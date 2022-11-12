Read full article on original website
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
KTVB
Tanner family rushes from Rocky Mountain to Reno in support of sons
Gage and Jax Tanner play for the Grizzlies and their father, Mike, is the linebackers coach. Ty Tanner is a rising middle linebacker for Boise State football team.
KTVB
This Day In Sports: The notorious 9-degree game on the Blue
A day after a freak storm finishes dumping a November-record 7.6 inches of snow on Boise, Boise State and San Diego State play the coldest game in Albertsons Stadium history. The temperature at kickoff was 9 degrees. The epic freeze far eclipsed the Miami-Nevada game in the then-MPC Computers Bowl on New Year's Eve, 2006. None of the Broncos’ 1994 Division I-AA playoff games measure up. If you throw the 1980 playoff game against Grambling out there, I will say "au contraire." The temperature that day was 25 degrees — the fog and the hoarfrost on the trees just made it look colder. The record at that SDSU game will likely stand for years, and even decades, to come.
KTVB
Boise State football will 'need to be our very best' to be ready for Wyoming, Avalos says
BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The news conference has concluded. A recording of the entire event is now attached to this story. With two games remaining in the regular season, the Boise State University football team still has a shot at running the Mountain West table. For their final road game, it's going to be the Broncos vs. the Cowboys this coming Saturday.
KTVB
Michael Vaughan case: Search of Fruitland home, yard may take another week
Crews have been at the home since Nov. 11. A tip from someone at the home led to the arrest of a woman now charged with failure to report a death.
KTVB
Southwest Idaho evening weather forecast: Patchy morning fog, colder Friday
Another cold night with patchy morning fog but otherwise sunny skies. Wednesdays high in Boise will be near 38°, and some mountain areas will be near that.
Meet the 90-year-old, horse-packing deer hunter who just celebrated her 80th hunting anniversary by harvesting a mule deer
“There’s nothing wrong with the outdoor life,” Bryant said. “I truly believe that.” The post Meet the 90-year-old, horse-packing deer hunter who just celebrated her 80th hunting anniversary by harvesting a mule deer appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Fish and Game stocking Boise River with 125 steelhead trout
BOISE, Idaho — One fish, two fish... 125 fish! Idaho Fish and Game will be stocking the Boise River with 125 steelhead trout at five different locations. "All steelhead stocked in the Boise River will lack an adipose fin (the small fin normally found immediately behind the dorsal fin)," stated the website. "Boise River anglers catching a rainbow trout longer than 20 inches that lacks an adipose fin should consider the fish a steelhead."
Post Register
Traffic alert for Tuesday: crews moving Meridian Christmas Tree
Meridian, Idaho (CBS2) - The Meridian Christmas tree will make its way to Generations Plaza on Tuesday. The tree is off Ten Mile Road near Ustick Road. Crews will move the tree south on Ten Mile to Cherry Lane, then east on Cherry to Meridian Road, where it will head south to Generations Plaza.
Big economic impact for Mtn. Home casino predicted, but result of Sho-Ban vote unclear
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribe is continuing to pursue a large-scale casino on a parcel of land in Elmore County, but few details are publicly available about the tribe’s referendum vote on the project and its possible timeline for completion. The tribe held a vote on Sept....
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Boise, Meridian and Nampa: Emails reveal how cities are dealing with affordable housing issue
Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing Idaho, and different Treasure Valley cities are taking different approaches to solving the problem. The starkest contrast between policies and approaches can be found between Boise and Meridian, two cities that have sprawled toward each other as the area has grown.
Suspect in Michael Vaughan Case Made TikTok Near Child’s Flyers
The State of Idaho and now the nation are feeling heavy hearts this week as investigators say they believe they have credible information on the long-standing Michael Vaughan case in Fruitland, Idaho. For multiple days now, both Fruitland Police and Idaho State Police departments have been digging in the backyard of a Fruitland, Idaho home where they believe remains may be found--police dogs have also consistently been on the site.
kmvt
Idaho State Board of Education statement on the tragedy at the University of Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Idaho State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich began Monday’s special Board meeting with a statement on the deaths of four University of Idaho students over the weekend in an apartment near the U of I campus. “The news out of Moscow is absolutely devastating. On...
eastidahonews.com
Fruitland Police search backyard in connection to disappearance of 5-year-old boy
FRUITLAND (KIVI) – Fruitland Police searched the backyard of a home in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan, Saturday. An excavator could be seen digging in the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of Redwing Street in Fruitland. Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said officers received...
New lead in disappearance of 5-year-old Idaho boy
Investigators are working a major lead in the case of a missing Idaho boy. 5-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen in July 2021 in Fruitland.
12-year-old Idaho girl stays positive, despite battle with rare birth defect
BOISE, Idaho — Like many girls her age, Emmalynn Rupe loves spending time with her family and friends. Unlike many girls her age, however, Emmalynn was born with a very rare birth defect. "Less than 1% of the population has it; you have a 0.9% chance of getting it,...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day
Winner of the Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction race Debbie Critchfield chats with Republican supporters at the Idaho GOP election night watch party at the Grove Hotel in Boise, Idaho, on Nov. 8, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) You’d think that a candidate might want to take a...
Four injured in wreck that partially shut down local freeway for three hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:42 AM on November 12, 2022, on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County. A 2004 Cadillac SRX was driving eastbound on I86 when it was struck in the rear by a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup. The pickup was then struck on the passenger side by a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta that was also eastbound. The Cadillac SRX...
KTVB
Idaho community comes together for Rake-up Boise
Neighborworks Boise's 37th annual Rake-up Boise event. Last year, the organization raked leaves in more than 700 yards.
KTVB
Caldwell Police searching for suspect connected to possible road rage incident
Police are looking for a white man in his 50s, with bald or short hair and glasses. He is described as being about 5’8”, 160 lbs.
eastidahonews.com
Woman charged with failure to report death in case of missing Idaho boy
(Idaho Statesman) — Police have arrested a woman suspected to be involved in the disappearance of a Fruitland boy and charged her with failure to report a death. Sarah Wondra, 35, of Fruitland, was arrested Friday after police served a search warrant at the Redwing Street residence she shares with her husband, Stacey Wondra, according to a probable cause affidavit. The residence was the site of a weekend police search and excavation in connection with the disappearance of Michael Vaughan.
