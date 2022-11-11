The name Cambrian was derived from “Cambria,” the classical name for Wales. It was first used by Adam Sedgwick, a British geologist who lived in the 1800s. The period is the first geological period of the Paleozoic Era. It lasted for over 55 million years, from 541 million to 485.4 million years ago. It marked a crucial duration in the earth’s history because, according to fossil records, many kinds of vertebrates and invertebrate fishes appeared during the Cambrian era. Many scientists considered it the period when all life forms came into existence.

