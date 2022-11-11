Oscar Wilde’s hilarious The Importance of Being Earnest is generally a crowd pleaser, with its witty repartee and absurd scenarios. In the play, Jack Worthing leads a double life: he’s “Uncle Jack” in the country, a serious adult who manages his estate and provides for his young ward, Cecily. Jack has created, however, a reason to take frequent trips to the city: a fake, ne’er-do-well brother named Ernest — an identity he adopts when he’s partying in London. He admits this charade to his friend Algernon, who confesses a sham of his own: he’s invented an invalid friend named Bunbury who lives in the country, giving Algernon an excuse to dodge unpleasant social obligations. The two men are caught in their lies, however, when they both attempt to woo their respective lovers.

