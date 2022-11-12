ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

hotelbusiness.com

Fertitta acquires Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel

Tilman J. Fertitta has acquired the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the California coastline. “I am truly thrilled to acquire this world-renowned property and add one of America’s most iconic trophy resorts to our luxury hotel portfolio,” said Fertitta. “I have been traveling to Laguna Beach for over 30 years. It is one of my favorite places to visit and one of the most beautiful areas in the world. The Montage is a stunning oceanfront property and one of the premier hotel brands in the world.”
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Apple’s New 536,000SF Culver City Office Campus Could Break Ground Next Year

Apple is looking for approval for a new office campus in Culver City from the Culver City Planning Commission this week as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Apple, one of the most profitable companies in the world, wants to build what they call The Culver Crossings Campus, in an area on the Los Angeles city/Culver City border at the corner of National and Venice Boulevards. The site is a 4.5-acre area where commercial buildings now stand. This project would build two low-rise buildings with a total of 536,000 square feet of office space, production spaces and spaces for miscellaneous uses. The new structures would have parking for over 1,200 vehicles in a three-level underground parking structure.
CULVER CITY, CA
lacar.com

LA Auto Show By The Numbers

Featured Image: Aston Martin will be showing its colors at the LA Auto Show, courtesy of Galpin Motors (LA Auto Show/theIDagency) These are the dates the show will be running. Friday, November 18th through Sunday, November 27th - exactly 10 days. The show opens at 9:00am and closes at 7:00pm every day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Ellen DeGeneres Buys Iconic Brown-Sidney House in Bel Air

Entertainers and top-of-the-line house flippers Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have stepped back into the Los Angeles area market after focusing their efforts in Montecito for some time. The Dirt.com reports that a trust connected to the couple purchased the Brown Sydney House, which was designed by Richard Neutra, in Bel Air. This off-market deal cost the trust $29 million and the seller was hedge fund trader Adam Levinson who purchased the home from fashion designer and film director Tom Ford.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Frontier Toyota sold

Frontier Toyota, owned since 1988 by Santa Clarita Valley resident Joe Caso, was recently sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles. Abraham, who is looking to relocate to the SCV, was previously the general manager of Lithia Motors, Inc./Toyota Downtown Los Angeles. Sale of the dealership closed on Wednesday. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pmq.com

YouTube Sensation David Dobrik Opens Pizzeria in L.A.

David Dobrik, who has tens of millions of followers on social media, opened Doughbrik’s Pizza in L.A. on November 12. Dobrik’s Chicago roots are reflected in the menu, and every pizza order comes with a token that can be redeemed for a 15-second “dance party” in the store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday

As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
crankyflier.com

An Unwelcome Adventure Awaits Those Using Terminal 1.5 at LAX

Those rebuilding Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) found themselves facing a big problem. They had a variety of remote gates that were spread far away, and they wanted to bring as many of those into the central terminal area as possible. The airport did come to a solution, but it’s a compromise. And it’s not a great one for travelers who are forced to use it.
LOS ANGELES, CA

