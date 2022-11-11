ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Comments / 2

Texas Girl Getting Snack at Home Was Killed by Bullet from Outside, Man Who Targeted Wrong Home Sentenced

Brandoniya Bennett, 9, of Dallas, was getting ready for the first day of school when she was shot and killed in her own townhouse A 22-year-old Texas man will spend nearly five decades in prison after being convicted of murdering a 9-year-old girl after her home was mistakenly targeted in a shooting. On Monday, a jury in Dallas County sentenced Davonte Benton to 45 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of Brandoniya Bennett, 9, who was killed by a stray bullet inside her townhouse on...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Juveniles Allegedly Push Older Man into DART Bus

Four suspects got into an argument and altercation on Thursday with an older man and pushed the man into a passing DART bus, according to Dallas Police. Officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. on November 10 for a disturbance. When Dallas Police arrived...
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

North Texas police officer killed in the line of duty

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KWTX) - The Grand Prairie Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own who died in the line of duty Monday evening. Officer Brandon Paul Tsai, 32, was killed after he was involved in a traffic collision around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 14 while attempting to stop a vehicle with a fictitious paper license plate near the intersection of SW 3rd and Pioneer Parkway.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police officer fired for lying about work at security job

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after lying about how much work he was putting in at an off-duty security job. Officer Eddie Tellez submitted an invoice for the job claiming he worked almost five hours. Security camera footage showed Tellez only spending approximately...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Cold Case Tuesday – Vicki Harrell

The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the homicide of 21-year-old Vicki Harrell. Ms. Harrell was found dead by her husband in their apartment in the 1000 block of Ann Street on March 19, 1976, at approximately 10:30 pm. During the investigation, multiple witnesses told officers they saw a man...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Allegedly Threatens Violence Against Dallas Express

A man has allegedly threatened to shoot up The Dallas Express, naming specific floors of the publication’s office building as well as directly targeting certain employees and their small children. Over the weekend, The Dallas Express received nearly a dozen different threats of violence ranging from gunning down staff...
DALLAS, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

DESOTO POLICE PEACEFULLY END ARMED STANDOFF IN THEIR HQ PARKING LOT

DeSoto, TX - Earlier Monday afternoon DeSoto Police requested that members of the traveling public avoid the immediate area of their headquarters at 714 E. Beltline Road, but the situation has been resolved without incident and there are no current travel restrictions in place. Shortly before 1 PM a man...
DESOTO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Woman Arrested for Wrong-Way Crash that Killed Dallas Officer

A woman accused of killing a Dallas police officer with her car was arrested after leaving the hospital. While still hospitalized, Mayra Rebollar, 31, was booked into the Dallas County Jail via a remote hearing on October 17 and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for her alleged involvement in the October 11 wrong-way crash that killed Officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
FORT WORTH, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

One Killed After Crash on Preston Road

One man was killed after a crash Nov. 12 in the 9300 block of Preston Road. Dallas police say a 59-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Corvette northbound in the 9300 block of Preston Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of the Corvette, and hit a Lexus going southbound on Preston.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Firefighters Rescue Two Men Trapped in Mud Under a School

Fort Worth firefighters rescued two men trapped in the mud under a school who had been working to repair a slab leak Monday night. Just after 5:30 p.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department was dispatched to reports of the two men trapped under a school building in the 12500 block of South Pipeline Road.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

