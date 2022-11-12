Read full article on original website
Times News
Lake gets high marks for fishing
Mauch Chunk Lake’s water, when it comes to creating an ideal habitat for fish, is fantastic, a state official reported. On Thursday, Daryl Pierce, area fisheries manager for the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, gave the county commissioners with an update on the fish population in the lake and what the state will do moving forward to enhance an angler’s experience when fishing Mauch Chunk Lake.
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get Them
Or make the drinks yourself, if you're up for a challenge. Two of the more popular Pennsylvania Dutch specialty drinks are birch beer and meadow tea. You can get it from an Amish roadside stand in Lancaster, and also from some supermarkets and farmers markets (if you're lucky).
Manahawkin, NJ Teen Found Dead at Recycling Plant in Pennsylvania
A 19-year-old from Manahawkin was found dead at a recycling plant in Pennsylvania after walking off from a house party near Kutztown University. Kellen Bischoff, in Kutztown visiting a family member, wandered off alone in the early Saturday morning hours, CBS News reports. Bischoff reportedly ended up behind a Dollar...
Hunters Find Skeletal Remains In Lehigh Valley: Report
An investigation has been launched into human remains found by hunters in the Lehigh Valley area, WMFZ reports. The remains were located Monday evening in a secluded portion of the Appalachian Trail in Moore Township, the outlet says citing Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck. The remains have been moved...
abc27.com
Pink to bring 2023 tour back home to Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Bucks County native, P!nk, announced that she will be bringing her Summer Carnival tour to Pennsylvania next year. P!nk will be making stops in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia next year, with special guest Brandi Carlile. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, Nov....
New York Kids Jealous Of Pennsylvania Kids’ Bologna
I grew up on bologna. My siblings and I brought our lunch to school. Having the school-prepared lunch was a rarity. Once in a while, I would get a nickel or a dime for a bag of Wise potato chips or my favorite - Neopolitan ice cream square. Bologna Every...
WGAL
Drone video captures massive hay fire in Lancaster County
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 hay bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of burning hay. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews at...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania state House races too close to call, holding up leadership votes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leadership votes in the Pennsylvania state House are on hold with two races in the suburban Philadelphia area still too close to call, leaving the balance of power in Harrisburg up in the air. Just 114 votes in Bucks County’s 142nd District separate Republican Joseph...
WGAL
Alligator found in Dauphin County
A small alligator was found Sunday in a bin along the side of Route 441 near the Dauphin-Lancaster county line. Triple J Reptiles and Rescue picked up the gator. The rescue owner said the animal is 2.5 to 3 feet long and is in poor condition. He said the alligator...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Pottsville man
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
WGAL
Cow on the loose in York County
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a cow. They say a cow is on the loose in the Sherman Oaks development in East Manchester Township, York County. The cow was last seen at the intersection...
WFMZ-TV Online
DA: Video yields clues about body found at recycling plant
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Authorities said they have found no evidence of foul play being involved in the case of a New Jersey man who was found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County over the weekend. The body of Kellen J. Bischoff was found shortly after 8:30...
WGAL
Speed limits reduced on major roads in south central Pennsylvania
In response to winter weather, PennDOT has reduced speed limits to 45 mph on major roads in south-central Pennsylvania, including Lebanon and Perry counties. PennDOT is telling motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:. Roadways...
WGAL
Pennsylvania boy uses quick thinking to avoid potential child luring in Montgomery County
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A 10-year-old boy from Pottstown, Montgomery County, used some quick thinking to avoid a potential child luring, and it was caught on camera. Surveillance video from a retail shop showed what happened. The boy said he was followed by a woman who said she knew him and that she was going to Wawa, and he was supposed to come with her.
Pa. Game Commission notifies hunters about virus spreading among deer
LANCASTER, Pa. — Another round of deer hunting season is starting soon, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission is notifying hunters about two viruses affecting deer populations: Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) and Bluetongue Virus. The diseases were found in deer at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster and...
sauconsource.com
Bethlehem’s Sayre Mansion to Be Featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’
A South Bethlehem landmark will soon be in the limelight thanks to a popular TV series whose stars explore paranormal activity at well-known locations throughout the U.S. The city’s Sayre Mansion–which was built in 1858 by industrialist Robert Sayre–will be explored by the team from “Ghost Hunters” on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel, the owners of the mansion announced on its Facebook page over the weekend.
WGAL
Update: Cows returned safely
Update: all cows have been captured and returned to their herd. The York County Regional Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a cow. They say a cow is on the loose in the Sherman Oaks Development in East Manchester Township. The cow was last seen...
Gettysburg College postpones event for people tired of 'White cis men'
Gettysburg College postponed an event hosted by its Gender Sexuality and Resource Center for people who are "Tired of white cis men" after a campus ad for it was published online.
This Labyrinth In the Middle of the Woods Is So Magical
Though be careful, it could be a fae trap.
abc27.com
How will mass layoffs impact the Harrisburg workforce?
(WHTM) — From Twitter to Amazon, mass layoffs are sweeping the country. The good news is that the latest wave is not translating to significant job losses in Pennsylvania. The bad news is the outlook is more “wait and see.”. “The only certainty going forward is uncertainty. I...
