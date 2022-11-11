ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$92M Renovation, Expansion of Local Hospital Underway

The Texas Health Hospital Rockwall is set to double in size following a substantial renovation, scheduled to be completed by next summer. The hospital will see its emergency department expanded, the addition of a cardiac catheterization lab, and the inclusion of a level II neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) that can facilitate 1,200 deliveries a year, or three times the current capacity.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
secretdallas.com

An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington

Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
ARLINGTON, TX
fortworthreport.org

Made in Tarrant: Stone’s Throw Farm says save, save, save to start a business

What: A sustainable farm and grocery that sells fruits, herbs, vegetables, pickles and jams. The organization employs people with disabilities. Company founded: October 2020 by Trish and Jack Stone. Where: 9560 Crowley Plover Road, Fort Worth, TX, 76126. Website: https://www.stonesthrowfarmco.org. Phone: (469) 502-8963. Fort Worth Report spoke with Trish Stone...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Holiday Toy Drives Kick Off

Imagine finding nothing in your Christmas stocking — not even a lump of coal! — and not a single wrapped box under the tree. Several organizations in the state are collecting toys and other presents to prevent this from happening to thousands of children, some of whom may have never received a gift before.
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

MISSING: 13-Year Old Boy Last Seen in Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX (WBAAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth police are asking for help in locating a teenage boy last seen on Wednesday, November 9. 13-year old Israel Ethan Hernandez was seen on Santa Monica Drive near Longvue Avenue at 11 p.m. Wednesday. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Grapevine to open largest outdoor ice skating rink in North Texas

GRAPEVINE, Texas - Grapevine is adding a new attraction to make the Christmas Capital of Texas a little more Chiristmas-y. On Friday, the city is opening a new outdoor ice rink that will be the biggest in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Peace Plaza Ice Rink is 4,500 square feet...
GRAPEVINE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Frontier Airlines Expansion to Benefit the Area

Frontier Airlines announced intentions to expand its operations in the DFW area, WFAA reports. “The answer is simple,” Frontier Airlines President and CEO Barry Biffle said. “Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is growing considerably. You’re adding 100,000 people per year.”. The company said Thursday that it plans to add...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Crash Puts Dallas Executive Airport in the Spotlight

The tragic collision of two historic planes leading to the death of six men this past weekend has led to more attention being drawn to the Dallas Executive Airport, which is where the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas Air Show took place. Dallas Executive Airport is located less than...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Stars of the Stockyards’ Hollywood Self-Guided Tour

A self-guided walking tour of the Fort Worth Stockyards’ Hollywood connections and cinema cameos debuted this past week. The tour is called Stars of the Stockyards and features eight stops of famous film sites and details the celebrities who were once there. The tour is accessed via a QR code that leads attendees to a PDF map of the tour.
