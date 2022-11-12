ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

East County’s Camp Christmas Returns Nov. 18 to Dec. 23

Camp Christmas returns Friday for 20 nights filled with holiday cheer, live entertainment and plenty of family-friendly fun in Pine Valley. The event, which runs through Dec. 23, features a state-of-the-art computerized light show, a separate dancing water show all set to favorite holiday music, bounce houses, train rides, rock climbing, laser tag and hayrides, among other attractions.
Wee Companions opens new adoption center in University City

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Wee Companions, an animal rescue focused on helping small critters, has opened a new location inside the University City Market Place. The rescue held an open house Sunday at the new location, 3310 Governor Drive. The community had the chance to check out the new adoption center, chat with staff and volunteers and bring a small animal to its forever home during the event.
Affordable Housing Development Opens in Mid-City

The County and City of San Diego Housing Commission, along with public and private partners, celebrated the grand opening today of an affordable housing community in City Heights. The Harris Family Senior Residence and Mid-City Family Apartments will provide homes for over 200 low-income residents. The $85 million project features...
Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California

What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
Jingle All the Way to the Holiday Market at Petco Park

The holiday spirit takes over Petco Park's Gallager Square this winter for the 3rd annual Holiday Market, an eclectic gathering of local artisan vendors, festive food and delicious drinks in celebration of the happiest time of the year. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 23, this pop-up event will take over...
Bayview Baptist Church to give away 18-wheeler full of turkeys

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Bayview Church is truly going to encompass the spirit of giving and thankfulness this month by donating an 18-wheeler full of turkeys to those in need. One thing that makes this donation event so unique is the church’s “no questions asked” policy for those...
Public Defender awards two Chula Vista teens in annual "25 Most Remarkable Teens " ceremony

The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office announced the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award recipients of 2022, which include two Chula Vista teens. University of Southern California freshman and recent Olympian High School graduate Lucia Perez Valles,18, earned the Remarkable Teen Award in Social Conscience, and 16-year-old Bonita Vista High School junior Nicolette Luna recieved the award in the category of Journalism.
Events happening in San Diego throughout November!

Nov 18 - Nov 20, 2022. Music is always a good excuse to go out and enjoy time with your peers. But you know what makes it even better? Adding a touch of art to it. This Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival offers an opportunity to enjoy live music from over 80 different bands, culinary and arts in this spectacular three-day festival. Come enjoy the art installations and craft beer village at this unique festival. The event will have a re-entry policy. You can get your tickets online.
‘Pennies From Heaven' Could Save Sweetwater Water Authority Customers Millions

They looked down at the water blasting through the Loveland Dam and called it “Pennies from Heaven." Sweetwater Water Authority engineers opened a valve at the base of the dam shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Millions of gallons of water blasted out of the dam near Alpine to begin a 17-mile trek down to the Sweetwater Reservoir in Spring Valley.
