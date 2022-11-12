Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
thechampaignroom.com
How to Watch Illinois vs. Monmouth: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: Illinois -24.5 O/U 141. Quick Hits. Illinois Fighting Illini...
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
fox32chicago.com
Illinoisans win big in historic Powerball drawing • 2022 Midterm results • Suburban teen unexpectedly dies
CHICAGO - There were multiple big winners in the days leading up to the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing, J.B. Pritzker beat Trump-backed Darren Bailey for a second term as governor, and a suburban community is in mourning after a high schooler who died unexpectedly. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Central Illinois Proud
Snowfall Reports: November 15th, 2022
4.0″ – Galesburg. 0.9″ – Bloomington (CIRA) For the most part the forecast panned out as expected. The one area that exceeded expectations was in northern Fulton and southern Knox Counties where 3-4 inches were observed. During my Monday night Facebook Live, I mentioned that there may be a localized band of heavier snow south of I-74, but I thought this would end up a little further south. This resulted in amounts south of a Canton to Bloomington line being a little less than expected.
City Club of Chicago: Chicago Chief Financial Officer Jennie Huang Bennett
November 14, 2022 Jennie Huang Bennett – Chief Financial Officer – City of Chicago City Club event description: Jennie Huang Bennett Jennie Huang Bennett serves as the City of Chicago’s Chief Financial Officer. Previously the Chief Financial Officer for Chicago Public Schools (CPS), Ms. Bennett has extensive experience in managing financial turnarounds, driving cost efficiencies, […]
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
Instant Galesburg-area millionaire cashes in lottery ticket. Here’s the game and how much they won
A lucky winner turned a scratch-off lottery ticket into much more than 200 times their $30 investment recently at Galesburg grocery store. As reported earlier this month, the Galesburg Hy-Vee Store on National Boulevard sold an Illinois scratch-off ticket that resulted in $3 million prize for the lucky winner. The winner paid $30 for the “200X” game ticket.
Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try
It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
‘I came to the party late’: Despite filing their candidacies later, Sager, Ness win County Board seats in District 7
“I was shocked!” That was how Democrat Louisett “Lou” Ness described her reaction to winning a seat on the McHenry County Board in the Nov. 8 election. The Woodstock resident […]. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for...
WAND TV
Widespread snow is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that. Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the...
NBC Chicago
A Longtime Staple Is Returning to Westfield Old Orchard Ahead of the Holidays
A familiar storefront is heading back to Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie: Barnes & Noble. The bookstore originally resided on the suburban shopping center's grounds for 27 years before shuttering its doors in 2021 so the the site could be redeveloped. Word of its closure struck a chord with many shoppers, according to the company.
25newsnow.com
Ameren called to crash scene in Peoria Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria police and Ameren were called to the scene of a crash after a car hit a power line over the weekend. According to a spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to North Indiana and East Archer Avenue regarding a car hitting a power pole around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Works prepares for snowfall
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first snowfall of the season is expected to land by Tuesday morning. The Peoria Public Works department is making sure they are able to keep residents safe. For preparation, the department is doing final maintenance checks on the equipment. There are a couple of...
Washington Examiner
Missing ballots found in New Jersey county
The missing ballots from four voting districts in New Jersey were found on Thursday at the Mercer County Board of Elections, where they had been sitting since Election Day. Ballots were found from three districts in Princeton and one in Robbinsville, which officials earlier said were lost after being shuttled from the voting place to the election board. Paper ballots had to be used after a software glitch rendered the Dominion electronic voting machines unusable.
959theriver.com
Joliet Man Convicted in First-Degree Murder of Neighbor
A 26-year-old Joliet man was found guilty in Will County court on Monday on two counts of First-Degree Murder in the death of his next-door neighbor. Blaique Morgan was found guilty by Judge Vincent Cornelius in the murder of Robert Bielec back in January of 2016. On January 7, 2016,...
evanstonroundtable.com
D65 board plans maximum property tax increase in December levy
Editor’s note: For more information on District 202’s proposed property tax levy, check out the RoundTable’s full coverage here. On Monday, Nov. 14, the District 65 School Board approved a tentative property tax levy that it plans to make in December. Property owners would be required to pay the taxes in calendar year 2023.
oakpark.com
More than 45K properties in County’s delinquent sale
To prevent properties from being offered for auction at the Cook County Tax Sale that runs Nov. 15-18, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas is urging 45,088 property owners to pay their delinquent bills. Properties with unpaid 2020 property taxes (due in 2021) will be offered at the sale. The total...
