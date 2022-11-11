Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Local Housing Conference Discusses Problems and Solutions to Housing Supply Crisis
Last month I attended the Coastal Housing Coalition Santa Barbara Housing Conference which provides community education through discussions and on-going problem solving to help correct our housing supply crisis. This year’s conference covered a myriad of topics including a look at government created redlining, housing and parking requirements, state housing laws, local housing production, and a view of our regional housing supply crisis.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Proposes Areas to Rezone for New Housing
The County of Santa Barbara will host two public workshops to discuss potential housing sites in the unincorporated areas of the county — including Santa Barbara Juvenile Hall and Glen Annie Golf Course — which are being explored as options to meet the state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation ahead of the upcoming Housing Element Cycle (2023-2031).
Santa Barbara Independent
Jonathan Bixby
Jonathan Richard Bixby, 72, a longtime resident of Santa Barbara, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday November 6, 2022. He was surrounded by family and friends at the time of passing. He suffered from a rare brain disease called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. He was born on August 26, 1950...
Santa Barbara Independent
Five-Vehicle Collision on Highway in Santa Barbara
One car reportedly spun out on the southbound 101 near Carrillo Street at around 5:30 a.m., causing a chain reaction involving five vehicles on Tuesday. Minor injuries were reported and debris was scattered across the lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol. Traffic was diverted to Carrillo Street as cars...
Santa Barbara Independent
Sedgwick TREX Training Burn to Occur Today
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. WHAT: In partnership with the UCSB Cooperative Extension. Approximately 20 acres will be burned over 1-2 days. A mixture of grasses and shrubs will be burned. WHEN: In the morning of November 14, 2022, depending on conditions. WHERE: This...
Santa Barbara Independent
Elvira Gomez de Tafoya
Elvira Gomez de Tafoya passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in her home surrounded by her daughters at the age of 87. She was born on September 2, 1935 in El Paso, Texas and was the youngest of five children. Elvira attended and graduated from El Paso High, then attended Texas Western University, majoring in Spanish Language & Literature. Elvira then attended graduate school at the University of the Americas in Mexico City completing a Master Degree in Spanish Literature.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ortega Park Update: City of Santa Barbara Says Plans Almost ‘Shovel Ready’
The final plans for Ortega Park’s estimated $14 million makeover are nearly “shovel ready,” according to Project Manager Justin Van Mullem, who revealed the latest updates during a community event hosted by the City of Santa Barbara at the Eastside park’s Welcome House over the weekend.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Records Up to 160 Homeless Deaths over Two-Year Period
Based on still preliminary analysis, as many as 160 homeless people could have died in Santa Barbara County over the years 2019 and 2020. Broken down by year, 2019 could have witnessed 76 homeless deaths and for 2020, the number could be 84. These numbers remain somewhat raw and uncooked,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Hospice of Santa Barbara Celebrates their 39th Annual Light up a Life Back in Person
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Ca, Nov. 14, 2022 – Every year, Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) brings the communities of Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria together for their Annual Light Up a Life to remember and honor those missed during the holiday season.
Santa Barbara Independent
Welcome to the World Cup in Santa Barbara
When the men’s World Cup comes around every four years, Santa Barbara is usually ready for a rollicking summer party. But this year’s month-long soccer tournament, featuring 32 countries from all corners of the globe, conflicts with school and work schedules and competes with the NFL and NBA. It’s because of the fierce summer heat in Qatar, a controversial choice as the host country in more ways than one.
Santa Barbara Independent
Remains of Diver Recovered in Underwater Cave off Santa Cruz Island
The remains of a diver were recovered Friday in an underwater cave system near Painted Cave on Santa Cruz Island, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday. While the county coroner has yet to confirm the identity of the diver, the Sheriff’s Office noted that the remains were recovered near the same location where a missing diver was last seen alive nearly two years ago.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s ‘Ready to Hang’ Showcases Creative Diversity of Hundreds of Local Artists
’Tis the season to buy local art. The work of dozens of painters, photographers, and artists of all sorts will be on view at one of our region’s largest showcases on Saturday, November 19, from 4-7 p.m. at Community Arts Workshop (CAW), 631 Garden Street. Open to all kinds of art, Ready to Hang is a one-day popup show where all pieces have to fit into a 12″x12″ space.
Santa Barbara Independent
Raphael Wayne Harper
Raphael Wayne Harper was born in Santa Barbara, CA, on April 17, 1961, to Raphael and Helen Dansby Harper, both now deceased. Raphael suddenly passed away from a heart attack at age 61 on October 30 while at his Santa Barbara home. He was born into a large family well known for their kindness, acts of community service, and support of Santa Barbara’s African American and Latino communities.
Santa Barbara Independent
Review: The Importance of Being Earnest at Santa Barbara City College
Oscar Wilde’s hilarious The Importance of Being Earnest is generally a crowd pleaser, with its witty repartee and absurd scenarios. In the play, Jack Worthing leads a double life: he’s “Uncle Jack” in the country, a serious adult who manages his estate and provides for his young ward, Cecily. Jack has created, however, a reason to take frequent trips to the city: a fake, ne’er-do-well brother named Ernest — an identity he adopts when he’s partying in London. He admits this charade to his friend Algernon, who confesses a sham of his own: he’s invented an invalid friend named Bunbury who lives in the country, giving Algernon an excuse to dodge unpleasant social obligations. The two men are caught in their lies, however, when they both attempt to woo their respective lovers.
Santa Barbara Independent
36th Annual Santa Barbara Parade of Lights Scheduled for December 11
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 11/14/2022 On Sunday, December 11, come enjoy one of Santa Barbara’s signature holiday events – the 36th Annual Parade of Lights. All event activities are FREE!. Beginning at noon families can visit a Winter Wonderland on the City Pier in Santa Barbara Harbor....
Santa Barbara Independent
Jane Endacott
Jane passed away unexpectedly November 3, 2022, from complications following surgery. Even though pneumonia took her away from us, her generous, fun, and loving heart will continue to shine on. Jane moved to Santa Barbara as a UCSB student and never left. Her walks along the beach and in the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Dems Sweep Santa Barbara County Elections
The mathematic equation to emerge from the updated results of last Tuesday’s Santa Barbara County election is that Democratic candidates were automatically guaranteed about 60 percent of the vote, no matter how experienced or inexperienced they were. Republican candidates, in turn, took home about 40 percent, regardless of any lack of campaign cash or experience.
Santa Barbara Independent
Preserve the Preserve and Connect the Gap
Contrary to what everyone may believe, Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) is not opposed to Phase II of the Multi-use Path project. We would like to see the project completed without compromising the Modoc Preserve or the trees along Modoc Road. The reason for this open letter to...
Santa Barbara Independent
Applications Open for Youth Chef Apprentice Program
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The City’s Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for the 2023 Chef Apprentice Program. The program, which has served approximately 300 participants since its inception in 2009, provides high school-aged students the chance to explore a...
Santa Barbara Independent
Family Music Business, Back at Santa Barbara’s Lobero
In the beginning, or near the beginning, there was the ’70s-born aggregate known as “The Section,” a group of versatile studio musicians who, like the earlier generation of Los Angeles studio players, the ’60s-based “Wrecking Crew,” lent their skill and impeccable feel to countless acts and stars. All these years later, a new moniker and enterprise have come into being out of the ashes of “The Section,” now bearing the friendly band name The Immediate Family. The band will pay a return visit to the Lobero Theatre on Sunday, November 20, after making a splash in that venue earlier this year. Its members — guitarists Danny Kortchmar and Waddy Wachtel, bassist Leland Sklar, drummer Russ Kunkel and new addition, singer-songwriter Steve Postell — have graced a vast host of albums and stages with the likes of Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Brown, Warren Zevon, James Taylor, Carole King … and the list goes on, and on.
