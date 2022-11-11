Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana Workforce Commission promoting apprenticeships this week
This is National Apprenticeship Week, and the Louisiana Workforce Commission is taking part in a series of events to promote workforce programs. The eighth annual National Apprenticeship Week aims to highlight how Registered Apprenticeship, an industry-driven training model, can help address staffing challenges by providing jobs while people train in specific skills. This year also marks the 85th anniversary of the National Apprenticeship Act, which established the Registered Apprenticeship system.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Townhome development with 141 units planned for Coursey Boulevard
Bearing Point Properties is planning to develop a 141-unit cottage and townhome project on Coursey Boulevard west of South Sherwood Forest. The project is on the agenda for today’s East Baton Rouge Planning Commission meeting, which also includes Kevin Nguyen’s proposed nine-building, 324-unit apartment complex Four Seasons. That project, deferred from last month’s meeting, would be on the south side of Burbank Drive east of South Kenilworth Parkway.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge firm seeking $15B for ‘net-zero LNG’ project
Baton Rouge-based G2 Net-Zero is seeking $15 billion for a project to produce liquefied natural gas while capturing the emissions, says Chas Roemer, who chairs the company. Roemer says investors who might otherwise be interested, and regulators that might be supportive, are wary of anything that requires a long-term commitment to fossil fuels.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Forte and Tablada creates virtual tour of recently discovered shipwreck
Baton Rouge engineering firm Forte & Tablada has created a virtual tour of the century-old Brookhill Ferry shipwreck, which was recently discovered due to the Mississippi River’s record-low levels. According to an announcement from the firm, Forte & Tablada worked with the Louisiana Division of Archaeology to take a...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Roundup: Baton Rouge General / Cajun Ready Mix rebrand / Live music grant
CMO: Baton Rouge General today announced that, after a national search, it has named Dr. William “Keith” Kellum, its chief medical officer. Board-certified in internal medicine, Kellum has worked at BRG since 2013 and in his new role will oversee medical services and clinical strategy at the Bluebonnet and Ascension campuses. See the announcement.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Ochsner acquires hospital physician group Impact Network
Ochsner Heath’s Baton Rouge outfit today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Impact Network, a critical care, intensivist and hospital medicine physician group. The agreement provides additional physician and advanced practice provider support at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge and Ochsner Medical Complex – The...
Baton Rouge Business Report
NFIB state director: Shop local on Small Business Saturday after Black Friday
Louisiana needs its small businesses, and small business needs us. That’s why I hope everyone will support local shops and restaurants on Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday is the Saturday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday, which, of course, is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season. Black...
Baton Rouge Business Report
LSU Press has left a global footprint on fiction and poetry
While LSU has been featured in many books and is the alma mater of notable authors like political consultant James Carville; Pinkie Gordon Lane, the first African-American Louisiana state poet laureate; and economist Freddie Ray Marshall, you might not know that it is also the only university press to publish four Pulitzer Prize-winning books in fiction and poetry?
