Outstanding Team Effort as Lehigh Falls 101-99 at Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS - Junior Mackenzie Kramer nailed a turnaround bank shot with 1.7 seconds to go against Minnesota to put the Mountain Hawks up by one, but Minnesota's Mara Braun answered with a game-winning 3-pointer to give the Golden Gophers a 101-99 win at Williams Arena Sunday afternoon. "It feels like...
lehighsports.com
Forrest Named to CSC Academic All-District Team
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh men's soccer defender Euan Forrest was named to CSC Academic All-District Team, selected by College Sports Communicators. The Academic All-District teams, selected by the College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. To be eligible for the team, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better and be a starter or key reserve.
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Athletics Partnership Unrestricted Fund Rebrands to The Dean's Fund for Athletics Excellence
Lehigh Athletics is excited to announce a rebranding of the Athletics Partnership Unrestricted Fund to The Dean's Fund for Athletics Excellence. As the primary financial steward for Lehigh Athletics, Murray H. Goodman '48 Dean of Athletics, Joe Sterrett ensures that all department spending is focused on the highest priorities while also maintaining equity in the student-athlete experience. The goal for the "Dean's Fund for Athletics Excellence" in the 2022-2023 fiscal year is to raise $500,000, which is part of the overall fiscal year 2023 Athletics Partnership goal of $3 million.
