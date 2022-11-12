Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Two plus-size models have hit out at a nightclub, claiming they were both refused entry because of their sizeShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
12 Spots to Gobble Up Thanksgiving in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
This Is What A $1.8K Apartment Looks Like In Los Angeles & People Have Mixed Feelings (VIDEO)
Finding a quality, cheap apartment in Los Angeles is like finding a needle in a haystack. According to Rent, the cost of living in the City of Angels is 51.9% higher than the national average. To make matters worse, rental prices are 134% higher than the national average, with the typical one-bedroom apartment costing around $2,807 a month.
hotelbusiness.com
Fertitta acquires Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel
Tilman J. Fertitta has acquired the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the California coastline. “I am truly thrilled to acquire this world-renowned property and add one of America’s most iconic trophy resorts to our luxury hotel portfolio,” said Fertitta. “I have been traveling to Laguna Beach for over 30 years. It is one of my favorite places to visit and one of the most beautiful areas in the world. The Montage is a stunning oceanfront property and one of the premier hotel brands in the world.”
Mr. Tempo Opening Even More Restaurants in LA
The brand's new sports bar concept is coming to San Pedro and Hollywood
Breadblok Continues to Grow with New Venice Bakery
This is the company's fifth location, with Beverly Hills still in the works
foxla.com
This LA dessert shop is the best in California, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - If you've got a sweet tooth, turns out you don't have to go too far to get the best desserts in California. Yelp recently ranked where you can get the best pastries in every state and California's is right here in Los Angeles. Artelice Patisserie - which...
SFGate
The Tam O’Shanter, L.A.’s Original Theme Restaurant, Celebrates 100 Years of Hollywood History
Los Angeles has a handful of restaurants that are a century old, but only one that’s been operated by the same family in the same location for all 100 years — the Tam O’Shanter on Los Feliz Blvd. The whimsical half-timbered building is now known as a...
foxla.com
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
westsidetoday.com
Apple’s New 536,000SF Culver City Office Campus Could Break Ground Next Year
Apple is looking for approval for a new office campus in Culver City from the Culver City Planning Commission this week as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Apple, one of the most profitable companies in the world, wants to build what they call The Culver Crossings Campus, in an area on the Los Angeles city/Culver City border at the corner of National and Venice Boulevards. The site is a 4.5-acre area where commercial buildings now stand. This project would build two low-rise buildings with a total of 536,000 square feet of office space, production spaces and spaces for miscellaneous uses. The new structures would have parking for over 1,200 vehicles in a three-level underground parking structure.
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
lacar.com
LA Auto Show By The Numbers
Featured Image: Aston Martin will be showing its colors at the LA Auto Show, courtesy of Galpin Motors (LA Auto Show/theIDagency) These are the dates the show will be running. Friday, November 18th through Sunday, November 27th - exactly 10 days. The show opens at 9:00am and closes at 7:00pm every day.
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Ellen DeGeneres Buys Iconic Brown-Sidney House in Bel Air
Entertainers and top-of-the-line house flippers Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have stepped back into the Los Angeles area market after focusing their efforts in Montecito for some time. The Dirt.com reports that a trust connected to the couple purchased the Brown Sydney House, which was designed by Richard Neutra, in Bel Air. This off-market deal cost the trust $29 million and the seller was hedge fund trader Adam Levinson who purchased the home from fashion designer and film director Tom Ford.
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update
UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
signalscv.com
Frontier Toyota sold
Frontier Toyota, owned since 1988 by Santa Clarita Valley resident Joe Caso, was recently sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles. Abraham, who is looking to relocate to the SCV, was previously the general manager of Lithia Motors, Inc./Toyota Downtown Los Angeles. Sale of the dealership closed on Wednesday. The...
pmq.com
YouTube Sensation David Dobrik Opens Pizzeria in L.A.
David Dobrik, who has tens of millions of followers on social media, opened Doughbrik’s Pizza in L.A. on November 12. Dobrik’s Chicago roots are reflected in the menu, and every pizza order comes with a token that can be redeemed for a 15-second “dance party” in the store.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday
As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
Angels Owner Could Face $300M Repair Bill Before Sale
The City of Anaheim might slap the Los Angeles Angels with a bill almost as large as Mike Trout’s $426.5 million contract. $300 million in repairs to Angel Stadium. The Anaheim city council will consider approving a study expected to show that the venue needs hundreds of millions in repairs.
David Dobrik’s new pizza shop brings long lines, traffic to West Hollywood
Pizza lovers in Los Angeles have a new spot to enjoy a slice of pie as a pizza shop from YouTube star David Dobrik celebrated its grand opening in West Hollywood on Saturday. Mile-long lines of eager fans and diners waited to enter Doughbrik’s Pizza, located along Sunset Boulevard on Saturday afternoon. The new shop […]
Billionaire San Diego developer accused of taking tenant deposits
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles landlord who owns more than 15,000 units in Southern California and is set to build more than 2,500 apartments in San Diego is accused of improperly taking security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff...
crankyflier.com
An Unwelcome Adventure Awaits Those Using Terminal 1.5 at LAX
Those rebuilding Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) found themselves facing a big problem. They had a variety of remote gates that were spread far away, and they wanted to bring as many of those into the central terminal area as possible. The airport did come to a solution, but it’s a compromise. And it’s not a great one for travelers who are forced to use it.
