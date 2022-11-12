Read full article on original website
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her "Favorite Things" for 2022
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South Carolina
Clemson rises one spot to No. 9 in CFP Top 25
The third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night on ESPN. Clemson is now No. 9 after checking in at No. 10 last week.
Senior makes it official he will be back next season
One of Clemson's seniors has made a decision regarding his future. During his press conference on Tuesday he talked about his decision to return. After spending four years in the Tigers' program, senior (...)
Clemson DB to undergo surgery
Clemson will be without one of its primary defensive contibutors for the rest of the season. The Tigers will continue their three-game homestand Saturday against Miami, but they won't have Malcolm Greene's (...)
Swinney gives tough injury news on a co-starter on defense
Dabo Swinney held his weekly Zoom conference call with reporters on Sunday evening and said Clemson came through Saturday's 31-16 win over Louisville "pretty good" from an injury standpoint. However, the (...)
FOX Carolina
Limestone football selected to D-II Playoffs
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Limestone’s football season continues as the team was selected to the Division-II Football Championship Tournament. This is the first time in program history the Saints have been selected to the playoffs. The Saints were named the No. 6 seed in Super Region 2 in...
Clemson-South Carolina game time announced
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson’s home finale against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26 has been scheduled for noon ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC. Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a (...)
FOX Carolina
Kickoff time set for Clemson vs. South Carolina matchup
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kickoff time for the season-ending matchup between Clemson and South Carolina game has been set for noon. The Gamecocks will travel to the Upstate to take on the Clemson Tigers for the annual Palmetto Bowl on Nov. 26. The Gamecocks and Tigers have met 118...
thewoodrufftimes.com
We are the Wolverines: The Untold Stories That Shaped One of South Carolina’s Greatest High School Athletic Programs
We are the Wolverines: The Untold Stories That Shaped One of South Carolina’s Greatest High School Athletic Programs. High school sports are the lifeblood of cities and towns here in the South. Communities build identities around the success of the local high school teams, which bring prestige and recognition and instill pride and togetherness in those who fervently support them. Woodruff, South Carolina, is no different and has for decades been respected as one of our state’s greatest representations of what it means to be a successful small-town athletic program. (Books are not shipped directly to you. They will be available for pickup at the book signing)
WYFF4.com
WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team
GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
'Many years in the making' | Lockheed Martin's first female F-35 test pilot will soon be flying over the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In June of 2021, Monessa "Siren" Balzhiser became the first female test pilot for Lockheed Martin, flying both the F-35 and F-16 aircraft. She said, "To be the first, it's always an honor to be the first at anything you do. I didn't know that I would be the first in the defense industry, by my leader actually told me that. So it was very humbling. And one that I didn't really realize how impactful it can be until I actually started getting into the job. And representing Lockheed Martin in a flight suit.
wspa.com
Nightclub harvests body heat from dancers
Camp LeJeune Lawsuits: What you should know about …. By now you may have seen one too many commercials about water contamination at Camp Lejeune. It was one of the largest water contamination cases in U.S. history, dating back to the 1950s through the 80s. Residents voice concerns about proposed...
Suspect hospitalized after pursuit in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A suspect was hospitalized after a pursuit ended with a crash in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:47 a.m., deputies attempted to make a traffic stop near Lily Street and West Parker Road. Deputies said the pursuit was initiated when the car did not stop for […]
1 teen shot, 1 arrested after shooting at South Carolina school bus stop
A teen has been arrested after another teen was shot while waiting for a school bus Monday morning in Greenwood.
1 dead in Laurens Co. wreck
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in Laurens County on Sunday afternoon in a car wreck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:40 p.m., a person driving a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Old Milton Road when they drove off the roadway to the right. The driver struck an […]
BMW announces new facility at Upstate plant
Another move forward has been in announced in a major auto maker’s expansion here in the Upstate. BMW North America has officially opened their brand new Vehicle Accessories Center on their campus in Greer.
Deputies release 911 call, footage of deputy-involved shooting in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released the 911 call and body cam footage Saturday in reference to a deputy-involved shooting in September that killed a suspect. Deputies provided a disclaimer that the information released may be disturbing to some viewers and viewer discretion is advised. Click here to watch: Greenville […]
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and two were injured in an overnight crash Sunday in Duncan. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:58 a.m. on Highway 101 near Berry Shoals Road. Troopers said a 2014 Nissan SUV with three occupants was traveling south when it lost control and […]
27+ pounds of weed, disguised candy, seized in South Carolina
Mark Dillion Walker, 21, is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
SCDMV makes another push for Real ID as deadline approaches
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) brought the DMV to Spartanburg International Airport to get people to register for their Real I.D.
WYFF4.com
Teen shot waiting on school bus in Greenwood, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A school bus stop shooting left one teen injured in Greenwood, according to authorities with the Greenwood Police Department. Police say that the shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. on Monday in the area of Beadle Avenue. According to police, the victim was waiting at a school...
