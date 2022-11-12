ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, PA

Times News

Lake gets high marks for fishing

Mauch Chunk Lake’s water, when it comes to creating an ideal habitat for fish, is fantastic, a state official reported. On Thursday, Daryl Pierce, area fisheries manager for the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, gave the county commissioners with an update on the fish population in the lake and what the state will do moving forward to enhance an angler’s experience when fishing Mauch Chunk Lake.
JIM THORPE, PA
Daily Voice

Hunters Find Skeletal Remains In Lehigh Valley: Report

An investigation has been launched into human remains found by hunters in the Lehigh Valley area, WMFZ reports. The remains were located Monday evening in a secluded portion of the Appalachian Trail in Moore Township, the outlet says citing Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck. The remains have been moved...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pink to bring 2023 tour back home to Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Bucks County native, P!nk, announced that she will be bringing her Summer Carnival tour to Pennsylvania next year. P!nk will be making stops in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia next year, with special guest Brandi Carlile. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, Nov....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Drone video captures massive hay fire in Lancaster County

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 hay bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of burning hay. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Alligator found in Dauphin County

A small alligator was found Sunday in a bin along the side of Route 441 near the Dauphin-Lancaster county line. Triple J Reptiles and Rescue picked up the gator. The rescue owner said the animal is 2.5 to 3 feet long and is in poor condition. He said the alligator...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Pottsville man

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WGAL

Cow on the loose in York County

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a cow. They say a cow is on the loose in the Sherman Oaks development in East Manchester Township, York County. The cow was last seen at the intersection...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DA: Video yields clues about body found at recycling plant

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Authorities said they have found no evidence of foul play being involved in the case of a New Jersey man who was found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County over the weekend. The body of Kellen J. Bischoff was found shortly after 8:30...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Speed limits reduced on major roads in south central Pennsylvania

In response to winter weather, PennDOT has reduced speed limits to 45 mph on major roads in south-central Pennsylvania, including Lebanon and Perry counties. PennDOT is telling motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:. Roadways...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Bethlehem’s Sayre Mansion to Be Featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’

A South Bethlehem landmark will soon be in the limelight thanks to a popular TV series whose stars explore paranormal activity at well-known locations throughout the U.S. The city’s Sayre Mansion–which was built in 1858 by industrialist Robert Sayre–will be explored by the team from “Ghost Hunters” on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel, the owners of the mansion announced on its Facebook page over the weekend.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WGAL

Update: Cows returned safely

Update: all cows have been captured and returned to their herd. The York County Regional Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a cow. They say a cow is on the loose in the Sherman Oaks Development in East Manchester Township. The cow was last seen...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

How will mass layoffs impact the Harrisburg workforce?

(WHTM) — From Twitter to Amazon, mass layoffs are sweeping the country. The good news is that the latest wave is not translating to significant job losses in Pennsylvania. The bad news is the outlook is more “wait and see.”. “The only certainty going forward is uncertainty. I...
HARRISBURG, PA

