If the adage that an athlete is only as good as their last performance is true, then Charleston senior boy’s basketball player Fletravion Stanback is really, really good. The 6-foot-1 guard made up for a poor performance in the 2022 MSHSAA Class 3 State Semifinal game by closing the season last March with a 25-point game in the championship battle, which the Blue Jays won, and Stanback has spent the past seven-plus months working to build on that outing.

CHARLESTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO