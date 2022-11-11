Read full article on original website
‘Workforce behind the workforce’: Businesses, organizations tackle child care in new program
The South Dakota Business Collaborative aims to bring businesses and local organizations together to present solutions to child care issues facing the state. (Courtesy of Early Learner South Dakota) The child care crisis is, above all else, a workforce crisis in South Dakota. Gov. Kristi Noem addressed it as such...
State officials urge Nebraskans to consider adoption amid low numbers
LINCOLN — Adoption rates in Nebraska are the lowest since 2003, and state officials are urging Nebraskans to consider adopting a child. November is adoption awareness month, and the Federal Children’s Bureau set this year’s theme as Small Steps Open Doors. The theme highlights the challenges that...
Amended anti-LGBTQ resolution headed for full Ohio board of education vote
A resolution urging the removal of a federal rule change seen as supporting of trans and other LGBTQ+ individuals is headed back to the Ohio State Board of Education after committee approval on Monday. The resolution went through proposed amendments in the board’s executive committee, one of which, authored by...
State commission touts taxing services, lifting property tax caps to fund schools
“The funding challenge is considerable," the report notes, adding"it will take incredible will on the part of elected leaders to address it.” (Getty Images) A report mandated by the Nevada Legislature recommends the state increase per pupil funding beyond the national average at an additional cost of $3.2 billion over the next decade, and pay for it by taxing discretionary services and tweaking the property tax formula.
Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi
Gov. Larry Hogan (left) and Gov.-elect Wes Moore meet the press after their recent State House meeting. The author argues Minnesota Republicans should look east, to Republican wins in blue states. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines/Maryland Matters. Minnesota’s voter turnout last week was once again robust, but about 100,000 fewer...
Virginia tightens landfill rules
A trash collection container at the Maplewood (Amelia) Landfill in Jetersville. (Charlie Paullin / Virginia Mercury) Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering...
Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz poses for a selfie with a University of Minnesota Duluth student on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota Reformer. Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin. While comfortable, that margin is somewhat...
New nonprofit seeks to build relationships at all levels of government for an accessible Idaho
Idaho Access Project President Dianna Willis, pictured here hiking in Idaho with her service dog, Teegan, said the nonprofit hopes to find solutions to challenges that people with disabilities face every day just to get out and to recreate. (Courtesy of Erik Kingston) It all started because they couldn’t safely...
Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day
Winner of the Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction race Debbie Critchfield chats with Republican supporters at the Idaho GOP election night watch party at the Grove Hotel in Boise, Idaho, on Nov. 8, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) You’d think that a candidate might want to take a...
Sweeping gun bill clears Assembly committee for fourth time
An Assembly committee approved a bill meant to guard the state's strict gun laws following the Bruen decision for the fourth time Monday, the new amendments meant to guard against a legal challenge. (Photo by Dana DiFilippo|New Jersey Monitor) Assembly Democrats advanced a controversial, sweeping gun control bill through committee...
Future of Kansas town’s library in jeopardy over refusal to remove ‘divisive’ books
ST. MARYS — Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library is decorated for the holidays, with a snow-filled tiny Christmas village placed in the center of the book stacks. There’s a princess mural on one wall, complete with a unicorn, and a dinosaur figurine over by the children’s nook. All...
Democrats win top races in Oregon, but Republicans do, too
A sign on a desk in the House Chamber at the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle) When our weekly coffee group reviewed this month’s election, the question arose: Is Oregon moving from the status of a blue state to a purple state?
Environmentalists push back on return of N.J.’s bear hunt
One year after declaring there would be no bear hunt, Gov. Phil Murphy intends to revive it after a jump in reports of human-bear encounters. (Courtesy of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) Animal welfare advocates are slamming Gov. Phil Murphy for his reversal on ending the bear hunt in New...
Thousands of Oregonians vote against psilocybin centers
Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
Arkansas lawmakers mulling improvements to mental and behavioral health policy
Arkansas state Rep. DeAnn Vaught (R-Horatio) talks to other members on the House floor during the August special session. (Photo courtesy of the Arkansas House of Representatives) Arkansas legislators are compiling a report to recommend legislation during the 2023 session aimed at bolstering mental and behavioral health services for Arkansans...
Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership
An aerial view of a site near the Yellowstone River in Laurel where NorthWestern Energy is building a methane power plant. (Courtesy of Northern Plains Resource Council) As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions.
NM lawmaker, health care advocates aims to increase abortion care accessibility in Legislature
N.M. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks before a rally of hundreds supporting abortion rights following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to upend federal protections for abortion rights on Friday, June 24, 2022 (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) On the same day the Supreme Court issued its ruling on...
Talk of recession lingers as fiscal analysts prepare to set Nevada state budget
Moody's Analytics anticipates inflation will end around 8% this calendar year, then go down to 4% in 2023, before returning to “a more sustainable footing” in the low 2% range in 2024. (Photo by Ronda Churchill) Fiscal analysts are cautiously optimistic about Nevada’s economic future, even amid nationwide...
Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans
Early voting was down about 30% in Iowa compared to the 2018 midterm elections. (Photo illustration by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) My mom was in the hospital most of the week before Election Day. It wasn’t planned, so she had not voted early or requested an absentee ballot before she was admitted.
Expert report details the high cost of charter schools
Based on the legendary school finance expert’s deep study of charter schools, she recommends that policymakers limit the expansion of charter schools. Hitting pause on charter schools, Ladd argues, will help minimize the various ways that charters “disrupt the making of good education policy.”. First, the growth of...
