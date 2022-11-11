Brandoniya Bennett, 9, of Dallas, was getting ready for the first day of school when she was shot and killed in her own townhouse A 22-year-old Texas man will spend nearly five decades in prison after being convicted of murdering a 9-year-old girl after her home was mistakenly targeted in a shooting. On Monday, a jury in Dallas County sentenced Davonte Benton to 45 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of Brandoniya Bennett, 9, who was killed by a stray bullet inside her townhouse on...

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO