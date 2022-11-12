ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ten Takeaways: Michigan State week

Ten Takeaways from this week's media availability with the Hoosiers as Tom Allen and the Indiana football team will be at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing this week to take on the Michigan State Spartans. 1. Indiana at Michigan State: The Details. The Hoosiers and the Spartans meet this Saturday...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Ohio State-Michigan loser still has College Football Playoff path

Like most things in life, there’s an easy way and a hard way. This is true for Ohio State and Michigan’s path to the College Football Playoff this season. For either team, the easy way is to win this weekend – the Buckeyes are at Maryland and the Wolverines host Illinois – setting up No. 2 vs. No. 3 in a defacto Big Ten Championship Game semifinal on the last weekend of the college football season. If the Scarlet and Gray or the Maize and Blue win that game, it’s off to compete for a national championship.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Kentucky's John Calipari takes responsibility after Michigan State setback: 'That's on me'

Kentucky coach John Calipari was exhausted and thoroughly tuckered out after Michigan State handed the fourth-ranked Wildcats an 86-77, double-overtime loss in Tuesday's Champions Classic. But he was not angry after Kentucky's first loss of the season. Kentucky had many chances to earn a hard-fought victory, but annoying (but fixable) errors got in the way. Even a disappointing result could not overshadow what Oscar Tshiebwe did in his 2022-23 debut.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa at Seton Hall

Iowa basketball will play its first true road test on Wednesday, Nov. 16 as the Hawkeyes travel to New Jersey to take on Seton Hall at the Prudential Center as part of the 2022 Gavitt Games. Both teams come into this contest with 2-0 records, with Iowa beating Bethune-Cookman and...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
247Sports

NBA Rebel Terence Davis goes off, drops 31 on Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday

On Tuesday, former Ole Miss guard Terence Davis put together a career performance in a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. The Sacramento Kings dropped 153 points in a 153-121 victory, one where Terence Davis put up 31 points (12-for-16 FG), making 7-of-10 beyond the arc. Davis came off the bench, but played 26 minutes at the end of the night. Additionally, Davis added nine rebounds, four assists three steals and a blocked shot as well.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy