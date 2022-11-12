Read full article on original website
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
Clemson rises one spot to No. 9 in CFP Top 25
The third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night on ESPN. Clemson is now No. 9 after checking in at No. 10 last week.
Clemson DB to undergo surgery
Clemson will be without one of its primary defensive contibutors for the rest of the season. The Tigers will continue their three-game homestand Saturday against Miami, but they won't have Malcolm Greene's (...)
Swinney gives tough injury news on a co-starter on defense
Dabo Swinney held his weekly Zoom conference call with reporters on Sunday evening and said Clemson came through Saturday's 31-16 win over Louisville "pretty good" from an injury standpoint. However, the (...)
Chad Smith steps down as Pickens head football coach
After six seasons at the helm Chad Smith has stepped down as head coach of the Pickens Blue Flame, it was announced Monday.
Everything Mario Cristobal said ahead of a matchup with No. 9 Clemson
Miami is back in the win column after taking care of business up in Atlanta with a 35-14 win over Georgia Tech. On Monday, Mario Cristobal met with the media ahead of a tough matchup with No. 9 Clemson in Death Valley, where the Tigers have an NCAA leading 39 consecutive wins.
Clemson vs. Miami picks, predictions: Week 12 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of ACC rivals meet up this weekend as conference favorite Clemson welcomes Miami to Death Valley in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday. Miami hasn't performed up to expectation in Mario Cristobal's debut season, stumbling to a 5-5 record that includes losses to Middle Tennessee ...
Ollis retires at Polk County
Bruce Ollis stepped down as head football coach at Polk County High School Monday, telling 7 News Sports that he’s retiring after 43 years in coaching. Ollis went 150-72 in 18 seasons (in two separate stints) as Wolverines head coach. He had six 10-win seasons, including a program best 12-2 mark in 2010, and led […]
fbschedules.com
Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship
The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
FOX Carolina
Limestone football selected to D-II Playoffs
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Limestone’s football season continues as the team was selected to the Division-II Football Championship Tournament. This is the first time in program history the Saints have been selected to the playoffs. The Saints were named the No. 6 seed in Super Region 2 in...
lincolntimesnews.com
Rebels fall at Hendersonville ----- Playoff Roundup
HENDERSONVILLE—West Lincoln won the statistical battle and owned time of possession. But that numerical advantage was of little consolation Friday night as Hendersonville used big plays in the kicking game and the all-purpose contributions of its best player to defeat the Rebels 36-29 in the first round of the state 2A playoffs.
WYFF4.com
WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team
GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Greenville, SC
There’s a vibrant scene in Greenville, South Carolina for arts, food, and beer thanks to relatively recent efforts to revitalize the area. Because of that, business is booming, and so are some of the best breweries in the city. Such as:. Brewery 85. Fireforge. Liability Brewing. Yee-Haw Brewing Company.
'Many years in the making' | Lockheed Martin's first female F-35 test pilot will soon be flying over the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In June of 2021, Monessa "Siren" Balzhiser became the first female test pilot for Lockheed Martin, flying both the F-35 and F-16 aircraft. She said, "To be the first, it's always an honor to be the first at anything you do. I didn't know that I would be the first in the defense industry, by my leader actually told me that. So it was very humbling. And one that I didn't really realize how impactful it can be until I actually started getting into the job. And representing Lockheed Martin in a flight suit.
Raleigh News & Observer
Former Cleveland County leaders had more ties to firms linked to Catawba Two Kings Casino
Two former Cleveland County officials who landed stakes in the Catawba Two Kings Casino have had more business links to the project and its players than was known. A former county manager and former county commissioner were early supporters of the Kings Mountain casino during their time in government. New reporting shows both have been connected to multiple companies that either own land around the casino site or have ties to the casino developer, a political player with a checkered past.
WYFF4.com
Proposed ordinance in Easley, South Carolina, would restrict ability to film and record in City Hall
EASLEY, S.C. — At Monday night's city council meeting in Easley, an ordinance was put forward to place restrictions on where and when people can film and record in city buildings. Ordinance 2022-33, if passed, will give the mayor power to manage public access to city buildings. It declares...
WYFF4.com
Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: A visitor’s description of Greenville in 1823
Some people will remember Greenville 26 years ago in 1996 when Mayor Knox White was in his first full year of office. A lot has happened since then. Now try to imagine Greenville 26 years after it first began as a village in 1797!. The following excerpt from The Charleston...
wspa.com
Nightclub harvests body heat from dancers
Camp LeJeune Lawsuits: What you should know about …. By now you may have seen one too many commercials about water contamination at Camp Lejeune. It was one of the largest water contamination cases in U.S. history, dating back to the 1950s through the 80s. Residents voice concerns about proposed...
FOX Carolina
Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
WYFF4.com
Dog groomer charged in South Carolina after video of her grooming dog is posted on social media
ANDERSON, S.C. — A dog groomer in Anderson, South Carolina, has been charged after video of her grooming a dog was posted on social media. (Watch the video above provided by a viewer) A police report from Anderson Police says on Nov. 14, an officer was called to Molly...
247Sports
