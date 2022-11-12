ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies

Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
Legendary comedian Gallagher dead at 76

The comedian Gallagher, best known for smashing watermelons with a sledgehammer, has died. He was 76. His former longtime manager, Craig Marquardo, confirmed with Fox News Digital that he passed away surrounded by his loved ones in California. "The legendary comedian known as Gallagher has died at the age of...
How Much Money ‘Grease’ Star Stockard Channing Has Earned

American actress Stockard Channing is popular for her role in Grease. The three-times Emmy award winner played the character Betty Rizzo in the 1978 musical comedy alongside other artists like John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John, who played Danny and Sandy, respectively. The Big Bus star has won many awards while making a name and quite a fortune for herself in the entertainment industry.
‘Today’ Alum Bryant Gumbel Always Shows Up for His 2 Kids! Meet Bradley and Jillian

For 15 years, Bryant Gumbel led the hosting panel on Today with his compelling delivery of hard-hitting stories and professionalism in front of the camera. He stepped away from the series in 1997 and focused on his life as a dad of two kids, Bradley Christopher Gumbel and Jillian Beth Gumbel. Keep scrolling to learn more about the news anchor’s son and daughter.
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Superstar Headliner

The Las Vegas Strip's reputation of hosting the top stars in the music industry is stronger than ever as Sin City hotel casinos continue to schedule more residencies and concerts from superstar headliners. The Strip patiently awaits popular singer Adele, who will resume her 24-show residency at the Colosseum at...

