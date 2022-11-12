ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe City, MO

muddyriversports.com

The Rundown: JWCC men lose, C-SC sweeps hoops games, WIU shut out at home

QUINCY — The transition to winter sports is gradually happening. Here’s a look at some of the action that took place Saturday:. • The John Wood Community College men’s basketball team stumbled out of the gate and never fully recovered, losing 98-83 to 14th-ranked Kirkwood in the final game of the Town and Country Inn and Suites November Classic. Jeremiah Talton led the Trail Blazers with 30 points and seven rebounds, while Jenson Whiteman had 12 points.
MACOMB, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Traeder ‘at peace with decision’ to end Grand Prix of Karting

QUINCY — Terry Traeder felt the time had come to make the decision he has long known was inevitable. “And I’m at peace with that decision,” said Traeder, who told Muddy River News Tuesday afternoon the Grand Prix of Karting was ceasing operation. Traeder, 71, said the...
QUINCY, IL
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight

Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KSDK

Weather Alert Day: Tuesday morning brings snow

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday is a Weather Alert Day due to wet and slick roads. A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of mid-Missouri into northeast Missouri over to central Illinois. This includes Pike County, Missouri. Snow showers came down overnight and most areas have seen 2...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Mid-Missouri forecasted for 1-2 inches of snow Monday night

Mid-Missouri is prepping for some wintry weather starting later Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the area, from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Forecaster Jared Maples says Columbia and Jefferson City could see one to two inches of snow, with the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Cold air continues through the week

The first accumulating snowfall of the season is done, but the cold temperatures are here to stay. Most locations in central Missouri will saw around 1-2” of snowfall accumulation. Areas just south of I-70 received locally higher amounts of up to 3-4" around Osage and Gasconade counties. This was a wet, heavy snow that compacted.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon

The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
MACON, MO
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Nov. 12, 2022

Carmen C. Clay, 56, Quincy, for FTA Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle. Lodged 175. Nellie R. Livengood (62) Quincy, Illinois for Domestic Battery, lodged, 179. Stanley T. Johnson (42) Quincy, Illinois for Domestic Battery, 160, lodged. Destiny N. Hufford (22) Quincy, Illinois for Suspended Registration, NTA, 112. Miss Clipping Out...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Hannibal man killed after being ejected in crash

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Hannibal was killed on Tuesday in a single car crash in Livingston County, Mo. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge about three miles west of Wheeling. Charles Bieber was driving a Chevy Camaro westbound...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Rich Cain welcomes first grandbaby

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — KHQA Chief Meteorologist Rich Cain and his wife, Nikki, have welcomed the arrival of their first grandbaby!. Shepard Thomas Eskridge was born on Thursday, Nov 10. He weighed 8 lbs., 9oz and was 21.5" long. Parents Lauren and Kevin Eskridge are over the moon about...
QUINCY, IL
KMZU

Calloway County Sheriff charged with DWI following October arrest in Moberly

RANDOLPH COUNTY – Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism is charged with two misdemeanors following his arrest in October for driving while intoxicated. KOMU reports that Randolph County prosecutors charged Chism with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest for the incident where he allegedly struck a concrete drive-thru barrier at the Arby's on Highway 24 in Moberly.
MOBERLY, MO

