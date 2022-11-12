Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Related
dayton.com
Dayton mayor to chair national education task force
Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. has been invited to chair the National League of Cities’ Mayors’ Education Task Force for a two-year term to end November 2024. ExploreMayor in first address to city: Dayton must do more for young people. The task force is a group of mayors...
UD students’ Dayton documentary wins ‘student Emmy’
Coming in at just over 18 minutes long, the film tells the story of Dayton's rise and fall throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, according to the university.
The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua native wins America’s International Miss 2022
PIQUA — Megan Booher, 27, daughter of Angela Booher, of Piqua was recently crowned America’s International Miss 2023. America’s International Miss (AIM) is a community service based scholarship pageant for girls and young women. The youngest age to compete in AIM pageants is 4 years old. AIM has six separate groups; Little Miss, Young Miss, Junior Miss, Pre-teen Miss, Teen Miss and Miss.
wyso.org
Memorial mural has Springfielders speaking Hattie Moseley’s name
Those who gathered October 11 to celebrate a 40-foot mural of Springfield Civil Rights activist Hattie Moseley were like the mural itself: fresh, vibrant, of many colors and bathed in sunlight. Tom Stafford: A William Miller didn’t need to be told. He knew that Hattie Moseley had protested against the...
Crews respond to shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews are investigating a shooting in Dayton Tuesday evening. Around 8:55 p.m. crews were called to the 1200 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street to report of a shooting. Montgomery County dispatch confirmed that crews are on the scene, but said further information was not available.
dayton.com
More Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed
At least six more Dayton-area Burger King locations have closed, according to signs posted on the doors of the restaurants. The Burger King restaurants located at 7151 Hoke Road in Clayton, 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., 1401 N. Keowee Street in Dayton, 1420 Cincinnati Street in Dayton, 60 S. Broad Street in Fairborn and 352 E. National Road in Vandalia have closed.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Dayton, OH
Are you looking for something fun to do in Dayton, Ohio?. There are plenty of great activities that won’t cost you a dime!. Dayton is known as the “Gem City,” belonging to Montgomery County, Ohio. It is a great place to visit if you’re looking for a...
dayton.com
Oregon District restaurant adds Tuesday service with special menu
Taco Tuesday just got a whole lot better with Lily’s Dayton opening up for dinner service. The tropical-inspired, budget-conscious, warm and welcoming eatery and drinkery in Dayton’s Oregon District is offering a Tiki Taco Tuesday menu. The menu features five to six appetizers, three to four tacos and a few desserts using different ingredients each week.
dayton.com
First Dayton-area Wendy’s restaurant still serving almost 50 years later
The Wendy’s fast-food chain was founded in Columbus on Nov. 15, 1969. In recognition of that anniversary, we wondered when Wendy’s first came to the Dayton area. A December 1972 article in the Dayton Journal Herald announced that a Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers was entering the Dayton market with four outlets.
Dayton church holds 92nd annual ‘Waffle Shop’ today
DAYTON — The Christ Episcopal Church will be holding its 92nd annual Waffle Shop today, and like last year it will be a carry-out only event. Customers will be able to order off their website at daytonchristepiscopal.com/waffle-shop. Pick-up will only be available from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday...
The Dayton Book Fair returns for the 51st year
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It may be cold outside, but the Dayton Book Fair is back for its 51st year of operations. According to a release, the annual Dayton Book Fair is being held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. […]
DPD: 2nd Street shooting ‘appears to be unintentional’
The investigation is still ongoing, however, Bauer said the shooting "appears to be unintentional."
Lawsuit filed against City of Cincinnati over Over-the-Rhine housing project
Zoning rules limit the site to 14 units, not 44. Last week, Cincinnati City Council voted to move the project forward anyway, notwithstanding the zoning limit.
Ohio farm broken into overnight, up to 40K mink released
DAYTON — Tens of thousands of weasel-like creatures are on the loose about a hundred miles north of Dayton. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released up to 40,000 of the animals from their cages. >> Zoo: Fiona and...
Woman killed in Dayton hit-and-run identified
According to authorities, surveillance video shows a woman, later identified as 40-year-old Claudette Turner in the parking lot of the BP gas station at 500 Salem Avenue.
‘Targeted act of violence’: One man injured in U.S. 35 shooting
Police reported stated that upon arrival, officers found a man in a gray SUV suffering from gunshot wounds.
‘Targeted act of violence;’ Dayton police release new details on US 35 shooting
DAYTON — Dayton police provided new details on a shooting that happened on U.S 35. Monday afternoon. Officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. to a report of a shooting that happened on U.S. 35 between Wayne Avenue and the I-75 entrance ramp, according to Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer.
Fox 19
New Costco opens Wednesday in Butler County
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A new Costco store will open on Wednesday morning along Interstate 75 in Liberty Township. “This is a big deal. It’s the first one in Butler County. The residents are extremely excited about having a Costco closer to home,” said Liberty Township Trustee President Tom Farrell.
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: New charity fosters relationships between young people, horses
You may know her as the owner of Mudlick Tap House in downtown Dayton. But Jennifer Dean is also the co-founder, along with Kathy Corbett, of a new Miami Valley nonprofit we’re introducing today. It’s called HoofPrints and the mission is to transform lives through the unique relationship between...
Comments / 1