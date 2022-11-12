Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
Good News Network
Incredible Birth of Endangered Baby Rhino is Captured on Zoo’s Cameras, and Galloping Within Minutes (WATCH)
Zookeepers in England were thrilled to watch their resident rhino give birth to a calf, who was up and charging around within hours of accommodating herself to the world. The birth was captured in the late afternoon on the Chester Zoo’s video cameras. The calf was born already weighing...
Good News Network
Watch How Adult Elephants React to Birth in the Herd Just Moments After Adorable Baby is Born
For the first time in 8 years, the orphan-elephant heard in Kenya’s Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is welcoming a new infant, and the response was inspiring to witness. All elephants celebrate a new baby with great fanfare, but Sheldrick’s herd of former orphans took it to the next level.
Heartbreaking moment monkey says final goodbyes to human pal after jumping onto coffin and kissing him at funeral
THIS is the heart-breaking moment a grief-stricken monkey gave his human pal a final kiss at his funeral. Peetambaram Rajan, 56, had reportedly died last Monday after contracting a sudden illness at his forest-side home in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka. But throughout his life he been known for feeding a wild...
In this village crocodiles do not attack humans; in fact they live together in harmony
Some animals are easier to domesticate than others, however some animals seem impossible to domesticate. Crocodiles do not attack humans in one village. A village called Bazoul can be found in the West African country of Burkina Faso. There are many wild crocodiles that coexist with humans here. In fact, children have been observed playing with them. Apparently, the people of this area have been feeding these crocodiles for so many generations that the crocodiles no longer feel the need to hunt humans or see them as a threat.
Hyena baby born at Mississippi zoo, but remains under wraps — may be only surviving hyena cub born in North America
Just a year after her arrival at the Hattiesburg Zoo, spotted hyena Pili has given birth to what is believed the only surviving hyena cub born in North America so far this year. “We are thrilled with the birth of this cub,” Kristen Moore, animal curator for the Hattiesburg Zoo,...
a-z-animals.com
This Warthog Has the Worst Wakeup Call From a Leopard
South Africa’s Lowveld region of Mpumalanga is home to the Sabi Sand Game Reserve, which is close to the Kruger National Park. The Sabi Sand Game Reserve, often known as Sabi Sand Wildtuin, is a collection of exclusive game reserves. The Sabie River, which forms the park’s southern boundary,...
pethelpful.com
Great Pyrenees' Dad Finds Him Barking Up a Storm and the Reason Is Hysterical
Dogs can be very territorial, and they don't like it when strange animals invade their yard, including other dogs. This can lead to some barking and an intense stand off between the dog and the visitor, just like one pup did in this hilarious video. TikTok user @jasonrossman recently shared...
Watch this brilliant bird: Apollo, an African grey parrot, amazes internet with his smarts, vocabulary
Apollo the parrot is lighting up the internet with his verbal skills and intelligence. How owners take his training very seriously, and share what methods they use to bring out his talents.
a-z-animals.com
Can Domestic Cats Breed With Bobcats?
Bobcats and domestic cats look a lot alike, but just how similar are they? Well, bobcats are slightly larger than domestic cats with shorter ‘bobbed’ tails. These medium-sized wildcats are also ferocious hunters known to kill and eat feral stray cats. Despite their stark differences, they are often confused with one another. But, are they similar enough to breed together?
Pit Bull parent leaves dog owners blubbing with her adorable bedtime ritual
Simba the Pit Bull goes to sleep in style every night
a-z-animals.com
Watch an Impossibly Rare Coyote and Bobcat Sighting at Once
It is strange to see two incredible creatures at the same time, but this is what Diane Wilder witnessed outside of her back window. After seeing the coyote when she peered out of her back window, she quickly took out her phone to record and capture a rare sighting between a single coyote and a bobcat.
Rescued fighting dog learns to bark and wag his tail after six years
Dog fighting is a horrific form of animal abuse that sees many dogs severely injured and killed, and sadly many of the canines rescued from dog fighting rings are left so traumatized by their experience that they're simply unable to settle into a normal life afterwards. Fortunately for one such...
Crocodile and Hyena Rip Animal to Shreds at the Same Time: VIDEO
If you spend enough time on the internet, it’s easy to fall into a spiral of bad news and truly cringe-worthy takes. The only consistent refuge from this seemingly never-ending stream of sludge is the adorable animal videos that frequently go viral across social media. Tiny piglets playing on...
a-z-animals.com
Can Dogs Actually Eat Brown Rice? What Are The Risks?
Brown rice is a healthy food staple for humans and one of the most popular food groups worldwide. Humans consumed 509 million tons of rice in 2020-2021! It’s a popular part of the human diet, but can dogs actually eat brown rice, and if so, what are the risks?
Home is mighty sweet: Pandemic put things into perspective for introverted extrovert
What’s wrong with enjoying being a homebody? It’s where all the things you love are.
Quail for sale: Woman horrified when her neighbor drops off a box of tiny deep-fried birds for her family to eat
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I grew up in a Portuguese household. The Portuguese markets where my mother shopped when I was a kid always had tiny little quails in the frozen section. They came packaged by the dozen.
a-z-animals.com
Growing Indoor Monsteras: How to Keep This Houseplant Happy Inside
Growing Indoor Monsteras: How to Keep This Houseplant Happy Inside. Do you know everything involved with growing indoor monsteras? Arguably one of the most popular houseplants around the world, the monstera deliciosa reaches impressive sizes, both indoors and out. It is relatively easy to care for once you know what it needs, but what might some of those needs be and what are some of the most common problems associated with growing monsteras indoors?
a-z-animals.com
Discover: 4 Animals That Pollinate (Other Than Bees)
Discover: 4 Animals That Pollinate (Other Than Bees) Pollination is one of the most fundamental processes to all life on earth. Every living thing relies on it; plants must pollinate to reproduce, and animals rely on plants for food and oxygen. So how does it work? The truth is animals and plants work together and mutually benefit from pollination in many ways. The most popularly known pollinators, bees, are superstars in the pollination game. But what other animals are involved? This article will explore how pollination works and what animals play a part. Here are 4 animals that pollinate, besides bees!
pethelpful.com
Adorable Shih-Tzu's Reaction to Human Brother Coming Home Is Pure Love
There are a lot of excellent reasons to get your kid a dog. Having a childhood pet has been scientifically proven to increase emotional expression and control in children. Dogs inspire kids to exercise by walking the dog, to learn responsibility by having a dog to feed and clean up after, and by teaching them empathy and compassion towards other living things.
