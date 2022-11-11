Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
State commission touts taxing services, lifting property tax caps to fund schools
“The funding challenge is considerable," the report notes, adding"it will take incredible will on the part of elected leaders to address it.” (Getty Images) A report mandated by the Nevada Legislature recommends the state increase per pupil funding beyond the national average at an additional cost of $3.2 billion over the next decade, and pay for it by taxing discretionary services and tweaking the property tax formula.
newsfromthestates.com
Talk of recession lingers as fiscal analysts prepare to set Nevada state budget
Moody's Analytics anticipates inflation will end around 8% this calendar year, then go down to 4% in 2023, before returning to “a more sustainable footing” in the low 2% range in 2024. (Photo by Ronda Churchill) Fiscal analysts are cautiously optimistic about Nevada’s economic future, even amid nationwide...
newsfromthestates.com
Democrats win top races in Oregon, but Republicans do, too
A sign on a desk in the House Chamber at the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle) When our weekly coffee group reviewed this month’s election, the question arose: Is Oregon moving from the status of a blue state to a purple state?
newsfromthestates.com
Voters across the country follow Maine in passing RCV, Medicaid expansion
Voters around the country on Election Day followed Maine in deciding at the ballot box to expand voting rights and health care coverage, tax the wealthy and eliminate the sub-minimum wage. In South Dakota, which has a Republican-controlled state legislature, 56% of voters supported expanding eligibility for Medicaid with federal...
newsfromthestates.com
Arkansas lawmakers mulling improvements to mental and behavioral health policy
Arkansas state Rep. DeAnn Vaught (R-Horatio) talks to other members on the House floor during the August special session. (Photo courtesy of the Arkansas House of Representatives) Arkansas legislators are compiling a report to recommend legislation during the 2023 session aimed at bolstering mental and behavioral health services for Arkansans...
newsfromthestates.com
Arkansas power politics at its most raw and most sublime
As an exercise of raw power, a rule change that limits Democrats to two seats on any of the Arkansas Senate’s standing committees likely won’t shake many rafters. But the move did draw reaction from state Rep. David Ray (R-Maumelle) on Twitter:. Ray’s tweet didn’t sit well with...
newsfromthestates.com
Why Minnesota Republicans can’t afford to write off the Twin Cities
GOP gubernatorial nominee Scott Jensen and running mate Matt Birk hold a press conference at the Minnesota State Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota Reformer. The urban-rural divide in Minnesota and U.S. politics has only grown starker in recent years. In elections going back a decade or...
newsfromthestates.com
Legislative Democrats consider paths forward following election losses
Legislative Democrats staved off a Republican supermajority in the Wisconsin Assembly last week that would have allowed the GOP to override Gov. Tony Evers’ vetoes. The results — while viewed as a victory — still leave Democratic state lawmakers in a tough spot. Democrats lost one seat...
newsfromthestates.com
Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans
Early voting was down about 30% in Iowa compared to the 2018 midterm elections. (Photo illustration by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) My mom was in the hospital most of the week before Election Day. It wasn’t planned, so she had not voted early or requested an absentee ballot before she was admitted.
newsfromthestates.com
Sweeping gun bill clears Assembly committee for fourth time
An Assembly committee approved a bill meant to guard the state's strict gun laws following the Bruen decision for the fourth time Monday, the new amendments meant to guard against a legal challenge. (Photo by Dana DiFilippo|New Jersey Monitor) Assembly Democrats advanced a controversial, sweeping gun control bill through committee...
newsfromthestates.com
NM lawmaker, health care advocates aims to increase abortion care accessibility in Legislature
N.M. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks before a rally of hundreds supporting abortion rights following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to upend federal protections for abortion rights on Friday, June 24, 2022 (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) On the same day the Supreme Court issued its ruling on...
newsfromthestates.com
Two NM House races go to automatic recounts
Election office employees put away sample ballots during the conclusion of a ballot counting demonstration at the Multnomah County Elections Office in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Gale / Oregon Capital Chronicle) Preliminary results in two races for seats in the New Mexico House of...
newsfromthestates.com
Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day
Winner of the Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction race Debbie Critchfield chats with Republican supporters at the Idaho GOP election night watch party at the Grove Hotel in Boise, Idaho, on Nov. 8, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) You’d think that a candidate might want to take a...
newsfromthestates.com
Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi
Gov. Larry Hogan (left) and Gov.-elect Wes Moore meet the press after their recent State House meeting. The author argues Minnesota Republicans should look east, to Republican wins in blue states. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines/Maryland Matters. Minnesota’s voter turnout last week was once again robust, but about 100,000 fewer...
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana hospital prices named fourth-most transparent
The Indiana Hospital Association on Monday celebrated the Hoosier state’s designation as the country’s fourth-most transparent state for hospital prices by health-care-transparency startup Turquoise Health. Only Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont had higher scores. “I’m extremely proud of my home state for being a national leader in making...
newsfromthestates.com
Status of Evers’ appointees up in the air as he enters second term
At a campaign stop in Reedsburg in October, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) warned that if Democratic Gov. Tony Evers were reelected, it would be hard for him and Senate Republicans to stop the “liberal takeover” of Wisconsin’s agencies and boards. Through Evers’ first term, two...
newsfromthestates.com
Education advocates say Ohio legislature should focus on funding, not regulating curriculum
Groups keeping an eye on the Ohio legislature’s handling of education are hoping the General Assembly focuses on funding and appealing to new teachers, rather than bills regulating curriculum and “divisive” issues. The Ohio Education Association is continuing it’s push to eliminate mandatory retention from the third-grade...
newsfromthestates.com
New nonprofit seeks to build relationships at all levels of government for an accessible Idaho
Idaho Access Project President Dianna Willis, pictured here hiking in Idaho with her service dog, Teegan, said the nonprofit hopes to find solutions to challenges that people with disabilities face every day just to get out and to recreate. (Courtesy of Erik Kingston) It all started because they couldn’t safely...
newsfromthestates.com
Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz poses for a selfie with a University of Minnesota Duluth student on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota Reformer. Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin. While comfortable, that margin is somewhat...
newsfromthestates.com
Amended anti-LGBTQ resolution headed for full Ohio board of education vote
A resolution urging the removal of a federal rule change seen as supporting of trans and other LGBTQ+ individuals is headed back to the Ohio State Board of Education after committee approval on Monday. The resolution went through proposed amendments in the board’s executive committee, one of which, authored by...
Comments / 0