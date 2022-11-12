Read full article on original website
Related
614now.com
Five Franklin County locations of this chain store overcharging customers, auditor says
Two weeks after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit against Dollar General, alledging the stores had overcharged customers in Butler County, the chain is under the microscope in Franklin County. According to a press release issued yesterday by the office of Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano, five different...
dayton.com
HOLIDAY LIGHTS 2022: Where to find some of the best displays in the Miami Valley and beyond
Visitors can drive or walk through over a dozen displays. The holidays wouldn’t be the same without enjoying the beauty of dazzling lights. From Troy to Cincinnati, here are some of our favorite places to view Christmas light displays throughout the holiday season. Since 1987, the Whispering Christmas lights...
linknky.com
Citizens rejoice at long-awaited reopening of Newport White Castle
Newport residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief, their White Castle has returned. The Newport White Castle location at 1 W 5th St. held its grand reopening Nov. 15 after undergoing renovations and taking on a meme-like role in the Newport Community Discussion group on Facebook over the last few weeks.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Even More Curious Cincinnati Street Names: The Syphilis Doctor, The Janitor, And The Confederate General
And now, the final part in this series explaining the origins of our city’s street names, from R to Z. Ravogli Avenue (Westwood) Dr. Augustus Ravogli had an important but unusual specialty. He was a syphilologist. In the days before penicillin and other antibiotics became available, Ravogli and his colleagues struggled to find a cure for syphilis, or what the newspapers of the day referred to as the “loathsome disease.” He was also a renowned dermatologist, and served as Italian consul in Cincinnati. His efforts to improve the image of Italian-Americans by condemning organized crime earned him several death threats, purportedly from the Mafia.
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: New charity fosters relationships between young people, horses
You may know her as the owner of Mudlick Tap House in downtown Dayton. But Jennifer Dean is also the co-founder, along with Kathy Corbett, of a new Miami Valley nonprofit we’re introducing today. It’s called HoofPrints and the mission is to transform lives through the unique relationship between...
wvxu.org
Pureval marks first year as Cincinnati mayor with a challenge: 'We have to redesign the city'
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval credits federal stimulus for funding many of his policy initiatives during his first year in office. Pureval gave his first State of the City Address Tuesday night in an auditorium at historic Union Terminal, announcing new efforts on local gun regulation and land use reform. In...
dayton.com
Oregon District restaurant adds Tuesday service with special menu
Taco Tuesday just got a whole lot better with Lily’s Dayton opening up for dinner service. The tropical-inspired, budget-conscious, warm and welcoming eatery and drinkery in Dayton’s Oregon District is offering a Tiki Taco Tuesday menu. The menu features five to six appetizers, three to four tacos and a few desserts using different ingredients each week.
Fox 19
New Costco opens Wednesday in Butler County
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A new Costco store will open on Wednesday morning along Interstate 75 in Liberty Township. “This is a big deal. It’s the first one in Butler County. The residents are extremely excited about having a Costco closer to home,” said Liberty Township Trustee President Tom Farrell.
WLWT 5
The Shillito's elves, a Christmas tradition since the 1950s, to be displayed downtown
CINCINNATI — Anyone who grew up in Cincinnati – old or young – remembers the Shillito's elves. This holiday season, the beloved tradition is returning for another year in downtown Cincinnati. This year, the elves will set up shop at The Foundry, which is located across from...
linknky.com
Kenton County increases one tax in an effort to decrease another
Kenton County voted last week to increase its occupational license tax to help decrease property taxes and better align with other counties in the state, such as Boone and Jefferson. Kenton County Treasurer Roy Cox said the county currently puts more of a burden on the property owners in the...
dayton.com
Dayton mayor to chair national education task force
Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. has been invited to chair the National League of Cities’ Mayors’ Education Task Force for a two-year term to end November 2024. ExploreMayor in first address to city: Dayton must do more for young people. The task force is a group of mayors...
Fox 19
Middletown mixed-used development on former mall site falters
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Plans for a major development project in Butler County appear to be falling apart. Middletown City Council will decide Tuesday whether to back out of the purchase of the Towne Mall Property. The property was intended to become a sports and entertainment venue with an ice...
WLWT 5
Pricing errors: Auditor says Hamilton store failed two price inspections 10 days apart
HAMILTON, Ohio — Days after the Ohio attorney general filed a lawsuit against a second discount chain for pricing errors, Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds announced another store has failed an inspection. Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds said his officer got two complaints about the Hamilton Rural King store...
‘Back with a vengeance;’ Montgomery County seeing highest flu hospitalizations in the state
The flu is spreading rapidly across the country, including in Ohio. In just one week, the CDC says infection rates in the state have increased by more than 30%. News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talked to a local doctor on why this is happening and how serious the spread can be for you.
dayton.com
Learning to fly: Air Camp tries to set students on aviation, STEM career paths
Easing into a gentle glide slope, Lily Epley slowly managed to smoothly land her simulated single-engine plane on a simulated runway. Mostly smooth, at least. After landing, the 17-year-old Oakwood High School student looked up from her trio of computer monitors at David Lindamood, her flight instructor at Lewis Jackson Airport near Xenia.
WLWT 5
'No charge, no question': Clifton restaurant to hand out free Thanksgiving meals
CINCINNATI — Good Plates Eatery is making a name for itself by giving back to the community. The restaurant started a tradition in 2020 of offering free Thanksgiving meals. In 2020, they gave out about 30 and in 2021, it went to 250. The restaurant posted to Facebook saying...
WLWT 5
Have a good old-fashioned holiday at Ohio's Christmas Ranch
Take your family to enjoy a good old-fashioned Christmas as the 100-acre Christmas Ranch in Morrow, Ohio. Watch coverage from last year's Christmas Ranch season opening. The Christmas Ranch features over one million lights, seven stores to explore, rides and even Santa himself. The Christmas Ranch is celebrating its 16th...
cincinnati-oh.gov
The Unfortunate Arrival of the Spotted Lanternfly in Cincinnati
A new invasive pest has arrived in the Cincinnati area. The spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma. delicatula) was first detected in the United States in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has been. spreading ever since. A type of planthopper insect, the spotted lanternfly’s native habitat is in regions of China, but it has...
‘Targeted act of violence;’ Dayton police release new details on US 35 shooting
DAYTON — Dayton police provided new details on a shooting that happened on U.S 35. Monday afternoon. Officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. to a report of a shooting that happened on U.S. 35 between Wayne Avenue and the I-75 entrance ramp, according to Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
Comments / 0