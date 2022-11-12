Read full article on original website
Ten Takeaways: Michigan State week
Ten Takeaways from this week's media availability with the Hoosiers as Tom Allen and the Indiana football team will be at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing this week to take on the Michigan State Spartans. 1. Indiana at Michigan State: The Details. The Hoosiers and the Spartans meet this Saturday...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Kentucky
INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan State got a second swipe at a top-5 team in as many games, and this time the Spartans didn’t miss. After letting a double-digit lead fizzle out in last Friday’s loss to No. 2 Gonzaga, MSU was the better team down the stretch Tuesday night against No. 4 Kentucky.
Ohio State-Michigan loser still has College Football Playoff path
Like most things in life, there’s an easy way and a hard way. This is true for Ohio State and Michigan’s path to the College Football Playoff this season. For either team, the easy way is to win this weekend – the Buckeyes are at Maryland and the Wolverines host Illinois – setting up No. 2 vs. No. 3 in a defacto Big Ten Championship Game semifinal on the last weekend of the college football season. If the Scarlet and Gray or the Maize and Blue win that game, it’s off to compete for a national championship.
Michigan RB CJ Stokes providing early return on investment for Wolverines
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan running back CJ Stokes was a three-star prospect in the class of 2022, but as he bluntly told reporters on Tuesday night, “I’m not a three-star.”. “I want to get that out of the way first,” he says. So when the...
Michigan EDGE Mike Morris provides injury update ahead of Illinois game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football EDGE Mike Morris said he is feeling “great” two days after going down with an apparent injury near the end of a blowout victory over Nebraska. Speaking Monday evening on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, Morris said he had suffered...
Michigan co-OC Sherrone Moore: Rush offense is so efficient, ‘Why stop?’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football co-OC Sherrone Moore met with the media on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the Wolverines’ game against Illinois. Here are select quotes from what Moore said of the offense:. On Michigan being so run-heavy this year:. It all happens. It's kind of a...
Charlotte football hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi, per reports
Charlotte football is hiring Michigan associate head coach Francis "Biff" Poggi as its next head coach, according to reports Tuesday, including Bruce Feldman. Poggi has worked under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan since 2021. "Poggi is expected to remain on with the Michigan program for the rest of the Wolverines season,"...
Tom Izzo applauded, John Calipari questioned by national media after Michigan State stuns No. 4 Kentucky
Kentucky was not able to slam the door shut multiple times despite a herculean effort from big man Oscar Tshiebwe. Meanwhile, embattled forwards Mady Sissoko (16 points, eight rebounds) and Joey Hauser (23 points, eight rebounds) had their fingerprints all over Michigan State's upset victory. "I’m proud of guys like...
Kentucky's John Calipari takes responsibility after Michigan State setback: 'That's on me'
Kentucky coach John Calipari was exhausted and thoroughly tuckered out after Michigan State handed the fourth-ranked Wildcats an 86-77, double-overtime loss in Tuesday's Champions Classic. But he was not angry after Kentucky's first loss of the season. Kentucky had many chances to earn a hard-fought victory, but annoying (but fixable) errors got in the way. Even a disappointing result could not overshadow what Oscar Tshiebwe did in his 2022-23 debut.
Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa at Seton Hall
Iowa basketball will play its first true road test on Wednesday, Nov. 16 as the Hawkeyes travel to New Jersey to take on Seton Hall at the Prudential Center as part of the 2022 Gavitt Games. Both teams come into this contest with 2-0 records, with Iowa beating Bethune-Cookman and...
Five-star junior Ian Jackson recaps visits, updates recruitment
Ian Jackson, the No.2 overall prospect in the junior class has completed three official visits so far. The 6-foot- 4, 185-pound five star who attends Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx, (NY.) currently has a visit to UNC planned January 6th and Arkansas is the latest school to enter his recruitment.
NBA Rebel Terence Davis goes off, drops 31 on Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday
On Tuesday, former Ole Miss guard Terence Davis put together a career performance in a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. The Sacramento Kings dropped 153 points in a 153-121 victory, one where Terence Davis put up 31 points (12-for-16 FG), making 7-of-10 beyond the arc. Davis came off the bench, but played 26 minutes at the end of the night. Additionally, Davis added nine rebounds, four assists three steals and a blocked shot as well.
