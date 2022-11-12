ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU players talk about trusting the process this season

After a dominant defensive game played against Arkansas last Saturday, defensive end Ali Gaye shares his thoughts on this season so far. "I am proud of the success we've built" Gaye says. Being a senior he has seen this team triumph and fall and is glad to see the LSU...
HIGHLIGHTS | LSU WBB vs Western Carolina | 11.13.22

The Lady Tigers beat the Western Carolina Catamounts 107-34 in a blowout win. WCU was unable to find a groove all game due to the tight defense the Tigers played. LSU WBB Head Coach Kim Mulkey prioritized defense as one of the teams' growing points heading into this game. The...
