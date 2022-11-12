ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
a-z-animals.com

Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.

Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
Ingram Atkinson

In this village crocodiles do not attack humans; in fact they live together in harmony

Some animals are easier to domesticate than others, however some animals seem impossible to domesticate. Crocodiles do not attack humans in one village. A village called Bazoul can be found in the West African country of Burkina Faso. There are many wild crocodiles that coexist with humans here. In fact, children have been observed playing with them. Apparently, the people of this area have been feeding these crocodiles for so many generations that the crocodiles no longer feel the need to hunt humans or see them as a threat.
a-z-animals.com

This Warthog Has the Worst Wakeup Call From a Leopard

South Africa’s Lowveld region of Mpumalanga is home to the Sabi Sand Game Reserve, which is close to the Kruger National Park. The Sabi Sand Game Reserve, often known as Sabi Sand Wildtuin, is a collection of exclusive game reserves. The Sabie River, which forms the park’s southern boundary,...
pethelpful.com

Great Pyrenees' Dad Finds Him Barking Up a Storm and the Reason Is Hysterical

Dogs can be very territorial, and they don't like it when strange animals invade their yard, including other dogs. This can lead to some barking and an intense stand off between the dog and the visitor, just like one pup did in this hilarious video. TikTok user @jasonrossman recently shared...
a-z-animals.com

Can Domestic Cats Breed With Bobcats?

Bobcats and domestic cats look a lot alike, but just how similar are they? Well, bobcats are slightly larger than domestic cats with shorter ‘bobbed’ tails. These medium-sized wildcats are also ferocious hunters known to kill and eat feral stray cats. Despite their stark differences, they are often confused with one another. But, are they similar enough to breed together?
a-z-animals.com

Watch an Impossibly Rare Coyote and Bobcat Sighting at Once

It is strange to see two incredible creatures at the same time, but this is what Diane Wilder witnessed outside of her back window. After seeing the coyote when she peered out of her back window, she quickly took out her phone to record and capture a rare sighting between a single coyote and a bobcat.
Outsider.com

Crocodile and Hyena Rip Animal to Shreds at the Same Time: VIDEO

If you spend enough time on the internet, it’s easy to fall into a spiral of bad news and truly cringe-worthy takes. The only consistent refuge from this seemingly never-ending stream of sludge is the adorable animal videos that frequently go viral across social media. Tiny piglets playing on...
a-z-animals.com

Can Dogs Actually Eat Brown Rice? What Are The Risks?

Brown rice is a healthy food staple for humans and one of the most popular food groups worldwide. Humans consumed 509 million tons of rice in 2020-2021! It’s a popular part of the human diet, but can dogs actually eat brown rice, and if so, what are the risks?
a-z-animals.com

Growing Indoor Monsteras: How to Keep This Houseplant Happy Inside

Growing Indoor Monsteras: How to Keep This Houseplant Happy Inside. Do you know everything involved with growing indoor monsteras? Arguably one of the most popular houseplants around the world, the monstera deliciosa reaches impressive sizes, both indoors and out. It is relatively easy to care for once you know what it needs, but what might some of those needs be and what are some of the most common problems associated with growing monsteras indoors?
a-z-animals.com

Discover: 4 Animals That Pollinate (Other Than Bees)

Discover: 4 Animals That Pollinate (Other Than Bees) Pollination is one of the most fundamental processes to all life on earth. Every living thing relies on it; plants must pollinate to reproduce, and animals rely on plants for food and oxygen. So how does it work? The truth is animals and plants work together and mutually benefit from pollination in many ways. The most popularly known pollinators, bees, are superstars in the pollination game. But what other animals are involved? This article will explore how pollination works and what animals play a part. Here are 4 animals that pollinate, besides bees!
pethelpful.com

Adorable Shih-Tzu's Reaction to Human Brother Coming Home Is Pure Love

There are a lot of excellent reasons to get your kid a dog. Having a childhood pet has been scientifically proven to increase emotional expression and control in children. Dogs inspire kids to exercise by walking the dog, to learn responsibility by having a dog to feed and clean up after, and by teaching them empathy and compassion towards other living things.

