World record for longest beard chain broken in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The record for the world’s longest uninterrupted chain of beard has been broken by at least 80 feet. Facial hair enthusiasts gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, Wyoming, to see if they could beat the Guinness World Record set in 2007. With the...
The Snow Must Go On! Sunny Today, Snowy Tomorrow
Casper is SO ready for the snow. Bring on the snowmen, snow angels, snow balls, snow forts...bring. it. on. The National Weather Service is saying today will be sunny with a high near 31 degrees. Tonight's low is around 16 degrees. Tomorrow, however, has an 80 percent chance o snow....
capcity.news
Bighorns could see 9 inches of snow by Tuesday; Arctic Front bringing minus-20-degree windchills to Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of northern and northeastern Wyoming are seeing some snow on Monday with more possible into Tuesday, according to the forecast from National Weather Service offices covering the region. The northeast Bighorn Mountains could see some of the highest snow accumulations, with 5–9 inches possible by...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Missing Person Authorities Warn Of Online Missing Teen Scam
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The executive director of a Wyoming missing person nonprofit is sounding the alarm about an uptick of phishing scams involving missing people posts on social media. Desirée Tinoco, founder of Missing People of Wyoming, said what began as one scam involving...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Natrona senior with dreams of starting construction company helping lead Wyoming SkillsUSA
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County High School senior with dreams of starting a construction company has been honing her leadership skills as a member of the Wyoming SkillsUSA State Officer Team, the Natrona County School District said in a press release Monday. Tristy Thomas has taken construction and...
Mind-Blown: Wyoming’s First Glass Blowing Studio Opens in Casper, Grand Opening Friday
When Sam and Alicia Watt, owners of Platte Hemp Company, decided that they wanted to start a glass blowing company - one that would not only create works of art, but that would also teach others the art of glass blowing - they knew just the guy to call. He...
oilcity.news
Sunny skies in store for Casper today; snow expected in coming days
CASPER, Wyo. — Temperatures are continuing to fall as winter draws closer, and for Casper that means scattered snow showers throughout the coming days. Although the forecast for today calls for mostly sunny skies, there is a minimal chance of snow beginning after 5 p.m. as the National Weather Service forecasts a 10% likelihood. Today’s high temperature is 33 while the low is 13.
A Love Story About Casper, the Mountain, and Skiing
Third generation Casperite Rebecca Hunt recently published her fifth book this year: Casper Mountain Ski History. "I could not have done it without the team," Hunt told K2Radio News. She also wrote about Wyoming Medical Center for its centennial. She wrote a history of Natrona County thereafter as a fundraiser...
Makeup and Meat: Jeffree Star Buys Hall on Ash, Turning It Into Retail Shop for Yak Meat and Cosmetics
From the moment Jeffree Star announced his intentions to move to Casper, Wyoming, it was only a matter of time before he began to showcase his 'brand' in the Oil City. It started with yaks. Jeffree Star started a yak farm on his ranch near Hat Six Road, keeping some...
oilcity.news
Jeffree Star plans to open new yak meat, cosmetics store in downtown Casper in spring 2023
CASPER, Wyo. — Celebrity entrepreneur Jeffree Star has plans to open a retail store in downtown Casper, the Star Yak Ranch announced on Sunday. The business will be inside the former Hall on Ash building, 355 S. Ash St. in the Old Yellowstone District. With over 7,000 square feet of space, the store will sell yak meat products from yaks raised at the Star Yak Ranch.
cowboystatedaily.com
Feud Between State GOP & Laramie County Republican Party Escalates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Owing the Wyoming Republican Party more than $12,000 in unpaid membership dues, the state GOP will charge Laramie County party members $30 each to participate in future state party meetings. At the state GOP Central Committee meeting in Casper on Saturday,...
Senior Mustang Excels at High-Level Construction Courses
A Natrona County High School senior works towards a bright future through SkillsUSA. Tristy Thomas excelled at higher-level construction and cabinetmaking courses at Pathways Innovation Center, according to a press release from Natrona County Schools. Thomas is currently serving as a state officer. When she first joined she said she...
oilcity.news
Casper police holding distinctive fat-tire bike in evidence, but not for long
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department announced on social media Monday that it has come into possession of “a very distinctive Mongoose fat-tire bicycle. “Attention, bike-riding members of our community. “It looks as though it was altered to hide its identity,” the release said. “A search...
Woman Run Over in Accident on K and North Lincoln Street in Casper
According to a press release from the Casper Police Department, on the evening of Nov. 13 officers with the department responded to the intersection of K Street and N Lincoln Street. The call was for a vehicle verse pedestrian collision and as stated in the release, through an investigation, it...
msuexponent.com
American Legion unveils memorial for fallen Wyoming veterans
On a clear day at the Patterson-Zonta Park in Casper, a crowd gathered in front of a metal archway with five panels behind it and metal cutouts of soldiers standing at attention. There were American flags on clothing and waving in the wind, and plenty of leather motorcycle jackets. Probably the most striking, though, were the uniforms, navy with gold buttons and adorned with pins and badges.
oilcity.news
North Highway 59 fatal crash survivor charged with vehicular homicide
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Prosecutors have charged the survivor of a head-on collision that killed 33-year-old Casper resident Aaron Foster last week with vehicular homicide, Campbell County court records say. Nicholas L. Alvarez, 37, is charged with causing Foster’s death after the investigation revealed he crossed the center line on...
Here’s Where Casper Goes For The Best Comfort Food
Food that provides consolation or feeling of well-being. There are so many different foods that could be your comfort foods. Grandma's biscuits, mom's chicken and dumplin's, McDonald's Big Mac and Coke, chocolate gravy, macaroni n cheese, the list goes on and on and on. Where I grew up there's a...
oilcity.news
Casper man dies in head-on collision Wednesday near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 on Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
oilcity.news
Natrona school board OK adding ~$336K restroom building to ~$3.75M tennis complex project
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees authorized a recommendation to add a restroom and storage building to the new tennis court complex project at Highland Park. The school board approved $3.75 million toward the tennis complex project in September 2021. That money...
VIDEO: Casper Veteran Wins $12,300 on Wheel of Fortune
To know Gary Wood is to be charmed by him. He's funny. He's gregarious. He's affable. He's just a really good guy. Which is why, if anybody should have the opportunity to go compete on Wheel of Fortune in front of a national audience, it should be him. But it...
