Orangefield’s Gavin Perry-Koci had an outstanding running game for the Orangefield Bobcats as they won their first playoff game since 2015 with a win over Shepherd. The night after the WOS Mustangs lost a tough one to Bellville and we couldn’t help but notice how many times we call Makelon Sells’ name out on defense. So the two are our Team Granger/KOGT Players of the Game for Week 12. Congrats!

ORANGEFIELD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO