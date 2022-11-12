Read full article on original website
tifaine Nicole
3d ago
we have a mom and her baby roaming around our property in Cabot but on the pulaski county line
Reply
6
Debbie Harbour
3d ago
I've seen both, in the Botkinburg area, north of Clinton in the past. None the last couple of years.
Reply
5
Tess Lynn
3d ago
I saw an albino bobcat in the 90's between gravesville and quitmam; what a beautiful animal
Reply
6
Related
Arkansas receives $11M+ in settlement with Google
A legal settlement with an internet search engine company will bring millions of dollars into the state.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 6 - 12:. 1. Minnesota couple find 1.9 carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park. Arkansas State Parks announced Wednesday that two people visiting from Chatfield, Minnesota found...
Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas
(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
KTLO
Celebrate “Troutsgiving” with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s (AGFC) hatcheries and the Family and Community Fishing Program (FCFP) are gearing up for “Troutsgiving,” the agency’s annual kickoff to fall stockings of rainbow trout in program ponds.Each year, rainbow trout raised at the Jim Hinkle Spring River State Fish Hatchery in Mammoth Springs are delivered to community ponds in Arkansas once the water temperature has cooled enough to accommodate the cold-water fish.
KATV
Winter weather expected for portions of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the first time this season across the higher elevations of western and northern Arkansas. This will be in effect until 3AM. The precipitation should be gone from our state shortly after midnight. A cold rain has moved...
DASHCAM VIDEO: Arkansas trooper goes from backing up stakeout to road rage shootout
An Arkansas state trooper responded to a call at a stakeout in West Memphis, but little did he know his effort to backup other officers would end in a road rage shootout.
Arkansas voters reject marijuana legalization amendment
Commercial cannabis greenhouse facilityImage from Wikimedia Commons. On Tuesday, November 8th, voters around the country weighed in on a contentious issue at the polls: marijuana legalization. In five states, namely Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota, voters participated in direct ballot initiatives related to marijuana.
KTLO
Arkansas youth hunters take more than 9,000 deer in 2-day hunt
According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s (AGFC) online harvest totals, hunters aged 6 to 15 checked 9,153 deer during last weekend’s annual youth modern gun deer hunt. Ralph Meeker, AGFC deer program coordinator, says the first youth weekend typically results in a harvest between 8,000 and...
hopeprescott.com
Robinson Wins Car
The Progressive Insurance took part in the company’s 10th annual “Keys to Progress” car giveaway program on November 10th by presenting a free car to Arkansas Gold Star veteran mother of the late Sgt. Carlos Robinson. Jennifer Robinson of Hope, Arkansas was the recipient for the state...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes in Texas
Are you trying to find the coolest swimming spots in Texas? We have your back! The fact that Texas is home to so many magnificent swimming holes makes these stops some of the best places to explore! Texas has the nicest swimming holes to discover, from state parks to public coastlines, waterfalls to swim in, or streams to float down!
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Louisiana
A quick look at a map of Louisiana and you can understand how 17.5% of the state is covered in water. The Mississippi River makes up the eastern border and the southern border is on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico. All along the coastal marshes are small lakes as well as a few good-sized lakes like Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Borgne. On the western border is a large man-made lake, the Toledo Bend Reservoir which is shared with the neighboring Texas. Although these are some of the biggest lakes, are they also the deepest lakes? There is a fascinating story behind the deepest lake in Louisiana, it wasn’t always the deepest. Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in Louisiana.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes in Florida
Are you trying to find Florida’s top swimming areas? You’ve arrived at the ideal location! The summer secret is Florida’s swimming holes, which we believe are the best spots to swim in the entire state despite the plethora of water attractions throughout Florida. Below, you’ll find everything...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
KTLO
Area firefighters leave to work wildfires in Kentucky
Two area men have been selected to a crew of wildland firefighters with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division. The crew left Thursday to work wildfires in Kentucky where many areas have been experiencing elevated wildfire danger with 34 fires reported in a single day earlier this week.
Snow in 5Country Nov. 11
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Winter is coming and we saw our first sight of it late Friday, Nov. 11 night into Saturday morning. Arkansas got a trace of some of the first snowflakes this Fall and more is to come heading into the work week.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes in Mississippi
Nothing beats jumping in a refreshing body of water on a sweltering summer’s day! Mississippi is no stranger to hot, humid summer temperatures. While you could stay inside in the air conditioning, what fun is that?. Take a day trip or pack an overnight bag and head out into...
KHBS
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is considering a run for president
ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is laying the ground for a possible presidential campaign, even asformer President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, is preparing to announce a 2024 run himself. First, Hutchinson plans to spend some time with his wife, Susan, and their six grandchildren when he...
Arkansas medical marijuana sales top $23M in October
The potential for legal recreational marijuana was defeated at the ballot box on Election Day, but medical marijuana sales remain strong across The Natural State.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Batesville-located school named the best school in Arkansas, ranks 105th nationally
Batesville, Arkansas – Late last month, WalletHub released the results of the 2023’s College & University Rankings study and ranked Lyon College as one of the best schools in America. According to the results, Lyon College was named the best college in Arkansas and was ranked 105th on the list of the 500 best schools nationwide.
okcfox.com
Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
Comments / 14