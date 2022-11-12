Read full article on original website
Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving mealsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
247Sports
Mario Cristobal talks transfer portal, QB Jacurri Brown, and more
The Miami Hurricanes football program will face its biggest test of the 2022 season with a road trip to take on Clemson. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and the game will be televised on ESPN. Clemson (9-1, 7-0) represents the gold standard in the ACC since 2015 and...
247Sports
Quick recap: Kansas defeats Duke in the Champions Classic
No. 6 Kansas improved to 3-0 on the season on Tuesday night, notching a 69-64 win over No. 7-ranked Duke in the annual Champions Classic. KU controlled the first half but the Jayhawks weren’t able to take full advantage of their dominance, as turnovers limited KU’s ability to pull away. In the second half, Duke controlled the pace of play but KU was able to stick around. A strong performance from Jalen Wilson and a seven-point scoring burst from Gradey Dick that contributed to a 15-5 run propelled KU to victory.
247Sports
Three observations from Kansas’ 69-64 win against Duke in Champions Classic
Kansas basketball improved to 3-0 on Tuesday with a 69-64 win over Duke in the Champions Classic. Even with a strong first half on the defensive end especially, KU trailed and struggled to keep pace with Duke in the second half. But the Jayhawks dominated over the final minutes of the game and finished the game on a 15-5 run to clinch the victory.
Malika Andrews Destroyed Stephen A. Smith By Sharing His College Scoring Average On ESPN
Malika Andrews trolled Stephen A. Smith on the air by sharing his scoring average from college.
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment
The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
247Sports
Is Texas at risk of losing Arch Manning? | Preps to Pros
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down how Texas' meager performance on offense in a loss against TCU on Saturday could entice other programs to attempt to flip No. 1 prospect QB Arch Manning aï¿½
Dick Vitale Wants To See 1 Major Change To College Basketball
Dick Vitale has one major suggestion for college basketball. The broadcasting icon believes the sport should start its season later in the year. He feels the sports world is too focused on football during the start of the college basketball season. Vitale made this point during his return to broadcasting...
247Sports
Gus Malzahn weighs in on state of Auburn, Cadillac Williams
Gus Malzahn keeps tabs on his former program at Auburn even though he is at UCF, as his former assistant Cadillac Williams led the Tigers to their first win in his interim tenure. With Auburn firing Malzahn’s successor Bryan Harsin in the middle of Year 2, je was going to be asked about things on The Plains at some point. Speaking with Chris Vannini of The Athletic regarding a story around UCF, Malzahn was asked about the current state of things at Auburn, as the Tigers.
Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena
After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
WATCH: Dan Lanning gives injury report, preview of of Ducks vs Utes
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an injury report on Oregon football's Bo Nix and others, discusses the coaching decisions he'd like to have back in the loss against Washington, and then looks ahead to this weekend's home game against Utah. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
247Sports
Auburn QB to miss remainder of 2022 season
AUBURN, Alabama—Auburn's starting quarterback to open the 2022 season before an injury opened the door for Robby Ashford, sophomore T.J. Finley has decided to sit out the remainder of the year to allow a shoulder injury to heal, a source close to Finley told Auburn247. Already with Zach Calzada out after a second shoulder surgery, that leaves Auburn with just Holden Geriner and former walk-on Trey Lindsey as the scholarship quarterbacks behind Ashford heading into the final two games of the regular season. Finley was not listed on Auburn's depth chart heading into the Western Kentucky game.
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
FOX Sports
College basketball rankings: Houston leaps UNC for No. 1
It's a beautiful thing to have college basketball back and the preseason prognostications in our rearview mirror. As the opening week went on, the sport reminded us of its pageantry and impact, with Friday night acting as the main example. There was the Veterans Day epic between Gonzaga and Michigan...
Daniel Harris de-commits from Georgia football
Georgia is back down to 20 commitments. Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep four-star cornerback Daniel Harris de-committed from Georgia on Monday. Penn State is the program with momentum in his recruitment after hosting him on an official visit on June 24, but Georgia will continue to recruit Harris to potentially get him back in the class. Harris initially committed to Georgia on July 1 after also taking official visits to Michigan (June 3), Ohio State (June 10), and Georgia (June 17). The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect is considered the nation's No. 154 overall prospect, No. 18 cornerback, and No. 37 overall recruit in the state of Florida per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
Why Michael Jordan denied Scott Burrell a one-on-one rematch back in 1998
During the 1997-1998 season, Scott Burrell challenged Michael Jordan to a game of one-on-one. MJ, however, didn't feel like the risk was worth the reward.
247Sports
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Oct. 28. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
247Sports
Is Neal Brown's fate tied to Shane Lyons? Interim AD gives his answer
On Monday morning, West Virginia University made it official: Shane Lyons was out as Athletic Director, and the school would move forward with a national search to find his replacement. Speculation was plentiful that WVU Football Head Coach Neal Brown might be on the way out, too, given the fact that Lyons hired him. New interim Athletic Director Rob Alsop tried to shoot that down during an impromptu press conference Monday afternoon.
247Sports
What to expect, and how to watch as ECU hosts Hampton
The Pirates got down by 16 in their eventual season-opening 77-75 comeback win over Mercer, and trailed by as many as 19 - 23-4 - in the eventual 77-57 win over Mercer on Saturday. Schwartz knows there was going to be growing pains as a result of the inexperience with the team he’s putting on the floor this year. But the hope is extra preparation on the small details leads to a more efficient start on Wednesday when non-conference foe Hampton comes to town.
ESPN Computer Picks Kentucky vs. Michigan State, Duke vs. Kansas
ESPN will televise two epic State Farm Champions Classic matchups on Tuesday night. No. 4 Kentucky takes on Michigan State before No. 6 Duke faces No. 7 Kansas. ESPN's Matchup Predictor identified a favorite from each game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The model gives the Wildcats a 76.3 percent probability of...
Duke basketball: Dariq Whitehead advances another step toward debut
It sounds unlikely that Duke basketball small forward Dariq Whitehead will suit up for the No. 7 Blue Devils' Champions Classic matchup against No. 6 Kansas in Indianapolis at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. That said, an update from first-year head coach Jon Scheyer on Monday suggests the 6-foot-7, 220-pound five-star...
247Sports
