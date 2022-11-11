Read full article on original website
7 dental implant industry updates
From a new dental implant tool to a $40 million funding round, here are seven dental implant industry moves Becker's has reported on since Oct. 19:. 1. Ora Dental Implant Studio & Surgery Center in Elk Grove, Calif., has been fully accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.
Birdseye Dentistry joins Imagen Dental Partners
Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Imagen Dental Partners recently added Birdseye Dentistry to its network. The Los Angeles-based practice is led by Millie Chung, DMD, and offers services such as cosmetic dentistry, general dentistry and dental implants. Imagen Dental Partners supports practices in 14 states.
Dental practices aren't the only ones consolidating. Laboratories are following suit.
David Block, CEO of Aesthetic Porcelain Studios in Los Angeles, spoke with Becker's on Nov. 15 to discuss consolidation in the dental laboratory and DSO space. Editor's note: These responses were edited lightly for clarity and brevity. Question: How is dental consolidation evolving in your market?. David Block: There is...
Overjet to provide AI services to Coast Dental's 100+ practices
Overjet partnered with Coast Dental to provide the DSO's practices with its dental artificial intelligence radiograph analysis technology. The FDA-cleared technology aids in the diagnostic process by adding color and quantification to X-rays to detect and outline decay, measure bone levels and point out areas of concern, according to a Nov. 15 news release from Overjet.
6 dentists making headlines
A Las Vegas dentist who added a dental implant robot and five other dentists who have made headlines since Nov. 10:. 1. Endalkachew Mersha, DMD, of Discovery Dental in Las Vegas, began using the Yomi Robotic Dental System to perform implant surgery. 2. Two dentists were among those who spoke...
Las Vegas dentist debuts implant robot
Endalkachew Mersha, DMD, of Discovery Dental in Las Vegas, is using the Yomi Robotic Dental System to perform implant surgery, CBS affiliate KLAS reported Nov. 14. The Yomi Robotic Dental System is manufactured by Neocis and is the only FDA-cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system in the U.S. Yomi implant procedures...
