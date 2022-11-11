Read full article on original website
Man convicted of killing 9-yr-old Dallas girl in 2019 sentenced to 45-years in prison
A man convicted of killing a 9-year-old girl in Dallas in 2019 has been sentenced to 45-years in prison. Davonte Benton was convicted of murder in the killing of 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett.
Texas Girl Getting Snack at Home Was Killed by Bullet from Outside, Man Who Targeted Wrong Home Sentenced
Brandoniya Bennett, 9, of Dallas, was getting ready for the first day of school when she was shot and killed in her own townhouse A 22-year-old Texas man will spend nearly five decades in prison after being convicted of murdering a 9-year-old girl after her home was mistakenly targeted in a shooting. On Monday, a jury in Dallas County sentenced Davonte Benton to 45 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of Brandoniya Bennett, 9, who was killed by a stray bullet inside her townhouse on...
dallasexpress.com
Juveniles Allegedly Push Older Man into DART Bus
Four suspects got into an argument and altercation on Thursday with an older man and pushed the man into a passing DART bus, according to Dallas Police. Officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. on November 10 for a disturbance. When Dallas Police arrived...
KWTX
North Texas police officer killed in the line of duty
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KWTX) - The Grand Prairie Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own who died in the line of duty Monday evening. Officer Brandon Paul Tsai, 32, was killed after he was involved in a traffic collision around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 14 while attempting to stop a vehicle with a fictitious paper license plate near the intersection of SW 3rd and Pioneer Parkway.
Fort Worth officer fired, accused of lying about working full security shift
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) has announced their third officer firing in a month. They said this officer was terminated for lying about his shift as an off-duty security guard. FWPD said in a statement that the department launched an investigation after getting a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer Fired, Admits to Being Dishonest at Off-Duty Job, FWPD Says
A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after being accused of lying while working an off-duty job. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Police Officer Eddie Tellez was terminated after an internal affairs investigation revealed he lied about how many hours he worked during a shift as a security guard.
40-year-old man killed, 67-year-old man arrested in White Settlement shooting
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A 67-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of another man in White Settlement on Monday, police said. Daniel Gomez Hernandez faces a murder charge in the death of a 40-year-old man, whose name has not been released, according to a news release from the White Settlement Police Department.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police officer fired for lying about work at security job
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after lying about how much work he was putting in at an off-duty security job. Officer Eddie Tellez submitted an invoice for the job claiming he worked almost five hours. Security camera footage showed Tellez only spending approximately...
One person wounded in White Settlement shooting, suspect in custody
One person is in the hospital after being shot in White Settlement Monday night and the shooter is now locked up. Just past 7:30 p.m. police were called to a home on Ronnie Street
Two people dead, one injured after road rage shooting leads to police chase
Fort Worth Police say it started when an off-duty officer driving along eastbound I-20 saw someone in a vehicle fire a gun at another vehicle. On-duty officers found that vehicle and tried pulling it over, but the driver sped off.
dpdbeat.com
Cold Case Tuesday – Vicki Harrell
The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the homicide of 21-year-old Vicki Harrell. Ms. Harrell was found dead by her husband in their apartment in the 1000 block of Ann Street on March 19, 1976, at approximately 10:30 pm. During the investigation, multiple witnesses told officers they saw a man...
dallasexpress.com
Man Allegedly Threatens Violence Against Dallas Express
A man has allegedly threatened to shoot up The Dallas Express, naming specific floors of the publication’s office building as well as directly targeting certain employees and their small children. Over the weekend, The Dallas Express received nearly a dozen different threats of violence ranging from gunning down staff...
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After a Multi-City Chase by Fort Worth Police
Arlington police officers responded to the 6000 block of Summerfield Drive to investigate a reported kidnapping. A statewide Texas Clear Alert was activated at 1:25 p.m., which is similar to an Amber Alert but for adult victims, Arlington police said. A Fort Worth police officer spotted the car and asked patrol officers to assist in stopping it.
bestsouthwestguide.com
DESOTO POLICE PEACEFULLY END ARMED STANDOFF IN THEIR HQ PARKING LOT
DeSoto, TX - Earlier Monday afternoon DeSoto Police requested that members of the traveling public avoid the immediate area of their headquarters at 714 E. Beltline Road, but the situation has been resolved without incident and there are no current travel restrictions in place. Shortly before 1 PM a man...
dallasexpress.com
Woman Arrested for Wrong-Way Crash that Killed Dallas Officer
A woman accused of killing a Dallas police officer with her car was arrested after leaving the hospital. While still hospitalized, Mayra Rebollar, 31, was booked into the Dallas County Jail via a remote hearing on October 17 and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for her alleged involvement in the October 11 wrong-way crash that killed Officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas
You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
peoplenewspapers.com
One Killed After Crash on Preston Road
One man was killed after a crash Nov. 12 in the 9300 block of Preston Road. Dallas police say a 59-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Corvette northbound in the 9300 block of Preston Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of the Corvette, and hit a Lexus going southbound on Preston.
Dallas Observer
Suspect in Rapper Mo3's Killing Gets 105 Months in Prison on Federal Gun Charge
One of two men facing murder charges in the shooting death of Dallas rapper Mo3 in November 2020 was sentenced to 105 months in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Firefighters Rescue Two Men Trapped in Mud Under a School
Fort Worth firefighters rescued two men trapped in the mud under a school who had been working to repair a slab leak Monday night. Just after 5:30 p.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department was dispatched to reports of the two men trapped under a school building in the 12500 block of South Pipeline Road.
