Slideshow: Wilsonville football survives Silverton 39-26 in 5A playoffs

A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV casesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
How To Market Your Home In PortlandTammy EminethPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: CTGR opening opioid treatment clinic in Portland, 'Symbiosis' debuts at Portland Art MuseumEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Oregon State football: Tristan Gebbia gets a chance, Trent Bray candidate for national assistant of the year
It’s been a long two years for quarterback Tristan Gebbia since he suffered a horrific hamstring injury against Oregon during the 2020 season. Gebbia had started five consecutive games over two seasons before going to the sideline. Gebbia tried to play in 2021, but recovery from the injury took longer than expected.
Oregon vs. Oregon State football kickoff time remains undecided
The kickoff time of the rivalry matchup between No. 6 Oregon and No. 25 Oregon State remains undecided, but will eventually be played at 12:30 or 7:20 p.m. ESPN and ABC have elected to delay a decision on kickoff times for Oregon-Oregon State, Washington-Washington State and Utah-Colorado until Saturday’s games are completed.
Notebook: Oregon State avoids serious injuries, wins in all three phases, looks forward to early kick
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith opened his week twelve press conference with by far the longest opening statement he’s made all year, speaking for over five minutes before fielding his first question. He used the introduction to Monday’s media availability as an opportunity to offer his condolences...
Linfield Wildcats to host Pomona-Pitzer in 1st round of NCAA Division III football playoffs
The Linfield Wildcats will host the Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens Saturday at noon in the first round of the NCAA Division III football playoffs at Maxwell Field in McMinnville. It’s the 32nd playoff appearance and third in a row for the Wildcats (9-0), who are ranked No. 4 in the American Football Coaches Association poll and No. 5 in the D3football.com poll.
Slideshow: Wilsonville girls soccer back on top with 2-1 5A state title win
Check out the scenes from the Wildcats back-to-back state championship victory over Crescent Valley {loadposition sub-article-01}
State championship rewind: Reliving some of the best moments from the soccer title games
There were eight state championship soccer games held on Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium and Liberty High School between the state’s four classifications. Championships were handed out, tears were shed and dreams were lived out. Take a look though all of the state tournament action you may have missed from...
Oregon’s No. 1 pastry spot isn’t in Portland, according to Yelp
According to Yelp, Seal Rock Espresso and Bakery sells the best pastries that Oregon has to offer. Located in Seal Rock, the bakery has over 100 reviews on the site and an overall rating of five stars.
Oregon State Beavers back in top 25 following win over California
Following a one-week absence, the Oregon State Beavers are back in the top 25. The Beavers (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) rejoined the AP Top 25 at No. 25 and were second among those receiving votes in the coaches’ poll after Saturday’s 38-10 win over California. Oregon State received 81...
Gonzalez takes lead in Tualatin as prospects for recount dim
An automatic recount would be required if the race is within 0.2%. More ballots are set to be counted.Elections for Tigard and Tualatin city council seats remain too close to call with more votes to be counted, but two candidates who were trailing on Election Day last Tuesday, Nov. 8, have now taken clear — if small — leads. Yi-Kang Hu was the top vote-getter in the race for two four-year terms on the Tigard City Council, winning nearly 39% of the vote in unofficial returns. But Jai Raj Singh and Tom Anderson are locked in a tight race for...
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man
The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Nov. 15
On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.
Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass
A Salem man was killed Friday night when he lost control of his car on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass and collided with a La Pine man’s oncoming pickup truck, Oregon State Police said Monday. The post Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass appeared first on KTVZ.
KATU.com
PGE outages across Oregon following high winds, thousands without power
SALEM, Ore. — Thousands of Portland General Electric customers across the state have reported outages following high winds and downed power lines. There were over200 reports of power outages around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, mostly condensed in the Portland and Mt. Hood areas. Crews have been dispatched to all...
greatnorthwestwine.com
A force for good: Dundee Hills dynamo Remy Drabkin won’t be denied
DAYTON, Ore. — Accomplished winemaker; dedicated public servant; advocate for acceptance; environmental educator — in the Pacific Northwest wine industry, Remy Drabkin commands unicorn status. The interim mayor of McMinnville, Ore. — who is up for election in November — pulls it all off with aplomb while proudly...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
oregonmusicnews.com
Marv and Rindy Ross at Winona Grange in Tualatin, OR 11/12/22 - PHOTOS, VIDEO & REVIEW
By BRENT ANGELO // Marv and Rindy Ross say good-bye to the live stage with one last farewell performance. Marv and Rindy Ross have been staples of the Portland music scene for decades. The couple who impressively celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary together have also been playing music together just as impressive for over fifty years. They began their career as Seafood Mama in the late 70’s and would later evolve into Quarterflash, which had huge success in the 80’s including their massive hit "Harden My Heart". Marv and Rindy would also start The Trail Band in the early 90’s as a historic ensemble to honor the 150th anniversary of The Oregon Trail which grew into a holiday music tradition with the band putting on special holiday shows along with benefitting charitable causes.
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, OR
Portland, Oregon, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of Portland, Oregon, USA.By Unknown author - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
'It's frightening': Families in Salem neighborhood on edge after shootout
SALEM, Ore. — A calm residential neighborhood near North Salem High School was a chaotic scene Saturday night during a shootout between suspects and police that started with a stolen car several blocks away. White spray-painted marks on the street left by police are now a stark reminder for...
kptv.com
Oregon’s 6th Congressional District still ‘too close to call’ nearly a week later
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly a week after the election and Oregon’s newest congressional district still doesn’t have a clear winner. As of Monday evening, Democrat Andrea Salinas was ahead of her Republican counterpart, Mike Erickson by just a few thousand votes. The outcome of this seat is one of at least 20 seats still up for grabs and will help determine which part has power in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dale lives in Tigard, a city district six covers. He said he hasn’t seen a congressional race this highly contested in Oregon before.
