CNN

Business Insider

FTX's crypto empire was reportedly run by a bunch of roommates in the Bahamas who dated each other, according to the news site that helped trigger the company's sudden collapse

CoinDesk reported Thursday that FTX was run by a "cabal of roommates." These roommates also were reportedly in and out of dating relationships with each other. CoinDesk also leaked the balance sheet that led to the unraveling of SBF's empire. As Sam Bankman-Fried falls further down the cryptocurrency mineshaft, the...
Gizmodo

Tom Brady Likely Lost Big With FTX Crypto Collapse

The collapse and buyout of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges FTX is set to hurt the company’s investors bigtime. Notably, one of those investors is one of American Football’s most well-known players who may be stuck on the field even longer than he wants to be.
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
TheStreet

Tom Brady and Steph Curry's Crypto Firm Is Bankrupt

This is a debacle and a huge setback for the cryptocurrency industry. FTX, one of the largest digital currency exchanges, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11th. This decision is one of the biggest setbacks for the young crypto industry, which wants to disrupt the financial services sector. "FTX...
TheStreet

Big Short Michael Burry Says Don't Touch Crypto Unless...

It's a difficult time ahead for crypto investors. Just when they thought the wounds caused in the summer by a credit crunch at prominent lenders like Voyager Digital and Celsius Network were about to be healed, new wounds have just been inflicted upon them. The crypto empire of former billionaire...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov....
CNN

CNN

