After Facing Backlash This Summer For Posting Family Photos Showing MAGA-Style Hats, Sydney Sweeney Addressed The "Wildfire" Of Criticism

Taylor Lautner And Longtime Partner Taylor Dome Officially Tied The Knot
He always had a thing for Taylors, but this time around, he put a ring on it.
Jimmy Fallon Had To Shut Down Rumors Of His Death After #RIPJimmyFallon Was Trending On Twitter
#RIPJimmyFallon began trending on Twitter after a joke went viral.
15 Brutally Hysterical Husband And Boyfriend Fails That Have Their Partners Waving The White Flag
These fails aren't pretty, but they sure are hilarious.
Nick Cannon Posted A Hilarious Meme About Allllllll Of Those Kids He's Been Having
*Laughs nervously* It's funny because it's true.
Jay Leno Suffered "Serious Burns" From A Gasoline Fire, And He Says He'll Need "A Week Or Two" To Get Better
Best wishes to Jay and his loved ones as he recovers from what sounds like a horrifying accident.
What Is The Single Most Romantic Song Lyric Of All Time?
"AND IIIIEIIII WILL ALWAYS LOVE UUUUOOUUUU." —Me, to all of you
I Asked Teenagers, 30-Somethings, And People In Their 50s What These Emojis Mean, And I Got Verrry Different Responses From Each Generation
The versatility of "😩" is mind-blowing.
Angela Bassett Admits It Was "Very Scary" To Hear About Queen Ramonda’s Arc In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"I was like, 'Ryan, what are you doing? Why?'" Angela Bassett said in a recent interview about the Black Panther sequel.
This Guy Pretended To Be A Food Critic To See If Waitstaff Would Treat Him Differently, And The Experience Was "Amazing"
"I whipped out the notebook," foodie Josh Slavin said. "Pretty early on, the waitstaff took note.... I see the waiters chatting a little bit back and forth and then a notice a big shift..."
"Instagram Vs. Reality": This Woman Bought A House From DIY Influencers, And It Shows How Fake Social Media Can Be
"Honestly, it makes me really sad to think that there are pictures out there of my house that could be making people feel less than about theirs."
People Are Sharing The Wildest, Coolest, And Weirdest Things They’ve Found In School Yearbooks, And Wow, Wow, WOW
*cue "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" by Green Day*
23 Behind-The-Scenes Wedding Catastrophes That Venue Staff Witnessed In Horror
"Someone had taken a poop in the middle of the women's room floor, and NO ONE told us!"
Satisfied Adults Are Sharing What They Surprisingly Started Enjoying As They Get Older, And My Millennial Ass Is On Board With Way Too Many Of These
"As a kid, I always wondered why adults would do that. I get it now."
Leonardo DiCaprio Held His 48th Birthday Party, And I’m Genuinely Surprised By How Impressive The Guest List Was
Apparently my invite must have gotten lost in the mail. Every now and then, a celebrity has a birthday party where the guest list is extremely 1%. It makes you think either “damn, all famous people are friends with each other” or “wow, the Illuminati is real.”
12 Super Famous Singers Who Gave Largely Uncredited Background Vocals To These Hit Songs
I cannot un-hear Robyn singing on Britney Spears' "Piece of Me."
18 Times Celebs Rejected Other Celebs When It Came To Pics, Hugs, Or More
Avril Lavigne elbowing Kelly Clarkson is pop culture history.
Mariah Carey Loses Trademark Battle Over 'Queen Of Christmas' Title
The pop diva's plans to legally secure the Yuletide crown for merchandise have been officially quashed.
K-Pop Fans Share What They Find So Special About The Genre
There's a reason K-pop has made such huge waves in the past few years; here are a few of them!
These 31 Fan Reactions To The New "White Lotus" Episode Are As Funny As They Are Spot On
"At this point all the dead bodies in that beach better be every male character at that hotel."
