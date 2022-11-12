Read full article on original website
WOWT
Nearly $60,000 worth of equipment stolen from construction site in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes nearly $60,000 worth of construction equipment was stolen from a work site. Monday morning, around 9:57 a.m., officers were called to a construction site near 56th and O Streets. According to police, a job site supervisor said that a John Deere...
klkntv.com
Police: Group searched Lincoln parking lot for unlocked cars, found one and drove off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car was stolen Tuesday after five people were caught checking for unlocked car doors, Lincoln Police say. Officers were called to a parking lot near Holdrege Street and Cedar Cove Road just before 3 a.m. A report suggested that five males were checking cars...
News Channel Nebraska
Assortment of drugs found inside man's car in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man in Lincoln was taken into custody after officers found several types of drugs inside his vehicle. The Lincoln Police Department said investigators with the Narcotics Task Force went up to a vehicle in an alley between E St. and F St. after they saw the vehicle involved in a traffic infraction around 10:20 p.m. on Monday.
klkntv.com
$6,000 in equipment stolen from officer’s unlocked vehicle, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $6,000 in equipment was stolen from an officer’s unlocked vehicle on Friday. Lincoln Police say the theft happened sometime overnight near the intersection of South 31st Street and Briarwood Avenue. A police radio, ballistic vest, flashlight, baton, backpack, ballistic rifle plates and plate...
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: Academy Lincoln parking garage fire triggered by car
A car-borne fire broke out late Tuesday morning on Nov. 15, in a parking garage near the Southeastern corner of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s City campus. According to the Lincoln City Fire Inspector, Brad Hasenjaeger, the fire occurred on the fourth floor of the Academy Lincoln parking garage, which prompted a call to Lincoln Fire and Rescue at approximately 11:50 a.m. The source car was totaled and heat-related damage was caused to two adjacent vehicles.
WOWT
Boston scammer steals $54,000 in fake ‘bail’ from Omaha grandmother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An elderly victim lost thousands of dollars in an old scam; but thanks to quick reaction from family and law enforcement, not all was lost. She shared her story with 6 News in hopes that other senior citizens might be saved money and heartache. It started...
WOWT
Soldering work sparks fire at Omaha apartment building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters were called to an apartment building off 42nd and Center streets Monday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department report, the accidental fire was ignited by soldering work that was happening in the area. OFD said firefighters arrived four minutes after the 2:06 p.m....
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating deadly assault reported on Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police said Monday that an assault victim who suffered a head wound on Halloween has died. Officers found Daniel Price, 62, suffering from a head wound at 4:06 p.m. Oct. 31 while responding to a call of someone found lying in an empty lot. According to the police report, officers said Price was found in the lot with heavy trauma and bleeding on his head and face.
WOWT
Omaha grandmother scammed out of $54,000 cash
Healthcare leaders around the state are forecasting higher costs will stick around. Following a directive from Omaha voters last week, the city is adding an action plan to address housing affordability in the city. Bond set for Cass County man facing child sex assault charges. Updated: 8 hours ago. Jaimy...
kmaland.com
Suspects in Mills, Pottawattamie County pursuit linked to numerous burglaries
(Council Bluffs) – Two suspects who were apprehended in a pursuit earlier this month have been connected to numerous burglaries in Pottawattamie and Sarpy counties. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says authorities have recovered numerous stolen items from a vehicle that was used in an attempt to flee from officers on November 7th. During the pursuit, the suspects allegedly fled from a traffic stop, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour on Highway 34 and Interstate 29. The vehicle was eventually stopped using stop sticks near the intersection of Highway 92 and Harry Langdon Boulevard.
WOWT
Former Lincoln Police officers share concerns about survey analyzing culture within LPD
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “Lincoln Police officers have experienced harassment, discrimination, and retaliation for years even decades,” Luke Bonkiewicz, former Lincoln Police Officer said. 10/11 NOW spoke with three former Lincoln police officers who said speaking out against the city was never the plan. “This was never meant...
News Channel Nebraska
Platte County accident leaves one severely injured
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident in Platte County resulted in injuries Monday evening. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that on Nov. 14 around 7 p.m. they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 53rd St and 48th Ave, about a mile north of Columbus. According...
News Channel Nebraska
Edible cookies lead to THC charges at Indian Cave
SHUBERT -- Shawn Ray, 45, of Omaha is charged in Richardson County with felony possession of concentrated THC. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy was at Indian Cave State Park and made a traffic stop due to a defective headlight. The deputy says Ray told him there were eight...
WOWT
Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside. That’s not the shocking part. In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.
iheart.com
Omaha Police Investigate Early Monday Assault
Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that occurred around 4 a.m. Monday south of 105th and Boyd, to the west of I-680. Police say officers encountered a suspect, 60-year old Lynnelle Lamay-Poe, and the stabbing victim, 60-year old Eddie Poe Jr. Investigators say Eddie Poe Jr was taken to a...
1011now.com
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
klkntv.com
Lincoln teen arrested, one remains hospitalized after DUI crash, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A teen was arrested after a crash early Saturday morning left one hospitalized in critical condition, Lincoln Police say. A Ford Escape rear-ended a Chevy Malibu around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of 70th and O Streets, according to police. Lincoln Fire & Rescue had...
1011now.com
Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man. In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s...
klkntv.com
Students return to Lincoln Northwest High School after bathroom fire causes evacuation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Classes have returned to normal at Northwest High School on Tuesday afternoon after students and staff were evacuated during a bathroom fire. Officials have not yet said how the small fire broke out in a second-floor bathroom. “We are working with Lincoln Police, Lincoln Fire...
News Channel Nebraska
Meth charges near Lorton, Syracuse, Nebraska City
LORTON – Stuart Miller, 33, of Talmage is charged with possession on Nov. 3. An Otoe County sheriff’s deputy says he investigated a pickup truck parked in the road near Lorton at N and O roads. The deputy says he reached in and put the truck’s transmission into park without waking the driver.
