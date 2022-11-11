Read full article on original website
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of HousingCadrene HeslopFort Worth, TX
Family of Melissa Highsmith, Texas toddler kidnapped over 50 years ago, 'getting closer' to answers
The family of missing Melissa Highsmith, who went missing from Texas as a toddler in 1971, says they are 'getting closer' to answers in the case after a potential sighting.
A Little Preston Hollow Treasure With Updates Galore is a Cozy Escape in a Supreme Location
Hey, have you heard of Little Preston Hollow? The area has lots of million-dollar homes, a stellar location near the private school corridor, and is all-around sought after. Most of the homes are huge, but some of the vintage gems remain such as this one. It’s just over 1,000 square feet, completely remodeled, and is pretty affordable.
dallasexpress.com
$92M Renovation, Expansion of Local Hospital Underway
The Texas Health Hospital Rockwall is set to double in size following a substantial renovation, scheduled to be completed by next summer. The hospital will see its emergency department expanded, the addition of a cardiac catheterization lab, and the inclusion of a level II neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) that can facilitate 1,200 deliveries a year, or three times the current capacity.
secretdallas.com
An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington
Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
AOL Corp
PHOTOS: Life in Weatherford, Texas, from 1870s to 1950s, from Star-Telegram archives
Here are some of the earliest photographs of Weatherford, the Parker County seat, from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives, as well as scenes from the 1930s through the 1950s. : Check out other historic photo galleries from the Star-Telegram archives here, including these:
fortworthreport.org
Made in Tarrant: Stone’s Throw Farm says save, save, save to start a business
What: A sustainable farm and grocery that sells fruits, herbs, vegetables, pickles and jams. The organization employs people with disabilities. Company founded: October 2020 by Trish and Jack Stone. Where: 9560 Crowley Plover Road, Fort Worth, TX, 76126. Website: https://www.stonesthrowfarmco.org. Phone: (469) 502-8963. Fort Worth Report spoke with Trish Stone...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Holiday Toy Drives Kick Off
Imagine finding nothing in your Christmas stocking — not even a lump of coal! — and not a single wrapped box under the tree. Several organizations in the state are collecting toys and other presents to prevent this from happening to thousands of children, some of whom may have never received a gift before.
papercitymag.com
The Best Things To Do in North Texas This Weekend — George Strait, Lindsey Stirling, and Christmas Markets
Festive season is in full swing, but it’s not all about the holidays this weekend. From big country concerts in Fort Worth to Dallas Christmas markets, these are the best things to do in North Texas this weekend. George Strait. November 18 and 19. For two nights, Country music...
klif.com
MISSING: 13-Year Old Boy Last Seen in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX (WBAAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth police are asking for help in locating a teenage boy last seen on Wednesday, November 9. 13-year old Israel Ethan Hernandez was seen on Santa Monica Drive near Longvue Avenue at 11 p.m. Wednesday. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and...
fox4news.com
Grapevine to open largest outdoor ice skating rink in North Texas
GRAPEVINE, Texas - Grapevine is adding a new attraction to make the Christmas Capital of Texas a little more Chiristmas-y. On Friday, the city is opening a new outdoor ice rink that will be the biggest in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Peace Plaza Ice Rink is 4,500 square feet...
North Texas mayor confirms ‘Yellowstone’ will be filming in this North Texas town on Tuesday
"Yes, Yellowstone is coming to Venus"
Four people found shot in Lake Worth
Four people are in the hospital after they were shot in Fort Worth over the weekend. Saturday night, a 911 caller alerted police who found a car with four wounded victims at a convenience store in nearby Lake Worth near Loop 820
fox4news.com
Dallas barber who inspired hundreds honored with Texas historical marker
DALLAS - A Texas historical marker was placed outside of Fair Park on Monday for Johnny Graham, founder of Graham's Barber Shops and Graham's Barber College. Johnny Graham died in 1990, but what he created continues and his work and name will always be remembered. "By his work and by...
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
Fort Worth woman wounded in own home by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting
woman is in the hospital after being wounded in a Fort Worth drive-by shooting Monday night. Just past 9 p.m. a 911 caller said a bullet had just come through the window and the caller’s mom was bleeding.
dallasexpress.com
Frontier Airlines Expansion to Benefit the Area
Frontier Airlines announced intentions to expand its operations in the DFW area, WFAA reports. “The answer is simple,” Frontier Airlines President and CEO Barry Biffle said. “Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is growing considerably. You’re adding 100,000 people per year.”. The company said Thursday that it plans to add...
How Mommy Moves with Afrikopop is switching up the way you fit in an exercise
I thought that body failed me and I wanted to do something that would help me feel good. So part of my therapy was dancing and moving," she said.
dallasexpress.com
Crash Puts Dallas Executive Airport in the Spotlight
The tragic collision of two historic planes leading to the death of six men this past weekend has led to more attention being drawn to the Dallas Executive Airport, which is where the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas Air Show took place. Dallas Executive Airport is located less than...
What you need to know about the cold week ahead in North Texas & another incoming cold front for the weekend
You might be wondering, is the cold weather here to stay in North Texas? Well, the short answer is yes, for now at least.
dallasexpress.com
Stars of the Stockyards’ Hollywood Self-Guided Tour
A self-guided walking tour of the Fort Worth Stockyards’ Hollywood connections and cinema cameos debuted this past week. The tour is called Stars of the Stockyards and features eight stops of famous film sites and details the celebrities who were once there. The tour is accessed via a QR code that leads attendees to a PDF map of the tour.
