Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
upstatespartans.com
Jordan Gainey's Career-High 24 Points Leads Trio of Career-High Scoring Guards as Men's Basketball Falls 81-70 at Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. – Returning to the Upstate of South Carolina to complete the backend of a two-game stretch against Atlantic Coast Conference foes, USC Upstate men's basketball showed grit as it battled back against Clemson in an 81-70 setback Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. Spurring Upstate's comeback bid and...
Kingsport Times-News
No. 14 Hokies break record in rout of Spartans
BLACKSBURG — Kayana Traylor scored 17 points off the bench to lead five players in double figures and the No. 14 Virginia Tech women's basketball team broke the school record for fewest points allowed, blowing out South Carolina Upstate 79-24 on Monday night. Virginia Tech players wore #HokiesForHoos shirts...
upstatespartans.com
Upstate Heads to Blacksburg take on the Hokies of No. 13 Virginia Tech During the Second Road Game of the Season
USC Upstate (1-1, 0-0 Big South) vs. Virginia Tech (2-0, 0-0 ACC) TV: ACCN Network | South Carolina Upstate vs. Virginia Tech. USC Upstate and Virginia Tech have matched up sporadically since 2009 when the Spartans nearly pulled out a win but fell 68-62 in Blacksburg, Va. for the first time. Upstate trails the overall series 4-0 with all four games being road games for the Spartans. During the most recent meeting, Upstate fell 96-45 in the 2018-2019 season.
Senior makes it official he will be back next season
One of Clemson's seniors has made a decision regarding his future. During his press conference on Tuesday he talked about his decision to return. After spending four years in the Tigers' program, senior (...)
USC and Clemson to kick off at noon November 26
The annual rivalry game between South Carolina and Clemson will kick off at noon on November 26, it was announced Monday.
coladaily.com
Midlands football roundup from Saturday plus schedule for next week
A.C. Flora has used a simple formula to run their record to 12-0 this season and into the third round of the Class 4A playoffs after a 53-34 win over Hartsville Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. The formula - turn Markel Townsend loose and let him run behind the Falcons...
Clemson DB to undergo surgery
Clemson will be without one of its primary defensive contibutors for the rest of the season. The Tigers will continue their three-game homestand Saturday against Miami, but they won't have Malcolm Greene's (...)
WRDW-TV
Gas prices increase this week in Georgia, South Carolina
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $3.17, increasing by 5 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA, Augusta saw...
Growing strawberries in South Carolina during the fall? Here's how farmers are doing it
SUMTER, S.C. — Rows of blooming strawberries are being picked right beside a pumpkin patch in Sumter. It's because Maynard and Marie Dorr of Dorr Farms have taken on the fall strawberry. "We've done it in past years, and the people love the strawberries in the spring, they love...
WBTV
Four teenagers arrested after allegedly killing man in Rock Hill
A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. One...
WYFF4.com
WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team
GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
WLTX.com
Winter Chill arrives to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We hit a high of 78 on Saturday here in Columbia. If you enjoy the warmth, hope you took it all in today because temperatures will be crashing down tonight and we will likely be stuck in the 50s this entire week. A cold front is...
Charlotte Stories
Rock Hill and David Tepper Agree To $20 Million Settlement For Failed Panthers’ HQ
Rock Hill and David Tepper’s now abandoned Panthers Headquarters project have just agreed to settle out of court for $20 million, according to a new court filing. If approved, the agreement will end the dueling lawsuits between the City of Rock Hill and Tepper’s GT Real Estate and immediately transfer $20 million cash from Tepper’s accounts to the city’s.
North Carolina mountains hit by ‘excessive’ flooding; 12+ roads closed by Nicole remnants
Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville is already underway.
Suspect hospitalized after pursuit in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A suspect was hospitalized after a pursuit ended with a crash in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:47 a.m., deputies attempted to make a traffic stop near Lily Street and West Parker Road. Deputies said the pursuit was initiated when the car did not stop for […]
richmondobserver
RCSO: Needles, rifle recovered from South Carolina felon banging on doors
ROCKINGHAM — A South Carolina woman is facing several criminal charges after allegedly beating on the doors of several Richmond County homes — holding a rifle at one. Deputies responded to a call Saturday of a woman beating on the door of a home on Old Cheraw Highway, south of Rockingham, and found 33-year-old Krystal Dawn Hall still on the caller’s porch, according to a press release issued Monday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
WBTV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
WSLS
Looking Ahead: Patches of freezing rain Tuesday morning transition to cold, raw rain
ROANOKE, Va. – Through the first two weeks of the month, November 2022 has been one of the warmest on record. It appears as though Mother Nature took that personally, because this coming week is going to feel more like January. Monday morning starts mostly in the 20s, but...
Deputies release 911 call, footage of deputy-involved shooting in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released the 911 call and body cam footage Saturday in reference to a deputy-involved shooting in September that killed a suspect. Deputies provided a disclaimer that the information released may be disturbing to some viewers and viewer discretion is advised. Click here to watch: Greenville […]
Passenger killed after vehicle flips following collision near Spartanburg
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A passenger was killed after an SUV flipped over following a collision near Spartanburg, South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 3 a.m. on SC 101 near Berry Shoals Road in Spartanburg County. Troopers say a 27-year-old victim driving an SUV was […]
Comments / 0