Meridian, ID

KTVB

This Day In Sports: The notorious 9-degree game on the Blue

A day after a freak storm finishes dumping a November-record 7.6 inches of snow on Boise, Boise State and San Diego State play the coldest game in Albertsons Stadium history. The temperature at kickoff was 9 degrees. The epic freeze far eclipsed the Miami-Nevada game in the then-MPC Computers Bowl on New Year's Eve, 2006. None of the Broncos’ 1994 Division I-AA playoff games measure up. If you throw the 1980 playoff game against Grambling out there, I will say "au contraire." The temperature that day was 25 degrees — the fog and the hoarfrost on the trees just made it look colder. The record at that SDSU game will likely stand for years, and even decades, to come.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Boise State football will 'need to be our very best' to be ready for Wyoming, Avalos says

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The news conference has concluded. A recording of the entire event is now attached to this story. With two games remaining in the regular season, the Boise State University football team still has a shot at running the Mountain West table. For their final road game, it's going to be the Broncos vs. the Cowboys this coming Saturday.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Fish and Game stocking Boise River with 125 steelhead trout

BOISE, Idaho — One fish, two fish... 125 fish! Idaho Fish and Game will be stocking the Boise River with 125 steelhead trout at five different locations. "All steelhead stocked in the Boise River will lack an adipose fin (the small fin normally found immediately behind the dorsal fin)," stated the website. "Boise River anglers catching a rainbow trout longer than 20 inches that lacks an adipose fin should consider the fish a steelhead."
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Traffic alert for Tuesday: crews moving Meridian Christmas Tree

Meridian, Idaho (CBS2) - The Meridian Christmas tree will make its way to Generations Plaza on Tuesday. The tree is off Ten Mile Road near Ustick Road. Crews will move the tree south on Ten Mile to Cherry Lane, then east on Cherry to Meridian Road, where it will head south to Generations Plaza.
MERIDIAN, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Suspect in Michael Vaughan Case Made TikTok Near Child’s Flyers

The State of Idaho and now the nation are feeling heavy hearts this week as investigators say they believe they have credible information on the long-standing Michael Vaughan case in Fruitland, Idaho. For multiple days now, both Fruitland Police and Idaho State Police departments have been digging in the backyard of a Fruitland, Idaho home where they believe remains may be found--police dogs have also consistently been on the site.
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four injured in wreck that partially shut down local freeway for three hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:42 AM on November 12, 2022, on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County. A 2004 Cadillac SRX was driving eastbound on I86 when it was struck in the rear by a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup. The pickup was then struck on the passenger side by a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta that was also eastbound. The Cadillac SRX...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman charged with failure to report death in case of missing Idaho boy

(Idaho Statesman) — Police have arrested a woman suspected to be involved in the disappearance of a Fruitland boy and charged her with failure to report a death. Sarah Wondra, 35, of Fruitland, was arrested Friday after police served a search warrant at the Redwing Street residence she shares with her husband, Stacey Wondra, according to a probable cause affidavit. The residence was the site of a weekend police search and excavation in connection with the disappearance of Michael Vaughan.
FRUITLAND, ID

