Bar Nunn, WY

K2 Radio

The Snow Must Go On! Sunny Today, Snowy Tomorrow

Casper is SO ready for the snow. Bring on the snowmen, snow angels, snow balls, snow forts...bring. it. on. The National Weather Service is saying today will be sunny with a high near 31 degrees. Tonight's low is around 16 degrees. Tomorrow, however, has an 80 percent chance o snow....
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Missing Person Authorities Warn Of Online Missing Teen Scam

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The executive director of a Wyoming missing person nonprofit is sounding the alarm about an uptick of phishing scams involving missing people posts on social media. Desirée Tinoco, founder of Missing People of Wyoming, said what began as one scam involving...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Sunny skies in store for Casper today; snow expected in coming days

CASPER, Wyo. — Temperatures are continuing to fall as winter draws closer, and for Casper that means scattered snow showers throughout the coming days. Although the forecast for today calls for mostly sunny skies, there is a minimal chance of snow beginning after 5 p.m. as the National Weather Service forecasts a 10% likelihood. Today’s high temperature is 33 while the low is 13.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

A Love Story About Casper, the Mountain, and Skiing

Third generation Casperite Rebecca Hunt recently published her fifth book this year: Casper Mountain Ski History. "I could not have done it without the team," Hunt told K2Radio News. She also wrote about Wyoming Medical Center for its centennial. She wrote a history of Natrona County thereafter as a fundraiser...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Jeffree Star plans to open new yak meat, cosmetics store in downtown Casper in spring 2023

CASPER, Wyo. — Celebrity entrepreneur Jeffree Star has plans to open a retail store in downtown Casper, the Star Yak Ranch announced on Sunday. The business will be inside the former Hall on Ash building, 355 S. Ash St. in the Old Yellowstone District. With over 7,000 square feet of space, the store will sell yak meat products from yaks raised at the Star Yak Ranch.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Feud Between State GOP & Laramie County Republican Party Escalates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Owing the Wyoming Republican Party more than $12,000 in unpaid membership dues, the state GOP will charge Laramie County party members $30 each to participate in future state party meetings. At the state GOP Central Committee meeting in Casper on Saturday,...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Senior Mustang Excels at High-Level Construction Courses

A Natrona County High School senior works towards a bright future through SkillsUSA. Tristy Thomas excelled at higher-level construction and cabinetmaking courses at Pathways Innovation Center, according to a press release from Natrona County Schools. Thomas is currently serving as a state officer. When she first joined she said she...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
msuexponent.com

American Legion unveils memorial for fallen Wyoming veterans

On a clear day at the Patterson-Zonta Park in Casper, a crowd gathered in front of a metal archway with five panels behind it and metal cutouts of soldiers standing at attention. There were American flags on clothing and waving in the wind, and plenty of leather motorcycle jackets. Probably the most striking, though, were the uniforms, navy with gold buttons and adorned with pins and badges.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

North Highway 59 fatal crash survivor charged with vehicular homicide

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Prosecutors have charged the survivor of a head-on collision that killed 33-year-old Casper resident Aaron Foster last week with vehicular homicide, Campbell County court records say. Nicholas L. Alvarez, 37, is charged with causing Foster’s death after the investigation revealed he crossed the center line on...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Here's Where Casper Goes For The Best Comfort Food

Food that provides consolation or feeling of well-being. There are so many different foods that could be your comfort foods. Grandma's biscuits, mom's chicken and dumplin's, McDonald's Big Mac and Coke, chocolate gravy, macaroni n cheese, the list goes on and on and on. Where I grew up there's a...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper man dies in head-on collision Wednesday near Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 on Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
CASPER, WY
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

