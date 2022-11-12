Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in TexasAsh JurbergBeaumont, TX
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Related
kogt.com
Thomas Gayland Malone
Thomas Gayland Malone entered the gates of Heaven, from his home, surrounded by family on November 13, 2022, at the age of 76, after a five-month battle with glioblastoma cancer. Thomas was born to Prentice and Tommye Lee Reed Malone on November 4, 1946. After graduating from Vinton High School...
kogt.com
Marlon Henry Risinger
Marlon Henry Risinger graduated to heaven on November 13th, 2022, at the age of 88. A celebration of his life will be held at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas on Friday, November 18th. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral beginning at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Dunnigan Cemetery, located on FM 2261 in Patroon, Texas (Shelby County). Marlon was a long-time member of Dunnigan Missionary Baptist Church.
kogt.com
Mike Moseley
Mike Moseley, 80, of Bridge City, passed away on November 12, 2022, in Beaumont. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Trevor Koonce of First Baptist Church of Orange. Visitation will be held prior to the service...
kogt.com
Williams Promoted At OCSO
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Shon Williams has been promoted to Corporal in the Orange County Correctional Department. Williams, who is from Orange, has been with the department since 2017. Second from left, he is joined by Captain Eiselstein, Lt. Nealy, and Chief Deputy Dubois.
Silsbee attorney finds fame and success on TikTok, Instagram
SILSBEE, Texas — A Southeast Texas attorney has found success outside the courtroom and gained hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Jefferson Fisher has more than 500,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined. Most of his videos, which deal with communication advice, are filmed from his pick-up truck.
kogt.com
House Fire In Mauriceville
Firefighters from Emergency Services District #4 were called to a house on fire at 7713 Lamurel Willey Rd. at about 11:50am Tuesday. The home is located just south of Mauriceville Middle School. Because of the heavy debris in and around the structure, ESD #4 called in help from ESD 1,...
kjas.com
Large home in Newton destroyed by fire
A weekend fire in Newton destroyed a large home and also resulted in firefighters being called back to the scene multiple times as the blaze rekindled. According to Newton Fire Department Captain Melanie Smith, the fire was reported at about three o'clock Saturday afternoon at the Jimmy & Shirley Williams residence, located at 1110 Davison Street.
kogt.com
Players of the Game-Wk.12
Orangefield’s Gavin Perry-Koci had an outstanding running game for the Orangefield Bobcats as they won their first playoff game since 2015 with a win over Shepherd. The night after the WOS Mustangs lost a tough one to Bellville and we couldn’t help but notice how many times we call Makelon Sells’ name out on defense. So the two are our Team Granger/KOGT Players of the Game for Week 12. Congrats!
kogt.com
BC Card Contest Winners
Bridge City art students participated in the 2022 BCISD Christmas Card Contest and the winners are as follows:
Port Arthur Memorial High School senior killed along Texas Hwy 73 over weekend
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating after a Memorial High School student was killed after possibly being struck by a vehicle on Saturday. The body of Nancy Lizbeth Mendoza Chavez, of Port Arthur, who was a senior at Memorial, was found in the 1800 block of Texas Highway 73 near the Motiva refinery on Saturday.
Fire destroys two mobile homes in Mauriceville Tuesday afternoon
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — No injuries were reported Tuesday after two mobile homes were destroyed by fire in Mauriceville. The fire broke out before 12:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Lamurel Willey Rd. in Mauriceville. An ambulance from Acadian Ambulance also responded to the fire but no one was...
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Trial to begin Tuesday for Port Arthur man accused of 2020 murder
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The murder trial of a Port Arthur man is set to begin Tuesday after being pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns. Larnell Mosley is one of two men accused of murdering 35-year-old Jose Ray Riojas in January of 2020. Mosley's trial was set to begin...
12newsnow.com
Alleged church trespasser hospitalized after falling 20 feet from upper level
BEAUMONT, Texas — One man was hospitalized after allegedly trespassing a former church in Beaumont Monday. Around 11 a.m., Beaumont police were called to the former Faith to Faith Church building on Calder Avenue in downtown Beaumont. Police were told there were trespassers in the building. When they got...
Orange County Sheriff's Office identifies tug boat crew member found dead in Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a tug boat crew member. The call came in Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5 p.m. to the 1900 block of Mansfield Ferry Road in Vidor. Officers then found the body of Glenn Edward Dupree, 46,...
'It's going to tear our family apart' : Owner of Jake's Fireworks gets 15 years for federal drug charges
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owner of Jake’s Fireworks in Nederland has been sentenced on federal drug charges. Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, of Nederland, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Main Event in Beaumont hiring, set to bring more than 200 jobs to Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Construction is underway along Interstate 10 and Walden Road for a new venue that is expected to bring joy and jobs to the area. Main Event in Beaumont is not set to open for another two months. Despite this, crews are excited about the fun they believe the venue will bring to the area.
kogt.com
Two Shootings In Two Nights
Orange Police are investigating two people being shot in consecutive nights in Orange. On Thursday just after midnight police found a man with multiple gunshots wounds in a grassy area in the 300 block of Burton. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Then late Friday night a...
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeking your help in finding a murder suspect
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Now it's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, KFDM/Fox 4 teams up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to highlight a man or woman who is on the run. This week's fugitive is wanted on a murder...
Man dead after Friday night shooting at Cove Terrace Apartments in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are investigating after a Friday night shooting left one person dead. It happened at the Cove Terrace Apartments after 10:30 p.m. Justice of Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton was called to the scene after officials received reports of a shooting. Judge Dubose-Simonton told a 12News crew...
Comments / 0