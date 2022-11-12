Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
semoball.com
Charleston hoop senior has worked to be 'a different player this year'
If the adage that an athlete is only as good as their last performance is true, then Charleston senior boy’s basketball player Fletravion Stanback is really, really good. The 6-foot-1 guard made up for a poor performance in the 2022 MSHSAA Class 3 State Semifinal game by closing the season last March with a 25-point game in the championship battle, which the Blue Jays won, and Stanback has spent the past seven-plus months working to build on that outing.
semoball.com
Hoops ‘22: Delta girls basketball motivated for run at state title
Following a loss in the state championship game a season ago, the Delta girls are hungry for another run at a state title in 2022-23. Bobcats coach David Heeb said neither he or his players watched the film from the loss in the state title game until just a few weeks ago.
semoball.com
Kennett's Gardner, Nigut, Pierce sign college baseball letters of intent
Kennett senior student-athletes Trey Gardner, Brooks Nigut and Tanner Pierce convened in the Kennett High School library Tuesday along with parents and coaches to sign letters of intent to continue their respective baseball careers and education at the college level. Trey Gardner committed to play baseball at the University of...
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri hunter reported missing in Carter County
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
KFVS12
Sikeston grandfather goes missing while hunting in Carter County, MO
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for free in Cairo, Illinois. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for...
KFVS12
Search continues for missing hunter in Carter County, Mo.
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The search for a missing Sikeston man in southeast Missouri continued on Tuesday. The Carter County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday, November 15 they are still actively searching for Phillip Carnell. The brother of Phillip Carnell said they are holding out hope for a...
missouriindependent.com
Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
KFVS12
Oversized load delivery could delay traffic in Jackson, Mo. on Tuesday
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic delays are possible Tuesday, November 15 in Jackson because of an oversized delivery. According to the city, truck drivers will be delivering ten 93-foot-long bridge girders for the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project. The city said turning movements of the delivery trucks...
KFVS12
One-on-one with Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect
Voters elected new sheriffs in southern Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois | Find out more at Heartlandvotes.com. Schmitt defeats Busch Valentine in Missouri U.S. Senate race. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. Republican...
