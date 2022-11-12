There was a shock result in the Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle as Joseph O'Brien's Home By The Lee outbattled Bob Olinger to oblige at 28-1 at Navan. The winner was alongside Ashdale Bob tracking the pace early on in the contest, as dual Stayers' Hurdle champion Flooring Porter took his usual position at the head of proceedings, but looked to have a mountain to climb with a circuit to run as he drifted back through the field and traded at 1000 on the Betfair exchange.

2 DAYS AGO