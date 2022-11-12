ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

kogt.com

Thomas Gayland Malone

Thomas Gayland Malone entered the gates of Heaven, from his home, surrounded by family on November 13, 2022, at the age of 76, after a five-month battle with glioblastoma cancer. Thomas was born to Prentice and Tommye Lee Reed Malone on November 4, 1946. After graduating from Vinton High School...
VINTON, LA
kogt.com

Marlon Henry Risinger

Marlon Henry Risinger graduated to heaven on November 13th, 2022, at the age of 88. A celebration of his life will be held at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas on Friday, November 18th. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral beginning at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Dunnigan Cemetery, located on FM 2261 in Patroon, Texas (Shelby County). Marlon was a long-time member of Dunnigan Missionary Baptist Church.
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Mike Moseley

Mike Moseley, 80, of Bridge City, passed away on November 12, 2022, in Beaumont. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Trevor Koonce of First Baptist Church of Orange. Visitation will be held prior to the service...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

Williams Promoted At OCSO

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Shon Williams has been promoted to Corporal in the Orange County Correctional Department. Williams, who is from Orange, has been with the department since 2017. Second from left, he is joined by Captain Eiselstein, Lt. Nealy, and Chief Deputy Dubois.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Silsbee attorney finds fame and success on TikTok, Instagram

SILSBEE, Texas — A Southeast Texas attorney has found success outside the courtroom and gained hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Jefferson Fisher has more than 500,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined. Most of his videos, which deal with communication advice, are filmed from his pick-up truck.
SILSBEE, TX
kogt.com

House Fire In Mauriceville

Firefighters from Emergency Services District #4 were called to a house on fire at 7713 Lamurel Willey Rd. at about 11:50am Tuesday. The home is located just south of Mauriceville Middle School. Because of the heavy debris in and around the structure, ESD #4 called in help from ESD 1,...
MAURICEVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Large home in Newton destroyed by fire

A weekend fire in Newton destroyed a large home and also resulted in firefighters being called back to the scene multiple times as the blaze rekindled. According to Newton Fire Department Captain Melanie Smith, the fire was reported at about three o'clock Saturday afternoon at the Jimmy & Shirley Williams residence, located at 1110 Davison Street.
NEWTON, TX
kogt.com

Players of the Game-Wk.12

Orangefield’s Gavin Perry-Koci had an outstanding running game for the Orangefield Bobcats as they won their first playoff game since 2015 with a win over Shepherd. The night after the WOS Mustangs lost a tough one to Bellville and we couldn’t help but notice how many times we call Makelon Sells’ name out on defense. So the two are our Team Granger/KOGT Players of the Game for Week 12. Congrats!
ORANGEFIELD, TX
kogt.com

Two Shootings In Two Nights

Orange Police are investigating two people being shot in consecutive nights in Orange. On Thursday just after midnight police found a man with multiple gunshots wounds in a grassy area in the 300 block of Burton. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Then late Friday night a...
ORANGE, TX

