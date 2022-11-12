Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Wednesday Tips
Jonbon is taken to come out on top in a fascinating early-season clash between three potentially smart novice chasers at Warwick. Nicky Henderson's Supreme Novices' Hurdle runner-up faces Paul Nicholls' Monmiral, a gallant second to Epatante in the Aintree Hurdle, and Dan Skelton's West Cork, winner of the Greatwood Hurdle last season, in the Highflyer Bloodstock Novices' Chase. But if any of the three are potential Arkle winners then surely it is Jonbon.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: In-form Joe Tizzard team heads to Plumpton
Joe Tizzard has enjoyed an excellent start to his first full season as a trainer and could land another decent pot at Plumpton, live on Sky Sports Racing. 12.40 Plumpton - Wydah Gally goes chasing for Tizzard. Only three runners line up in the At The Races App Market Movers...
SkySports
Coral Gold Cup: Joe Tizzard hoping Fiddlerontheroof has his day in Newbury feature as stars get racecourse gallop
Trainer Joe Tizzard is hoping Fiddlerontheroof will finally have his day as he bids to go one better than last year in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on November 26. Tizzard's eight-year-old was beaten half a length in second behind Cloudy Glen 12 months ago and is back for a second bite at the cherry having tuned up for the prestigious handicap with a spin over hurdles at Kempton.
SkySports
Boost for Constitution Hill hopes as ground eases at Ascot ahead of Coral Hurdle
Constitution Hill fans have received a welcome boost with the Ascot Going eased ahead of Nicky Henderson's star returning this weekend in the Coral Hurdle. The Seven Barrows handler revealed the Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner - who is the general 5-4 favourite for next year's Champion Hurdle - had not seen a hurdle since scoring at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
SkySports
Lismullen Hurdle: Home By The Lee shocks Bob Olinger in Navan feature
There was a shock result in the Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle as Joseph O'Brien's Home By The Lee outbattled Bob Olinger to oblige at 28-1 at Navan. The winner was alongside Ashdale Bob tracking the pace early on in the contest, as dual Stayers' Hurdle champion Flooring Porter took his usual position at the head of proceedings, but looked to have a mountain to climb with a circuit to run as he drifted back through the field and traded at 1000 on the Betfair exchange.
SkySports
Noel McGrath to captain Tipperary senior hurling team in 2023 as Liam Cahill names panel
Noel McGrath is set to captain the Tipperary senior hurlers in 2023. McGrath, along with fellow stalwarts Seamus Callanan and Patrick 'Bonner' Maher, will be back for one more season in the blue and gold jersey, after new manager Liam Cahill named his first panel. The Loughmore Castleiney man, who...
SkySports
Northern Ireland Women 1-0 Italy Women: Sarah McFaddden nets winner as Kenny Shiels' side end 2022 with victory
Sarah McFadden scored a 63rd-minute winner as Northern Ireland rounded off a memorable 2022 with a 1-0 friendly win over Italy in Belfast. The Durham striker fired the rebound past Italian goalkeeper Laura Giuliani after she had saved an initial effort from Emily Wilson just after the hour mark. It...
SkySports
Grand Slam of Darts Recap! Raymond van Barneveld, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith all win in Wolverhampton
We will bring you leg-by-leg coverage, plus all the very best videos from Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton, thanks to our dedicated blog. You can watch live coverage on Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Main Event.
SkySports
England win T20 World Cup: What next for double world champion white-ball side? Does greatness beckon?
Sporting triumph tends to invite reflection. Where did it all begin? What happened to enable this moment to arrive? Who were the architects of the success?. England's T20 World Cup win has been no different. Ben Stokes stands tall in another World Cup final to complete redemption. Player ratings: England's...
SkySports
Derby thrash Torquay as Curzon Ashton suffer penalty heartbreak at Cambridge - FA Cup first-round replay round-up
National League North Curzon Ashton suffered penalty heartbreak as Cambridge United progressed to the second round of the FA Cup with a 4-2 shootout win. The first-round replay had ended 0-0 after extra-time, as did the original tie, but penalty misses from Josh Hancock and Connor Dimaio proved decisive as League One Cambridge set up a tie with Grimsby.
SkySports
England's Freddie Steward determined not to be star struck against All Blacks
Freddie Steward is eager to chalk off another first on his rugby bucket list as England's rising star begins his own process of demystifying the aura of the All Blacks. Eddie Jones' side bounced back from a narrow defeat to Argentina that launched their Autumn Nations Series by overwhelming Japan 52-13.
SkySports
Owen Farrell has changed the way English rugby is played, says Jamie George
Owen Farrell has been credited with transforming the mindset of English rugby as he prepares to join the nation's small band of Test centurions. Farrell will win his 100th cap in Saturday's clash with New Zealand at Twickenham, emulating Jason Leonard and Ben Youngs in reaching the milestone having made his debut as a 20-year-old a decade ago.
SkySports
Rory McIlroy targeting double success in Dubai at season-ending DP World Tour Championship
World No 1 Rory McIlroy is targeting more Dubai success as he aims to round off a memorable 2022 with DP World Tour Championship victory. Jumeirah Golf Estates has been a happy hunting ground for the Northern Irishman, who has previously won twice on the Earth Course and holds a slender 128.1-point advantage over Ryan Fox in the season-long DP World Tour Rankings.
Comments / 0