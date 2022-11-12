ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Clemson Insider

Clemson DB to undergo surgery

Clemson will be without one of its primary defensive contibutors for the rest of the season. The Tigers will continue their three-game homestand Saturday against Miami, but they won't have Malcolm Greene's (...)
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Ollis retires at Polk County

Bruce Ollis stepped down as head football coach at Polk County High School Monday, telling 7 News Sports that he’s retiring after 43 years in coaching. Ollis went 150-72 in 18 seasons (in two separate stints) as Wolverines head coach. He had six 10-win seasons, including a program best 12-2 mark in 2010, and led […]
fbschedules.com

Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship

The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX Carolina

Limestone football selected to D-II Playoffs

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Limestone’s football season continues as the team was selected to the Division-II Football Championship Tournament. This is the first time in program history the Saints have been selected to the playoffs. The Saints were named the No. 6 seed in Super Region 2 in...
GAFFNEY, SC
lincolntimesnews.com

Rebels fall at Hendersonville ----- Playoff Roundup

HENDERSONVILLE—West Lincoln won the statistical battle and owned time of possession. But that numerical advantage was of little consolation Friday night as Hendersonville used big plays in the kicking game and the all-purpose contributions of its best player to defeat the Rebels 36-29 in the first round of the state 2A playoffs.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team

GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
GREENVILLE, SC
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Greenville, SC

There’s a vibrant scene in Greenville, South Carolina for arts, food, and beer thanks to relatively recent efforts to revitalize the area. Because of that, business is booming, and so are some of the best breweries in the city. Such as:. Brewery 85. Fireforge. Liability Brewing. Yee-Haw Brewing Company.
GREENVILLE, SC
WCNC

'Many years in the making' | Lockheed Martin's first female F-35 test pilot will soon be flying over the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In June of 2021, Monessa "Siren" Balzhiser became the first female test pilot for Lockheed Martin, flying both the F-35 and F-16 aircraft. She said, "To be the first, it's always an honor to be the first at anything you do. I didn't know that I would be the first in the defense industry, by my leader actually told me that. So it was very humbling. And one that I didn't really realize how impactful it can be until I actually started getting into the job. And representing Lockheed Martin in a flight suit.
GREENVILLE, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Former Cleveland County leaders had more ties to firms linked to Catawba Two Kings Casino

Two former Cleveland County officials who landed stakes in the Catawba Two Kings Casino have had more business links to the project and its players than was known. A former county manager and former county commissioner were early supporters of the Kings Mountain casino during their time in government. New reporting shows both have been connected to multiple companies that either own land around the casino site or have ties to the casino developer, a political player with a checkered past.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
wspa.com

Nightclub harvests body heat from dancers

Camp LeJeune Lawsuits: What you should know about …. By now you may have seen one too many commercials about water contamination at Camp Lejeune. It was one of the largest water contamination cases in U.S. history, dating back to the 1950s through the 80s. Residents voice concerns about proposed...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
GREENVILLE, SC
