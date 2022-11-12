Read full article on original website
East County’s Camp Christmas Returns Nov. 18 to Dec. 23
Camp Christmas returns Friday for 20 nights filled with holiday cheer, live entertainment and plenty of family-friendly fun in Pine Valley. The event, which runs through Dec. 23, features a state-of-the-art computerized light show, a separate dancing water show all set to favorite holiday music, bounce houses, train rides, rock climbing, laser tag and hayrides, among other attractions.
Hundreds of families attended turkey giveaway & health fair at Lincoln Park YMCA
Hundreds of families attended a turkey giveaway and health fair at a Lincoln Park YMCA. The event was put on by Assemblymember Akliah Weber in partnership with SD Food Bank & Jackie Robinson YMCA.
Rock Church to host food distributions throughout San Diego
During November and December, the Rock Church will host weekly food distributions throughout San Diego, said a press release from the church.
Wee Companions opens new adoption center in University City
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Wee Companions, an animal rescue focused on helping small critters, has opened a new location inside the University City Market Place. The rescue held an open house Sunday at the new location, 3310 Governor Drive. The community had the chance to check out the new adoption center, chat with staff and volunteers and bring a small animal to its forever home during the event.
2,000 Holiday Gifts Handmade by San Diego Woodworkers on Sale Nov. 18-19
Santa and his many elves at the San Diego Fine Woodworkers Association have been getting ready for the annual two-day holiday gift sale on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, in their recently renovated and expanded shop in the Miramar area. The sale hours are 9.a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday...
Navy Officially Begins Search for Master Developer to Transform Old Town Facility
The Navy on Tuesday officially began the search for a master developer to transform the 70-acre World War II bomber plant in Old Town. The chosen developer would build a new facility for NAVWAR in return for a 99-year lease on remainder of the site for redevelopment as housing, offices, stores and other uses.
Affordable Housing Development Opens in Mid-City
The County and City of San Diego Housing Commission, along with public and private partners, celebrated the grand opening today of an affordable housing community in City Heights. The Harris Family Senior Residence and Mid-City Family Apartments will provide homes for over 200 low-income residents. The $85 million project features...
Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California
What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
Jingle All the Way to the Holiday Market at Petco Park
The holiday spirit takes over Petco Park's Gallager Square this winter for the 3rd annual Holiday Market, an eclectic gathering of local artisan vendors, festive food and delicious drinks in celebration of the happiest time of the year. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 23, this pop-up event will take over...
No Room to Rest — Series Part 1: La Jolla meeting on homelessness illustrates urgency of a 'wicked problem'
This new La Jolla Light series looks at homelessness in La Jolla, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
Looking to buy a home? Chula Vista launches first-time homebuyer program
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on November 9, 2022. Are you looking to buy a home in Chula Vista? The City of Chula Vista just re-launched a program that helps low-income families buy their first homes.
Bayview Baptist Church to give away 18-wheeler full of turkeys
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Bayview Church is truly going to encompass the spirit of giving and thankfulness this month by donating an 18-wheeler full of turkeys to those in need. One thing that makes this donation event so unique is the church’s “no questions asked” policy for those...
Public Defender awards two Chula Vista teens in annual "25 Most Remarkable Teens " ceremony
The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office announced the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award recipients of 2022, which include two Chula Vista teens. University of Southern California freshman and recent Olympian High School graduate Lucia Perez Valles,18, earned the Remarkable Teen Award in Social Conscience, and 16-year-old Bonita Vista High School junior Nicolette Luna recieved the award in the category of Journalism.
Why are windows spontaneously shattering at the San Diego courthouse?
SAN DIEGO — A scary and unexpected problem is now happening at the San Diego County courthouse downtown. Glass windows on the building have been shattering, but no one knows why. Completed in 2017, at a cost of more than $500 million, the 22-story courthouse is considered one of...
El Cajon continues to battle against San Diego County on homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers, as El Cajon is clearly taking in the large majority of the county’s homeless. Teresa Sardina has more on the story.
Events happening in San Diego throughout November!
Nov 18 - Nov 20, 2022. Music is always a good excuse to go out and enjoy time with your peers. But you know what makes it even better? Adding a touch of art to it. This Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival offers an opportunity to enjoy live music from over 80 different bands, culinary and arts in this spectacular three-day festival. Come enjoy the art installations and craft beer village at this unique festival. The event will have a re-entry policy. You can get your tickets online.
El Cajon community raving over 99-cent Tijuana-style tacos
EL CAJON, Calif. — No, your eyes aren't deceiving you – an El Cajon taqueria slips Tijuana-style tacos for 99 cents. El Cilantro Mexican Grill in the El Cajon area of San Diego County has drawn many food lovers and curious individuals to see what all the hype is about.
Dump day: How to dispose of unwanted items for free this week
Clean California Dump Day is back in parts of San Diego County this week.
Chula Vista launched a program to help low-income families buy their first homes
The city of Chula Vista launched a program to help low-income families buy their first homes. Eligible families with incomes at or below 80 percent of San Diego County’s Area Median Income, which is currently $104,100 for a family of 4, may apply for a three percent interest, deferred-payment loan.
‘Pennies From Heaven' Could Save Sweetwater Water Authority Customers Millions
They looked down at the water blasting through the Loveland Dam and called it “Pennies from Heaven." Sweetwater Water Authority engineers opened a valve at the base of the dam shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Millions of gallons of water blasted out of the dam near Alpine to begin a 17-mile trek down to the Sweetwater Reservoir in Spring Valley.
