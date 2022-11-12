USC Upstate (1-1, 0-0 Big South) vs. Virginia Tech (2-0, 0-0 ACC) TV: ACCN Network | South Carolina Upstate vs. Virginia Tech. USC Upstate and Virginia Tech have matched up sporadically since 2009 when the Spartans nearly pulled out a win but fell 68-62 in Blacksburg, Va. for the first time. Upstate trails the overall series 4-0 with all four games being road games for the Spartans. During the most recent meeting, Upstate fell 96-45 in the 2018-2019 season.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO