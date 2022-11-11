Read full article on original website
Salvia vs. Lavender: Two Unusual Purple Herbs
Salvia and Lavender are two gloriously purple plants that may be mistaken for each other. In many cases, there’s not a big deal about confusing two flowering plants, but in this case, you might seriously regret choosing the wrong purple blooms to nosh on. Yes, both salvia and lavender are edible plants, but they have very different impacts when you eat them and very different side effects and uses, too. Be sure to read all the way through to learn the intriguing differences of salvia vs. lavender.
Cayenne Pepper vs. Jalapeno: Two Spicy Peppers Worthy of Notice
Cayenne Pepper vs. Jalapeno: Two Spicy Peppers Worthy of Notice. There are many spicy peppers out there that we love for many reasons. But because there are so many, it can be a little confusing deciding which ones are the ones you really want to plant and enjoy at home. Cayenne pepper vs. jalapeno pepper, for example, is one of the most confusing choices to make. They’re both hot and spicy, but one is much, much hotter. And do they need the same care? Are they used in the same ways? How should you use them?
6 Flowers to Plant in December
Given how chilly temperatures are in the wintertime, you may be wondering what flowers to plant in December. There are more options available to you than you think, both ones that bloom in springtime as well as options that remain beautiful throughout the potentially frigid month of December. But what flowers bloom best during this time of year?
Little Joe Pye Weed and Baby Joe Pye Weed
Little Joe Pye weed and Baby Joe Pye weed are cultivars of Joe Pye weed, the collective name given to five species of North American wildflowers. Eutrochium dubium is a deciduous perennial with tall flower clusters of white, pink, or blush. Blooming from mid-summer to fall, these beautiful plants add color to the garden late into the growing season. A popular pollinator, Joe Pye weed, is especially attractive to bees and butterflies.
Deer Antler Velvet: What Is It And What Are The Benefits?
There are so many controversies evolving around deer antler velvet nowadays! But what is antler velvet, and why is it so popular in traditional medicine?. We’ve done the research and found the answers. Read on to learn everything you need to know about antler velvet!. What Is Deer Antler...
Bloodgood Japanese Maple vs Emperor Japanese Maple: What’s the Difference?
Bloodgood Japanese Maple vs Emperor Japanese Maple: What's the Difference?. Are you trying to find a tree to beautify and enhance your yard? If so, you should plant a ‘Bloodgood’ Japanese maple. The Bloodgood Japanese maple is a fantastic pick for either a focal point or a tree that adds flair to your landscape due to its magnificent color.
Growing Indoor Monsteras: How to Keep This Houseplant Happy Inside
Growing Indoor Monsteras: How to Keep This Houseplant Happy Inside. Do you know everything involved with growing indoor monsteras? Arguably one of the most popular houseplants around the world, the monstera deliciosa reaches impressive sizes, both indoors and out. It is relatively easy to care for once you know what it needs, but what might some of those needs be and what are some of the most common problems associated with growing monsteras indoors?
Vinca vs. Impatiens: What’s the Difference?
Vinca and impatiens are two of the most popular annual flowers used in gardens and landscaping. While they are similar in some ways, there are also major differences. Vinca, also known as periwinkle, is an evergreen vine with shiny green leaves and small purple or white flowers. It is a versatile plant that you can use as a groundcover, a climbing vine, or a trailing plant in hanging baskets. Vinca is very easy to care for and is drought-tolerant once established.
Eureka vs. Meyer Lemon Tree: What’s the Difference?
When it comes to citrus trees, there are two well-known varieties: the eureka and Meyer lemon trees. Both get praised for their juicy, tart fruits, but there are some key differences between these two types of trees. The eureka lemon tree is the more traditional of the two, and its...
PHOTOS: NASA’s mightiest moon rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago. If all goes well during […]
Growing Outdoor Monsteras: Where to Best Plant Monstera Deliciosa
Growing Outdoor Monsteras: Where to Best Plant Monstera Deliciosa. While monstera deliciosa is an exceedingly popular houseplant, you may be curious about growing outdoor monsteras. Capable of reaching over 15 feet tall outdoors, monsteras are indeed monsters under the proper conditions! They can grow much larger outside than in! But how can you best facilitate these conditions and what else should you know about growing monsteras outside?
Inflation: how to improve official predictions – by asking the public
The eagerly awaited autumn financial statement from UK prime minister Rishi Sunak and chancellor Jeremy Hunt includes a key ingredient: a report from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) on the predicted overall effects of the government’s policies on the economy. This is something the Liz Truss government studiously avoided producing, which played a part in triggering the dramatic market reaction to the September 2022 mini-budget.
Types of Wolves
There are two types of wolfs; grey and red. Domesticated dogs descended from wolves. The canid family contains thirty-five species, eight of which live in North America. Scientists have broken the canid family into three categories; wolf, coyote, and fox. Wolves are the biggest-sized members of the canid family and are the species from which our domesticated dogs descended.
Leek vs. Chive: What’s the Difference?
When it comes to Alliums, leeks and chives are two of the most popular. Both have a mild onion flavor and get used in various dishes, but there are some key differences between the two. For one, leeks are much larger than chives. They have a long white stem with...
Discover the 5 Fastest Growing Privacy Trees
Do you plan to hide from inquisitive eyes and seek refuge from the blazing sun somewhere outside your home, in your yard, or on your patio? Then finding out about fast-growing privacy trees would be a great idea so you can plant one or several of them there! Growing the fastest privacy trees will allow you to create a luscious, deep-green natural fence that will give you privacy quickly and for many years. It is also a fantastic way to support the environment! You can use living trees to create a private environment rather than wood from cut ones! Are you curious to know more about growing privacy trees? Read this article to discover the 5 fastest growing privacy trees for your yard!
The Best Swimming Holes in Virginia
A traditional swimming hole is what you’ll want if you’ve had your share of beaches and swimming pools and are looking for something a little more soothing and reviving. These are the locations you visit to cool off after a climb, soak your body after a long week of work, or simply be alone in nature.
Where Do Black Bears Live in Washington State?
Did you know there are around 25,000 black bears in the state of Washington? If you go on a hike in the right area, you might just get to behold these beautiful animals in their natural habitat! You also might see one crossing the street in your neighborhood! So where do all these black bears live? This article will explore Washington State and all the places you can find black bears!
The Best Swimming Holes in Michigan
One of the Great Lake States, Michigan has four great lakes that account for one-fifth of the world’s surface freshwater and more than 60 miles of coastline. Michigan features more than 11,000 inland lakes in addition to Lake Michigan, Lake Erie, Lake Superior, and Lake Huron. Here, you may...
Giant Sequoia vs. Coast Redwood: What’s the Difference?
Trees are an essential part of the world’s ecosystem. These plants provide oxygen, store carbon dioxide, and serve as homes to animals. Big or small, every tree is important. We can only be fascinated by giant trees! They have withstood decades, numerous calamities, and even the lowest winter temperatures.
Discover the Deepest Lake in Louisiana
A quick look at a map of Louisiana and you can understand how 17.5% of the state is covered in water. The Mississippi River makes up the eastern border and the southern border is on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico. All along the coastal marshes are small lakes as well as a few good-sized lakes like Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Borgne. On the western border is a large man-made lake, the Toledo Bend Reservoir which is shared with the neighboring Texas. Although these are some of the biggest lakes, are they also the deepest lakes? There is a fascinating story behind the deepest lake in Louisiana, it wasn’t always the deepest. Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in Louisiana.
