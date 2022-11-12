Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KFVS12
KFVS12
KTLO
West Plains woman in serious condition after truck hits farm animals in the road
A woman from West Plains is in serious condition after the truck she was riding in hit several farm animals wandering in the middle of the road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Thursday evening when the truck hit a few cows and one goat in the middle of Highway E, three miles south of South Fork.
