Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
muddyriversports.com
The Rundown: JWCC men lose, C-SC sweeps hoops games, WIU shut out at home
QUINCY — The transition to winter sports is gradually happening. Here’s a look at some of the action that took place Saturday:. • The John Wood Community College men’s basketball team stumbled out of the gate and never fully recovered, losing 98-83 to 14th-ranked Kirkwood in the final game of the Town and Country Inn and Suites November Classic. Jeremiah Talton led the Trail Blazers with 30 points and seven rebounds, while Jenson Whiteman had 12 points.
muddyrivernews.com
Traeder ‘at peace with decision’ to end Grand Prix of Karting
QUINCY — Terry Traeder felt the time had come to make the decision he has long known was inevitable. “And I’m at peace with that decision,” said Traeder, who told Muddy River News Tuesday afternoon the Grand Prix of Karting was ceasing operation. Traeder, 71, said the...
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight
Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
2 Missouri men dead after semi rear-ends truck
BOONE COUNTY —Two Missouri man died in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Monday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Kenworth semi driven by Carl R. McDonald, 60, Fayette, was northbound on U.S. 63 just north of Route NN. The semi rear ended a 1980...
KSDK
Weather Alert Day: Tuesday morning brings snow
ST. LOUIS — Tuesday is a Weather Alert Day due to wet and slick roads. A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of mid-Missouri into northeast Missouri over to central Illinois. This includes Pike County, Missouri. Snow showers came down overnight and most areas have seen 2...
939theeagle.com
Mid-Missouri forecasted for 1-2 inches of snow Monday night
Mid-Missouri is prepping for some wintry weather starting later Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the area, from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Forecaster Jared Maples says Columbia and Jefferson City could see one to two inches of snow, with the...
Hello Snow – 1st Measurable Snowfall Coming for Hannibal & Quincy
It may or may not amount to much, but there's a better than average chance that the Hannibal and Quincy area will see its first measurable snowfall of the season over the next couple days. The National Weather Service broke the snowy news on Twitter. The prediction is that the...
KOMU
Forecast: Cold air continues through the week
The first accumulating snowfall of the season is done, but the cold temperatures are here to stay. Most locations in central Missouri will saw around 1-2” of snowfall accumulation. Areas just south of I-70 received locally higher amounts of up to 3-4" around Osage and Gasconade counties. This was a wet, heavy snow that compacted.
This Huge Flea Market in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of amazing deals. You never know what sort of cool items you can find.
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
kttn.com
Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon
The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 12, 2022
Carmen C. Clay, 56, Quincy, for FTA Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle. Lodged 175. Nellie R. Livengood (62) Quincy, Illinois for Domestic Battery, lodged, 179. Stanley T. Johnson (42) Quincy, Illinois for Domestic Battery, 160, lodged. Destiny N. Hufford (22) Quincy, Illinois for Suspended Registration, NTA, 112. Miss Clipping Out...
Missouri Sheriff Is Latest Law Enforcement Official Busted for Boozing
The sheriff was found in the Arby's drive-thru with an open container, reports say
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife
In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.
khqa.com
Hannibal man killed after being ejected in crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Hannibal was killed on Tuesday in a single car crash in Livingston County, Mo. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge about three miles west of Wheeling. Charles Bieber was driving a Chevy Camaro westbound...
Two dead after semi, car involved in Highway 63 crash in northern Boone County
Two people are dead after a semi-truck and a car crashed on Highway 63 in northern Boone County on Monday afternoon, a Boone County Fire Protection District spokesman said. The post Two dead after semi, car involved in Highway 63 crash in northern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
Rich Cain welcomes first grandbaby
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — KHQA Chief Meteorologist Rich Cain and his wife, Nikki, have welcomed the arrival of their first grandbaby!. Shepard Thomas Eskridge was born on Thursday, Nov 10. He weighed 8 lbs., 9oz and was 21.5" long. Parents Lauren and Kevin Eskridge are over the moon about...
KMZU
Calloway County Sheriff charged with DWI following October arrest in Moberly
RANDOLPH COUNTY – Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism is charged with two misdemeanors following his arrest in October for driving while intoxicated. KOMU reports that Randolph County prosecutors charged Chism with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest for the incident where he allegedly struck a concrete drive-thru barrier at the Arby's on Highway 24 in Moberly.
kjluradio.com
Woman wanted for 2019 Callaway County murder arrested in country of Mexico
A woman wanted in connection with a three-year-old murder in Callaway County is taken into custody in the country of Mexico. Early Tuesday morning, Emily Ricketts, 25, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was located and taken into custody by Mexican authorities. She’s charged with first-degree murder. The charges stem from the...
Comments / 0