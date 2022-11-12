ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

The Clemson Insider

Clemson DB to undergo surgery

Clemson will be without one of its primary defensive contibutors for the rest of the season. The Tigers will continue their three-game homestand Saturday against Miami, but they won't have Malcolm Greene's (...)
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Limestone football selected to D-II Playoffs

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Limestone’s football season continues as the team was selected to the Division-II Football Championship Tournament. This is the first time in program history the Saints have been selected to the playoffs. The Saints were named the No. 6 seed in Super Region 2 in...
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Kickoff time set for Clemson vs. South Carolina matchup

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kickoff time for the season-ending matchup between Clemson and South Carolina game has been set for noon. The Gamecocks will travel to the Upstate to take on the Clemson Tigers for the annual Palmetto Bowl on Nov. 26. The Gamecocks and Tigers have met 118...
CLEMSON, SC
thewoodrufftimes.com

We are the Wolverines: The Untold Stories That Shaped One of South Carolina’s Greatest High School Athletic Programs

We are the Wolverines: The Untold Stories That Shaped One of South Carolina’s Greatest High School Athletic Programs. High school sports are the lifeblood of cities and towns here in the South. Communities build identities around the success of the local high school teams, which bring prestige and recognition and instill pride and togetherness in those who fervently support them. Woodruff, South Carolina, is no different and has for decades been respected as one of our state’s greatest representations of what it means to be a successful small-town athletic program. (Books are not shipped directly to you. They will be available for pickup at the book signing)
WOODRUFF, SC
WYFF4.com

WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team

GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
GREENVILLE, SC
WCNC

'Many years in the making' | Lockheed Martin's first female F-35 test pilot will soon be flying over the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In June of 2021, Monessa "Siren" Balzhiser became the first female test pilot for Lockheed Martin, flying both the F-35 and F-16 aircraft. She said, "To be the first, it's always an honor to be the first at anything you do. I didn't know that I would be the first in the defense industry, by my leader actually told me that. So it was very humbling. And one that I didn't really realize how impactful it can be until I actually started getting into the job. And representing Lockheed Martin in a flight suit.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Nightclub harvests body heat from dancers

Camp LeJeune Lawsuits: What you should know about …. By now you may have seen one too many commercials about water contamination at Camp Lejeune. It was one of the largest water contamination cases in U.S. history, dating back to the 1950s through the 80s. Residents voice concerns about proposed...
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Suspect hospitalized after pursuit in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A suspect was hospitalized after a pursuit ended with a crash in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:47 a.m., deputies attempted to make a traffic stop near Lily Street and West Parker Road. Deputies said the pursuit was initiated when the car did not stop for […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Laurens Co. wreck

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in Laurens County on Sunday afternoon in a car wreck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:40 p.m., a person driving a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Old Milton Road when they drove off the roadway to the right. The driver struck an […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

Deputies release 911 call, footage of deputy-involved shooting in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released the 911 call and body cam footage Saturday in reference to a deputy-involved shooting in September that killed a suspect. Deputies provided a disclaimer that the information released may be disturbing to some viewers and viewer discretion is advised. Click here to watch: Greenville […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and two were injured in an overnight crash Sunday in Duncan. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:58 a.m. on Highway 101 near Berry Shoals Road. Troopers said a 2014 Nissan SUV with three occupants was traveling south when it lost control and […]
DUNCAN, SC
WYFF4.com

Teen shot waiting on school bus in Greenwood, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A school bus stop shooting left one teen injured in Greenwood, according to authorities with the Greenwood Police Department. Police say that the shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. on Monday in the area of Beadle Avenue. According to police, the victim was waiting at a school...
GREENWOOD, SC
