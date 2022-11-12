Read full article on original website
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
STAYING GROUNDED: Brockway Turns to Jendy Cuello, Running Game to Move on to D9 Class A Championship Game with 7-3 Win Over Redbank Valley
DuBOIS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Jendy Cuello lowered his head and plowed forward. He zigged. He zagged. He showed vision. He made quick cuts. (Pictured above, Brockway running back Jendy Cuello breaks free for some of his 169 yards during the Rovers’ 7-3 win over Redbank Valley on Saturday afternoon/photo by Madison McFarland)
explorejeffersonpa.com
AAA: Gas Prices Slightly Rise in Pa.
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. — Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.045 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $4.045. Average price during the week of November 7, 2022: $4.019. Average price...
explorejeffersonpa.com
PennDOT Reduces Speed Limit and Imposes Vehicle Restriction on Interstate 80
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 miles per hour with Commercial Vehicles Right Lane Only on Interstate 80 Eastbound and Westbound between Exit 42: PA 38 Emlenton and Exit 123: PA 970 Woodland. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those...
explorejeffersonpa.com
PennDOT Tips for Safe Winter Driving
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (PennDOT) – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is outlining the District preparedness for the coming winter season and reminding motorists of safe winter driving practices for their winter travels. “Winter is coming,” said District Executive, Brian Allen, “and we’ll be ready. Our winter preparations...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
First graders are shown holding signs and cheering on the veterans in the parade on Monday. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: J&J Trailer and Equipment Sales Carries Contractor Trailers
Durabull Contractor Trailers are dependable, reliable, and built for the toughest jobs. With a true 3/4″ reinforced walk-on roof, racks, and a heavy-duty ladder, you can be sure this trailer is built for any job. Jerad demonstrates the structural integrity and durability of these top-of-the-line aluminum cargo trailers, and...
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Light and variable wind. Tuesday –...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lucille
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Lucille. Lucille is a senior female Hound. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, she is friendly and funny. Sadly Lucille and four other dogs were brought to the rescue center after being...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Long Shot Ammo & Arms Announces Black Friday Sale With The Gypsy Wagon Food Truck On-Site
FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Long Shot Ammo & Arms is holding a Black Friday event that will include great sales and delicious food by The Gypsy Wagon!. The Black Friday Event on November 25 will feature sales on archery items including bows, pistols, Tactacam cameras, tree stands, and more.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Frosted Pumpkin Muffins
1 – 16 oz. package pound cake mix. -In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, pumpkin, eggs, water, pumpkin pie spice, and baking soda; beat on low speed for 30 seconds. Beat on medium for 2 minutes. -Fill paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full. Bake at 350° for 18-22...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Investigating Theft of FedEx Packages from McCalmont Township Residence
MCCALMONT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a theft of packages from a McCalmont Township residence that occurred last month. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident happened around 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 31 on Maple Street in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County. Police say two packages...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: ‘Flustered’ Voter Identified as Culprit in Hit-and-Run Crash in Woodward Township
WOODWARD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a hit-and-run crash in Woodward Township last week. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident happened at 2:56 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, on Juniata Avenue in Woodward Township, Clearfield County. Police say 82-year-old Donald E. Smecker, of...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Man Faces Charges for Hit-and-Run Crash
WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT)– An area man is facing charges stemming from a reported hit-and-run crash that occurred on October 15 in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Daniel L. Giles, of Falls Creek, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Searching for Suspects Accused of Theft, Trespassing
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Searching for Suspects Accused of Theft, Trespassing. PSP Punxsutawney responded to the area of Five Points Road in Chest Township, Clearfield County, for a report of a male and female who were trespassing on private property and taking items from a vacant structure and an adjacent shed around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, November 12.
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Celebrate National Botox Day With Simply Skin on November 17
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Celebrate the 4th Annual National Botox Day* with Botox Happy Hour at Simply Skin!. Simply Skin has been Clarion’s #1 Botox provider for over 20 years headed by Certified Master Injector, Dr. Hoffmeier. Botox Happy Hour will take place on Thursday, November 17, from...
Comments / 0