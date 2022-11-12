ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Facing Backlash This Summer For Posting Family Photos Showing MAGA-Style Hats, Sydney Sweeney Addressed The "Wildfire" Of Criticism

By Natasha Jokic
 3 days ago

Sydney Sweeney addressed the backlash following her mom's birthday photos back in August.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

It all started when Sydney posted a series of images and videos to mark the "surprise hoedown" thrown for her mother's birthday. In the background of one video, multiple people wearing MAGA-style hats could be seen.

Sydney's brother later clarified on Instagram that the hats said "Make Sixty Great Again."

Sydney Sweeney / Via instagram.com

In the original series of pics, a man wearing a Blue Lives Matter shirt could clearly be seen standing behind Sydney — though Sydney seems to have since deleted the pic from the Instagram carousel.

Sydney Sweeney / Via Instagram: @sydney_sweeney

As backlash intensified and Sydney's name began trending on Twitter, she wrote, "An innocent celebration for my mom's milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions."

You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom!

@sydney_sweeney 10:50 PM - 27 Aug 2022

Well, when GQ asked Sydney about the controversy in their recent cover story , she replied, "Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation."

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

"It’s been turning into a wildfire and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track," she continued.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Speaking on public scrutiny in general, Sydney said, "’ll see people say, ‘She needs to get media training.’ Why, do you want to see a robot?'"

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"I don’t think there’s any winning,” she added, before confirming that she "sadly" does read the comments.

David Livingston / Getty Images

You can read the full profile here .

