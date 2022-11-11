ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Fake punt key for West Virginia to regain momentum

Trailing 20-13 late in the third quarter West Virginia wanted to try to find a way to keep momentum. The Mountaineers had just gone three and out leaving them with a 4th and 4 on their own 34-yard line when head coach Neal Brown decided to create his own spark.
Lyons out as athletic director at West Virginia

With the struggles of the football program, athletic director Shane Lyons and West Virginia have agreed to part ways. The interim athletic director is expected to be Rob Alsop, the university’s Vice President for Strategic Initiatives according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Lyons has been at West Virginia since 2015...
